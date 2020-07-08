 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Nothing ominous here. Just 1/3rd of Americans didn't make their rent or mortgage payments for July   (cnbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That would be rent or mortgage, subby.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ho Lee Phook!
 
kid_icarus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So these claims are originating from Apartmentlist.com via a montly survery they do:

"Each nationally-representative monthly survey reaches over 4,000 Americans, and is distributed on the third day of the month. The surveys are administered through SurveyMonkey and the samples match the gender and age distributions of the United States as a whole"

Just FYI.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're making too much with stonks to be bothered with rent.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cancel rent man instead of canceling people's jobs come on you're up to the challenge cancel culture
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
good thing the corona virus thing is over....oh wait.

in canada we all got $2000 every month. and free health care. america is a failed state because of your loser president.

thoughts and prayers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kid_icarus: So these claims are originating from Apartmentlist.com via a montly survery they do:

"Each nationally-representative monthly survey reaches over 4,000 Americans, and is distributed on the third day of the month. The surveys are administered through SurveyMonkey and the samples match the gender and age distributions of the United States as a whole"

Just FYI.


And their baseline figure is 10%.

Get back to me when they've got numbers from the FHA or Federal Reserve.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's still July.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anybody who calls up their mortgage servicer can get a COVID-19 forbearance, no questions asked, and without any documented need, if their loan insured by the government or owned by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Add onto that the fact that a July 1st mortgage payment doesn't begin to count as being delinquent until July 15th passes, and TFA is basically worthless.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's about time recreational property became affordable again.
 
12349876
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Farkhole: It's still July.


July rent/mortgage is due on the 1st and usually considered late by the 5th.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump-this-is-their-new-hoax.jpg
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is actually a great thing.  The more damage to the economy and American society, the more likely the United States will never recover economically or politically as a super power.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stonks!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12349876: Farkhole: It's still July.

July rent/mortgage is due on the 1st and usually considered late by the 5th.


Not mortgages. Rent, yes.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: good thing the corona virus thing is over....oh wait.

in canada we all got $2000 every month. and free health care. america is a failed state because of your loser president.

thoughts and prayers.


On the contrary, you will suffer from low self-esteem, knowing that you took the easy way out and that you did not earn your covidbucks, while Americans will live proud lives having invested their energy and effort in the real-life version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

As you live a comfortable live defined by ample economic opportunity and a social safety net, the tears run down your face, knowing that you could have lost your job and been denied unemployment, leading to the cascade of economic events that leave one feeling weak and powerless.  You're pathetic.
 
