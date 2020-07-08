 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good cop relieved of duties for blowing whistle on bad cops. No, not that one. No, not the other one either. Sheesh   (yahoo.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why there are NO GOOD COPS.

They purge the good ones before they take down the gang.

It is the way of Omerata. None are exempt.
Cross the gang and you will pay.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And cops wonder why we don't trust them.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
owned.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why there are no good cops.

If it were just a couple of bad apples, Frank Scerpico would be a hero to police instead of being a pariah to the point of having to live overseas.

But we all know the entire barell is rotten to the core.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jeez, subby. How many good cops do you think I know?
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm curious to find out if there is a significant reduction in the amount of people going to the police academy.

Like who the fark would want to become a police offer in this climate?
 
