 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver Post)   Colorado governor says he plans to mass pardon anyone convicted of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Extra Spiffy: Bill also removes barriers to entering the marijuana business for those convicted of marijuana crimes   (denverpost.com) divider line
33
    More: Spiffy, Crime, Colorado, Pardon, Cannabis, Conviction, Hashish, Global Marijuana March, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 1:18 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spliffy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Spliffy.


FARK really needs a spliffy tag.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would make sense. Some of the most experienced and talented folks to raise marijuana crops are currently unable to work within an industry that they helped create.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have to say I'm a fan of Polis.  CO is not an easy state to govern.  There are huge divides between and within the urban corridor (Boulder vs. Colorado Springs, ouch), and then between the urban centers and what are some very rural areas on the Eastern Plains, and then the Western Slope is a whole different thing.  I know lots of states are tricky, but CO really loves to tick off all the boxes.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like a reasonable outcome from a reasonable guy.  How did he get elected?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Things that will never happen in Texas for $5,000 Alex
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Polis is doing a damn good job!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That seems inordinately reasonable
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scobee1210: Seems like a reasonable outcome from a reasonable guy.  How did he get elected?


I assume everyone was very high.  Like a mile high.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like enabling.
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Some of the most experienced and talented folks to raise marijuana crops are currently unable to work within an industry that they helped create.

They could always go to work for the Weed Lab.
Going to the Weed Research Lab in Colorado
Youtube swx6VyiJ7TI
 
hi13760
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bought an 8th in Michigan beginning of the year. Gained 40 pounds. Weed is no longer for me.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Things that will never happen in Texas for $5,000 Alex


I'm not as sure about that as I once was.  I remain hopeful and skeptical.
 
Number 216
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cue the crying from Farks Cannabaveats especially the Alex Jones of Pot Propaganda.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your side continues to lose while humanity progresses
 
Explodo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know someone who's going to be so happy that he can be employed again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Staffist: waxbeans: Things that will never happen in Texas for $5,000 Alex

I'm not as sure about that as I once was.  I remain hopeful and skeptical.


We might legalize but we're not going to undo convictions I'll be more than surprised if we do
 
glassgnome [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I work in the industry and voted for this guy so really getting a kick out of these replies.

/Reasonable people voting for reasonable representatives who enact reasonable policies?
//Inconceivable!
/// Hoping this continues nationwide.
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Sounds like enabling.


Who else would you expect to excel at running a marijuana business but someone who's been in it for some time already?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: I have to say I'm a fan of Polis.  CO is not an easy state to govern.  There are huge divides between and within the urban corridor (Boulder vs. Colorado Springs, ouch), and then between the urban centers and what are some very rural areas on the Eastern Plains, and then the Western Slope is a whole different thing.  I know lots of states are tricky, but CO really loves to tick off all the boxes.


This. Although I have noticed that the rural 'Muricans tend to STFU quick when it's explained to them that Denver and the front range pretty much pay the bills. YMMV.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Spiffy would be if they gave me back the bag too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Spliffy Subby, Spliffy.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: That seems inordinately reasonable


Right?  I was like...wait...that seems...perfectly fine.  I'm not used to that from any aspect of government in the past....well it's been a few years at least.
 
Bob's Your Uncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Finally. Never liked that - seemed like a Catch 22.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
While it is an excellent I idea, I don't know that it can legally be done this way.  Maybe Colorado law allows it,  https://ccresourcecenter.org/state-r​es​toration-profiles/50-state-comparisonc​haracteristics-of-pardon-authorities-2​/ but in many places that tried to do this, it was found that a pardon has to be an individual, therefore you can't issue a pardon for a class of crimes, but rather had to pardon each person individually, which is a lot of work. I absolutely think it should be done, but it has to be done properly.
 
orangehat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They need to drop the possession of paraphernalia charges too.  Usually that goes with a possession charge.  Although in my experience it's never come up as far as background checks go.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hi13760: Bought an 8th in Michigan beginning of the year. Gained 40 pounds. Weed is no longer for me.


Dude, you turned an 8th into 40 pounds? That's either some serious hustling etiquette or some kind of Star Trek multiplying/embiggening ray.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Take non violent "criminals" convicted of victimless crimes and turn them into tax paying entrepreneurs?

The horror.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now we need to do this at the Federal level.   My Father-inlaw ran an extremely successful and entirely peaceful marijuana distribution business that brought in 7 figures annually, until the DEA kicked in his front door and sent him away for 10 years.   He's actually been sought out by would be entrepreneurs in Colorado and California because of his expertise, but even TALKING to those people would violate his parole and get him sent back in for another 20, so instead he's almost destitute and barely able to make a living while he waits for a new liver.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scobee1210: Seems like a reasonable outcome from a reasonable guy.  How did he get elected?


I'm assuming it was some kind of King Ralph deal where he was 57th in line to governor and everyone ahead of him died in a group photo.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Would make sense. Some of the most experienced and talented folks to raise marijuana crops are currently unable to work within an industry that they helped create.


But that would be rewarding Poors and minorities....
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Sounds like enabling.


{twitch}
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hi13760: Bought an 8th in Michigan beginning of the year. Gained 40 pounds. Weed is no longer for me.


https://potguide.com/blog/article/the​-​best-cannabis-strains-for-appetite-sup​pression/
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.