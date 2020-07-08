 Skip to content
Finding a message in a bottle is usually cute or amusing, but not always
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been watching TimeGhost History's World War Two In Real Time on Youtube, this sort of thing helps remind us of the barbarity of the Nazis and why it's important to fight against fascism wherever it appears.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did they survive the war? Goes I'll have to tune in next week
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T LOOK BEHIND YOU!

/you're not alone in being alone
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hundred thousand castaways, looking for a home.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good book about what happened to the civilians of eastern Europe, and the genocide they faced. Hard to read at times due to some of the harrowing personal accounts of victims.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlHarris31: A good book about what happened to the civilians of eastern Europe, and the genocide they faced. Hard to read at times due to some of the harrowing personal accounts of victims.

[media-amazon.com image 324x500]


A lot of people see high fantasy like Lord of the Rings as a metaphor for WWII and the fight against the Nazi evil, if so being in Eastern Europe had to be like being saved from the Dark Lord Sauron....by the Witch-King of Angmar
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I've been watching TimeGhost History's World War Two In Real Time on Youtube, this sort of thing helps remind us of the barbarity of the Nazis and why it's important to fight against fascism wherever it appears.


Great stuff. Next up he should do some kind of RED TERROR/Stalin takeover of Russia and see how the communists are murdering sons of biatches even worse than the nazis.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These two sentences juxtaposed sound sort of silly:

Most were shipped off to Dachau death camp in Germany. The rest did not survive.

"Oh goody!  They're sending us to Dachau instead of killing us!"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: I've been watching TimeGhost History's World War Two In Real Time on Youtube, this sort of thing helps remind us of the barbarity of the Nazis and why it's important to fight against fascism wherever it appears.


Oh wait. We're supposed to fight the fascists?

I don't think that message is clearly coming from dear leader.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey!
...this isn't a sauna!!!!!!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: TWX: I've been watching TimeGhost History's World War Two In Real Time on Youtube, this sort of thing helps remind us of the barbarity of the Nazis and why it's important to fight against fascism wherever it appears.

Great stuff. Next up he should do some kind of RED TERROR/Stalin takeover of Russia and see how the communists are murdering sons of biatches even worse than the nazis.


The production team (it's not just Indy Neidell) have made videos on the basics.  Remember, their focus started out with The Great War and the series they did on it, they've so-far been war-focused more than other aspects of history.  Even their interwar period was entited Between Two Wars.

It would not surprise me if they do at some point get into the nitty-gritty on figures like Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Beria, and others, but my guess is it won't be for awhile given that they're currently only in 1941 for their WWII coverage, and going week-by-week and researching to provide meaningful content on that short of a time-slice is probably taking up the bulk of their time.  Ancillary videos/specials on aspects beyond the week-by-week part of the war are also being covered, further taking up researchers' time.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What if it's an SOS to the world?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: TWX: I've been watching TimeGhost History's World War Two In Real Time on Youtube, this sort of thing helps remind us of the barbarity of the Nazis and why it's important to fight against fascism wherever it appears.

Oh wait. We're supposed to fight the fascists?

I don't think that message is clearly coming from dear leader.


It's not facsim when his party does it.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Hey!
...this isn't a sauna!!!!!!


^^With humour like this, who needs birth control?
 
comrade
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People focus on the death camps but a surprisingly high number of murders occurred in the equivalent of party office basements in small towns.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As this is in the Daily Mail I now doubt the existence of the--

...never mind.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: lolmao500: TWX: I've been watching TimeGhost History's World War Two In Real Time on Youtube, this sort of thing helps remind us of the barbarity of the Nazis and why it's important to fight against fascism wherever it appears.

Great stuff. Next up he should do some kind of RED TERROR/Stalin takeover of Russia and see how the communists are murdering sons of biatches even worse than the nazis.

The production team (it's not just Indy Neidell) have made videos on the basics.  Remember, their focus started out with The Great War and the series they did on it, they've so-far been war-focused more than other aspects of history.  Even their interwar period was entited Between Two Wars.

It would not surprise me if they do at some point get into the nitty-gritty on figures like Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Beria, and others, but my guess is it won't be for awhile given that they're currently only in 1941 for their WWII coverage, and going week-by-week and researching to provide meaningful content on that short of a time-slice is probably taking up the bulk of their time.  Ancillary videos/specials on aspects beyond the week-by-week part of the war are also being covered, further taking up researchers' time.


History Channel had an interesting series a few years ago on the alliance between Hitler and Stalin in the 1930s and how much Russian penal processes influenced the Concentration Camps. They magnified each others' brutality.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snowybunting: A hundred thousand billion castaways, looking for a home.



Goddammit, I hate when people get the lyrics wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: What if it's an SOS to the world?


It kinda is.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
was encompassed into

Despite all of its jingoistic bluster, the Fail fails at Englis...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ukexpat: was encompassed into

Despite all of its jingoistic bluster, the Fail fails at Englis...


A bit like me really, but they're not typing on an iPad.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good people on both sides. Except  for this guy. He disrespected authority  by littering on a train  platform.
 
Juc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So half of the town was sent to a death camp, and the other half didn't survive?
That's pretty rough labour if going to a death camp had a higher survival rate.
 
