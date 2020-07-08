 Skip to content
(Kent Reporter)   Don't try to make buff happen, it's not going to happen   (kentreporter.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Truck, intersection of South 228th Street, 37-year-old Kent man, 64th Avenue South, Semi-trailer truck, Trailer, Semi-trailer, Tractor unit  
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That'll buff right out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMW driver - there's the problem
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad that Farkers are here to repeat the joke allusions from the headline in the first few comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Either subby's link got swapped or

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You mean buff is right out?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: You mean buff is right out?


As is "5".
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP Buff
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RIP Biff
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farker99: BMW driver - there's the problem


BMW - Buff Might Work!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Suck it, haters.

denverpost.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buffy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just want to know how it is that the driver's body is not currently laying in a freezer at the morgue.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DrWhy: I just want to know how it is that the driver's body is not currently laying in a freezer at the morgue.


Crumple zones and decades of engineering to tweak survivability in crashes like this.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So not only did he not see the red light, he somehow didn't see a huge truck blocking his path.

Put down the phone and drive, asshole.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: DrWhy: I just want to know how it is that the driver's body is not currently laying in a freezer at the morgue.

Crumple zones and decades of engineering to tweak survivability in crashes like this.


This. Back when they build cars that survived accidents, the drivers often did not.
 
ocelot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DrWhy: I just want to know how it is that the driver's body is not currently laying in a freezer at the morgue.


Ryan Newman was driving.
 
