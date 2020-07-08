 Skip to content
(CNN)   Unopened time capsule found under Confederate monument containing frog in blackface capable of singing a variety of Rebel show tunes   (cnn.com)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My hometown on the other hand has a piece of Lincoln's Tomb
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/l​e​wistowns-soldiers-and-sailors-monument​
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rebel show tunes, like Whistling Dixie?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Michigan?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lee's coat buttons and a strand of his horse's hair?  So they're no different from those stupid church relics where they claim to have the finger bone of a saint.

But tell me again why Confederate statues were anything but an attempt to deify these men in the name of preserving white supremacy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepe? 'Zat you?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In Michigan?


Michigan is full of racists.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw it out with the rest of confederate trash.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert E Lee broke his musket on his knee
And a thousand pieces shattered on the ground
But he looked up then and he gathered up his men
And from his lips came an awful sound (Yee haw!!!)

The south is gonna rise again (Yee haw!!!)
The south is gonna rise again (Yee haw!!!)

/really, really obscure
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People just don't put frogs in time capsules like they used to, which is unfortunate because they do usually use the time to learn to sing or do other tricks, as notoriously unreliable as they may be.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chief Opens A Time Capsule
Youtube xIiNbBQM_Go
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it all, that would piss off the right people
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Lee's horse's name.


Nice of them to respect that.
And now we can melt that piece of shiat down and toss that box in the burn pile.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet at least one of Michigan Frog's songs has racist origins.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that cartoon should have ended with the guy having frog legs for dinner ..
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michigan is full of racists.

Michigan is full of racists.


And they pull out their guns in a parking lot.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

And he would agree.


And he would agree.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I laughed when I read the headline because it made that clip play in my head.


I laughed when I read the headline because it made that clip play in my head.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
sc01.alicdn.comView Full Size

Time release capsules?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

There's a reason ICP has a song called Fark Your Rebel Flag.

Michigan is full of racists.


There's a reason ICP has a song called Fark Your Rebel Flag.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [sc01.alicdn.com image 850x850]
Time release capsules?


I had no idea what that picture was supposed to be until I finally scrolled to underneath it.

"What the..."
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: The Googles Do Nothing: offacue: In Michigan?

Michigan is full of racists.

There's a reason ICP has a song called Fark Your Rebel Flag.


They may have a problem understanding magnets but they know damn well how to deal with fascists
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: The Googles Do Nothing: offacue: In Michigan?

Michigan is full of racists.

There's a reason ICP has a song called Fark Your Rebel Flag.


The last couple of years have really changed my view of the ICP. They're alright with me even if I don't like the music.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This thread again? Well no matter.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This thread again? Well no matter.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparently the valuable items were already removed
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby. the frog (As pictured in some posts above) in the cartoon did not wear black face. Nice job trying to make it more racist though.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Flappyhead: The Googles Do Nothing: offacue: In Michigan?

Michigan is full of racists.

There's a reason ICP has a song called Fark Your Rebel Flag.

The last couple of years have really changed my view of the ICP. They're alright with me even if I don't like the music.


The tipping point for me was when they had a march on the Washington Mall to protest Jugaloos being classified as terrorists and it scared off a bunch of skinheads who were having some pro-Trump rally at the same time.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Well, based on the timing there's a decent chance the one button actually belonged to Lee, unlike the several skeletons worth of John the Baptist bones floating around there, or the pieces of the True Cross you could build a mansion out of.


Well, based on the timing there's a decent chance the one button actually belonged to Lee, unlike the several skeletons worth of John the Baptist bones floating around there, or the pieces of the True Cross you could build a mansion out of.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think it's kind of neat that there are actual historical artifacts in the bases of these monuments which belong in museums. And to think, we never would have gotten those pieces of history if we didn't tear down the racist, aggrandizing monuments on top of them.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We should clone him... and run over him with a Sherman tank.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Chief Opens A Time Capsule
Youtube xIiNbBQM_Go
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No white flag under there? Disappointed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

They parodied it on Chappelle's Show, and it had on blackface in the parody.


They parodied it on Chappelle's Show, and it had on blackface in the parody.
 
Quaker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unfortunately, if many of the same people who did the tearing down get their way, those pieces of history are going to be destroyed as well.


Unfortunately, if many of the same people who did the tearing down get their way, those pieces of history are going to be destroyed as well.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shiat.  Really?  There's an issue where I'm on the same side as ICP?

Michigan is full of racists.

There's a reason ICP has a song called Fark Your Rebel Flag.


shiat.  Really?  There's an issue where I'm on the same side as ICP?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.