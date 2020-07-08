Fark NotNewsletter: Seems like the right time for the robot uprising 🤖

|
There's no message from Drew in the Fark NotNewsletter this week because his laptop went off and joined the AI takeover. This also means there won't be a Fark News Update Livestream until he gets it back, which could be as soon as Friday. Hopefully it doesn't elope with his bot.
Remember: Computers don't need to become self aware in order to decide to take over control of the world, they only need to become aware of us.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
OK So Amuse Me explained why a woman's explanation for her Trader Joe's freakout seemed legit
Dork Gently expressed shock when police repressed the rights of a group of musicians to hold a vigil for a man who was killed by police
gopher321 offered a free service for your parking lot or car park
Naido found a group that would've appreciated the pizza design that got two Little Caesars employees fired
grokca showed the woman who scared a man so much that he followed her for two miles
Demetrius was surprised to see who Christina Ricci's estranged husband is
oldernell figured out why police broke up a vigil with musicians playing violins
maxandgrinch revealed the spouse of a woman who threw a mask tantrum at Trader Joe's
Boo_Guy asked Parthenogenetic a technical question about probiotics
blatz514 was very confused by what Queef Wellington wanted to happen
Smart:
brap discovered an unexpected benefit to wearing a cloth mask
iheartscotch pointed out that there's merit to a suggestion for how Black Lives Matter protesters can be safe from police interference
HawgWild gave a spelling lesson that's valid - at least for now
thecactusman17 had information that might be useful if you're ever feeling shooty in Oklahoma
Rapmaster2000 explained why some people even get angry about other people wearing masks and being cautious
CruiserTwelve noticed a positive sign after cops were photographed reenacting a chokehold that killed a man near his memorial
ecmoRandomNumbers had a theory about what started the downfall of the English language
Cache made a prediction of what's to come in the fight against police brutality
Uranus Megahertz shared a possible farewell message from an entertainment icon
Znuh gave an update on the hellish journey through COVID-19 - see this thread from May for the beginning of Znuh's story and some advice in case you end up needing it
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: Louisiana_Sitar_Club faced major problems after installing solar panels
Smart: generalDisdain learned an unfortunate lesson
Smart: croesius wanted to see a reward for people in an important profession
Funny: Roman Fyseek shared a story about boats and a blind date
Funny: CommieTaoist learned to do all thinking above the waistline
Smart: Beeblebrox suggested a way of handling the situation if your neighbor gets paint drops all over your house
Politics Funny:
bambi121899 made an observation when Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tested positive for the coronavirus
Diogenes compared raising boys to raising girls
HugeMistake was confused by President Trump's harsh treatment of Russia
Cubansaltyballs recognized where Arizonans got the idea to have gyms with liquor licenses
TDWCom29 knew what will happen now that Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested
Bonus:
A thread asked Farkers to "describe the Trump Presidency as a GIF." It's basically impossible to tell which GIFs are used in an original way here and which ones have been used for mocking Trump before, and the thread has much hilarity anyway, so here are the voting results. Enjoy!
Politics Smart:
HugeMistake was confused by President Trump's harsh treatment of Russia
shopball had a suggestion for when airplane passengers won't wear their face coverings properly over their noses and mouths
bdub77 appreciated the argument Mary Trump's lawyer used to challenge the NDA she signed
null pointed out an example the Trump administration should have learned from
Ambivalence looked at how Trump is outsmarting America's enemies
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us some people to avoid
RedZoneTuba revealed the price of idiocy
Yammering_Splat_Vector broke a big story out of the White House
clovercat showed what's hopefully not at the other end of the waterslides
Alligator came up with an exciting way to repurpose NASA's X-38
hail2daking gave this pup a riding companion
RedZoneTuba made a more representative flag for Mississippi
clovercat figured a proper space toilet already exists, just needs the NASA seal of approval
RedZoneTuba Phoebeed in the pool
asstamassta found out how Batman ruined the fireworks show
Fartist Friday: Write an original Haiku about the view from your window
This ended in a tie between bucket_pup's flexible sunbather (with helpful photo) and Cafe Threads' howl at the moon
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Summertime: Create a portrait of summertime using any medium - pen and paper, Photoshop, sculpture, MS Paint, etc.
Farktography:
threnodyj won Farktography Contest No. 791: "Breakdown" with rusty old worker in a retirement home
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although no one made the 1000 club. Tracianne came out on top with 989, followed by bud jones in second with 921 and Oliver Twisted in third with 916. SoundOfOneHandWanking made fourth with 912, and Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs finishes out the top five with 909.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over which President signed the first GI Bill (officially, the Serviceman's Readjustment Act) which offered low-cost mortgages, tuition and living expenses for higher education, and up to a year of unemployment benefits to returning soldiers. Only 25% of quiztakers knew that this was signed way back in 1944 by Franklin D. Roosevelt, who saw it as an expansion of his New Deal, although in truth it was a compromise - FDR wanted more focus on all poor people, not just veterans.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over which burger chain native Texan and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes was likely to see in his new home of Kansas City in the near future. 72% of quiztakers knew that Whataburger, based in San Antonio, is King of Texas burgers for anyone from the state. FWIWI, Krystal is based in Dunwoody, GA, and Popeye's is of course Louisiana Chicken but for some reason based in Miami, FL.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over a £12,500 auction win of a 1935 letter addressed to one "Buffkins", written and illustrated by artist E H Shepard. Only 37% of quiztakers caught the story and knew that it was Xi Jinping, er...Winnie the Pooh who sent his regrets of being unable to attend young Buffkins' birthday party. Paddington Bear was not introduced to the world until 1958.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was also an auction question, this time about a 1959 Martin D-18E guitar that just went for $6 million. 86% of quiztakers knew that it was Kurt Cobain's guitar he used for the 1993 "Unplugged in New York" performance. Interestingly, this was the exact guitar he was holding when he lamented that he could not afford the $500,000 that the estate of famed blues guitarist Ledbelly was asking for his guitar, and that David Geffen wouldn't buy it for him.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here.
Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week!
· · ·
