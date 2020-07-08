 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Londoners trapped by crane, even scarier than that farking goose that stole subby's gardening hat *honk*   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem solved:

news.guns.comView Full Size


/Goose tastes great with a light honey glaze
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as long as there isn't a swan involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.substack.comView Full Size

"Don't look at us!"
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I saw that there was this cheap goose simulator game where you basically just fark with people and ruin their lives...it kind of looked like fun but no thanks.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Love sees love's happiness
But happiness can't see that love is sad
Love is sad
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WTF I thought we knew how to do this kind of work by now.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Suddenly, crane!
 
