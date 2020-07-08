 Skip to content
(10TV Columbus)   You attack a vehicle, it just might attack back   (10tv.com) divider line
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio.

Having escaped a misspent youth in Ohio, I can say yes, this is about par for the course.

/once, while I was seated in my back yard, I watched brothers beat each other with shovels
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
White.  Trash.
 
smunns
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When Kroger won't build a store in the trailer park.

Bring the trailer park to Kroger.

BTW, nothing like a bare foot cat fight.

When the flip flops drop, the BS stops!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Keep Summer Safe.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
🎵 I fought the car and the ... car won... 🎶
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This country is losing it's collective mind.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Your browser is not supported.  Please upgrade to a modern browser like Microsoft Edge."

Fark you, and your mickeysoft dick sucking site.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From what I can see, the guy was smashing on the car window and it seems the driver responded by defending themselves. Isn't that usually how these incidents are taken, Fark Lawyers?
Strangely, it seems the driver had a really good sense of control of their car to be able to throw it in reverse to take the guy down, then drive forward to really nail both the aggressors. It's like a movie stunt...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [Fark user image image 360x579]


The car did exactly what Zimmerman did
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This country is losing it's collective mind.


I think it has something to do with not picking its own cotton
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: "Your browser is not supported.  Please upgrade to a modern browser like Microsoft Edge."

Fark you, and your mickeysoft dick sucking site.


I hear you man I'm still upset they expecting me to keep a credit card on file with them in perpetuity
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kirzania: From what I can see, the guy was smashing on the car window and it seems the driver responded by defending themselves. Isn't that usually how these incidents are taken, Fark Lawyers?
Strangely, it seems the driver had a really good sense of control of their car to be able to throw it in reverse to take the guy down, then drive forward to really nail both the aggressors. It's like a movie stunt...


I smell bacon
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never kick a Killdozer.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 250x190]


Smithers.

Deploy the Cow Catcher.....
 
patricula
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kirzania: From what I can see, the guy was smashing on the car window and it seems the driver responded by defending themselves. Isn't that usually how these incidents are taken, Fark Lawyers?
Strangely, it seems the driver had a really good sense of control of their car to be able to throw it in reverse to take the guy down, then drive forward to really nail both the aggressors. It's like a movie stunt...


I thought the same thing about the driver's control and thought it justified until you note how much space the driver had when backing up.

I would argue that the driver had an obligation to attempt to flee first before hitting two people with a multi-ton object.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Magnavolt car anti theft advert from Robocop 2, brilliant!
Youtube 7U4ZYOBzEEs
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

patricula: Kirzania: From what I can see, the guy was smashing on the car window and it seems the driver responded by defending themselves. Isn't that usually how these incidents are taken, Fark Lawyers?
Strangely, it seems the driver had a really good sense of control of their car to be able to throw it in reverse to take the guy down, then drive forward to really nail both the aggressors. It's like a movie stunt...

I thought the same thing about the driver's control and thought it justified until you note how much space the driver had when backing up.

I would argue that the driver had an obligation to attempt to flee first before hitting two people with a multi-ton object.


and yet it's perfectly legal for people to run over pedestrians that aren't in the crosswalk
 
docilej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time before they report that person sent to the hospital was due to "COVID-19 related" injuries.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, at least they kept it real and no disrespekt was taken.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's the entire video in hi res.

I'm pretty sure using the car as a weapon was justified, even though I don't think the driver did the first maneuver on purpose.

car attack
Youtube sLREf1m88uc
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Keep Summer Safe.


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
