(Forbes)   Washington and Lee University votes to remove offensive name from school's title. Will now simply be know as 'University'   (forbes.com) divider line
    Robert E. Lee, Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia, President Kenneth P. Ruscio  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>Hero of independence movement who through clear-sighted leadership managed not only to secure independence by holding the country together through a decade-long Fabian war of attrition but also as a wildly popular general establish a stable civilian government and ensure a precedent of peaceful voluntary transfer of power. Also relied on violently enforced slave labour to keep him a lifelong member of the idle leisured elite.

Hm. Interesting guy. History is complicated. Maybe we shouldn't worship him as the god of civil religion, but probably still worth some degree of public commemoration and even celebration, as long as we also remember the victims of his plantation.

>Slaver who declared war on the United States because his countrymen elected a guy who was vaguely anti-slavery. Decided a whole lot of frontal attacks against a country with 3x the manpower and 10x the industrial base was a good idea. Lost more of his army than his opponent and his most talented lieutenant in a battle praised as his "masterpiece." Invaded the enemy twice; failed twice. Surrendered after squandering the manpower of the South on foolish dreams of glorious Napoleonic charges into the teeth of repeating rifles and breech-loading artillery. His army standard is the flag of white supremacism hundreds of years later.

lol, trash, throw out the whole man
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Your degree will be a piece of parchment with a big barcode in the middle of it.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A man ahead of his time
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And University has a nice ring to it.

/The Fightin Ampersands
 
brizzle365
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm begining to wonder if I will end up being shamed in to changing my middle name from Lee. Its not racist, but it is a name taken after an asshole.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I'm begining to wonder if I will end up being shamed in to changing my middle name from Lee. Its not racist, but it is a name taken after an asshole.


Just tell people your parents were mad Kung Fu fans.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Booker T. and Bruce Lee University?

/ok by me
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you want to substitute a good southerner's name for all the bad southern names, then how about swapping out "Lee" for "Twain" or "Clemens"?

I know "Tubman" is probably asking too much of some of these institutions, though.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am a quarter black and was s member of Kappa Alpha Order a frat founded there and id denounced my membership and the national office and all the guys who were in ir with me caught my back. Surprised the shiat outta me
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I'm begining to wonder if I will end up being shamed in to changing my middle name from Lee. Its not racist, but it is a name taken after an asshole.


There are lots of other famous Lees you could pretend your parents were inspired by: Bruce Lee, Christopher Lee, Lee Majors, David Lee Roth, etc.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should go the route of the University of Maryland University College (an actual place), and call it "University University College." Maybe throw "School" on the end for good measure.

The University University College School for Kids Who Don't Know Stuff And Want To Know More Stuff Learning Center of Higher Education.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wrong, Subby.
FTA headline:
Washington And Lee Faculty Vote To Remove 'Lee' From University's Name

So it will be known as Washington And University.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They have a good D3 football program
 
JK47
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great so instead of it being White and Loaded University it's now just White.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Washington PAID for the place, his name should stay. Lee merely worked there for a couple of years as a second career after his first one ended badly

Visited W&L about 20 years back when considering Law Schools was more than a little alarmed on student's weekend that the welcome reception was held in an antebellum mansion on campus and when I arrived  I was greeted by a liveried black man who took my coat and served me a drink.  It was bit TOO real, yanno?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: They should go the route of the University of Maryland University College (an actual place), and call it "University University College." Maybe throw "School" on the end for good measure.

The University University College School for Kids Who Don't Know Stuff And Want To Know More Stuff Learning Center of Higher Education.


Its absolutely a rel if absurdly named place

/proud alum
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They said they will keep the Generals name, so they will now be the Washington Generals.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: They should go the route of the University of Maryland University College (an actual place)...


I always wondered what drunk idiot named that place.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Virginia?

RTFA

Virginia.

Damn near every road, trail, hill and stream here seems to be named after Lee. I mean, maybe that's an exaggeration - there are plenty of other notable figures from the Confederacy who all get their mentions here and there, but even then they sometimes have to share the name with Lee anyway.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr. Opossum: brizzle365: I'm begining to wonder if I will end up being shamed in to changing my middle name from Lee. Its not racist, but it is a name taken after an asshole.

There are lots of other famous Lees you could pretend your parents were inspired by: Bruce Lee, Christopher Lee, Lee Majors, David Lee Roth, etc.


Hell there are even non-asshole Lees in that lee family.  I live in Leesburg VA which is named after Robert's grand-uncle
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pkjun: >Hero of independence movement who through clear-sighted leadership managed not only to secure independence by holding the country together through a decade-long Fabian war of attrition but also as a wildly popular general establish a stable civilian government and ensure a precedent of peaceful voluntary transfer of power. Also relied on violently enforced slave labour to keep him a lifelong member of the idle leisured elite.

Hm. Interesting guy. History is complicated. Maybe we shouldn't worship him as the god of civil religion, but probably still worth some degree of public commemoration and even celebration, as long as we also remember the victims of his plantation.

>Slaver who declared war on the United States because his countrymen elected a guy who was vaguely anti-slavery. Decided a whole lot of frontal attacks against a country with 3x the manpower and 10x the industrial base was a good idea. Lost more of his army than his opponent and his most talented lieutenant in a battle praised as his "masterpiece." Invaded the enemy twice; failed twice. Surrendered after squandering the manpower of the South on foolish dreams of glorious Napoleonic charges into the teeth of repeating rifles and breech-loading artillery. His army standard is the flag of white supremacism hundreds of years later.

lol, trash, throw out the whole man


The tactics worked for the first couple of years against Union leaders who had no idea how to set up ranks. But attrition and disease took their toll.
 
