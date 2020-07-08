 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Driving backwards on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is never a good idea, especially when you are stoned   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Truck, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, Symara Cole, State Police, PSP report, Raystown EMS, truck driver  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, This is where i live now.

goddamned south of the mason dixon loonies.
We have enough  on this side of the wall as it is.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But it's much less terrifying if you're stoned.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have called it a "go straight pike" instead.

It's like I have to do the thinking for everyone these days.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And she lived through it. Amazing.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did she miss her exit and thought no one would mind her backing up?
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'I feel threatened!' Viral outburst at Fort Myers Costco costs man his job

Wear A Mask: Not only does it save lives but it also saves jobs!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw someone do this the first time I drove into atlanta. Some guy got down the on ramp to 95 and noped the whole way back up the ramp. He made it, too.

I was able to watch keenly from the spot I sat in for about an hour.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
D'oh. Wrong discussion.

Sorry.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the left lane too? Damn that is really high. Good on the trucker for blocking her.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Did she miss her exit and thought no one would mind her backing up?


I've seen people do this. I've also seen people drive over large grass medians for the same reason.
 
