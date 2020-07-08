 Skip to content
Michael Lofthouse, CEO and founder of San Francisco tech company Solid8, is really sorry that video of his profane, racist rant has gone viral.
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments."

Yeah.  He usually keeps a tighter lid on his racism.

I suppose he was still losing control when people on social media called him out after he got outed as a racist, and he attacked them, too.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
these daily viral videos define us as a country

Except this guy is British. Do we really have such a shortage of racist asshats that we have to import them?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: these daily viral videos define us as a country

Except this guy is British. Do we really have such a shortage of racist asshats that we have to import them?


He may be British, but he felt empowered by our American President to lash out like he did.

Or as I am sure he was thinking to himself at the time: Telling It Like It Is.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: these daily viral videos define us as a country

Except this guy is British. Do we really have such a shortage of racist asshats that we have to import them?


It's not that there's a shortage of racism. Like everything else we're probably lagging the rest of the world. It might not appear that way as the rest of the world has learned to keep it to themselves while in America we're taught to proudly express ourselves. 

Of course our news coverage in this country stops at our borders as we are definitely the most self-obsessed country around. You want world news you gotta goto the CBC, Al Jezeera, etc
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You lost control? No, you just let it out. There's a difference.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're a tech company and their website with a 2018 copyright date still says "Coming Soon"? Huh.

Maybe his CEO skills are every bit as savvy and well developed as his social awareness and ability to not be an asshole.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This guy appears to be a real charmer from way back.  He lacks what I call a "redeeming quality".
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're a tech company and their website with a 2018 copyright date still says "Coming Soon"? Huh.

Maybe his CEO skills are every bit as savvy and well developed as his social awareness and ability to not be an asshole.


He probably blames "ethnics" for his failure.  That seems popular these days.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're a tech company and their website with a 2018 copyright date still says "Coming Soon"? Huh.

Maybe his CEO skills are every bit as savvy and well developed as his social awareness and ability to not be an asshole.


Sounds like they are currently in the process of c*ntsolid8ing their venture.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Soon to be former CEO of a former company and soon to be LIVING IN A VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER!.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone on Twitter said his company is partnering with SalesForce. It would be really too bad if that deal suddenly vanished.

/ womp womp
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ugh , white men
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is not being racist hard?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're a tech company and their website with a 2018 copyright date still says "Coming Soon"? Huh.

Maybe his CEO skills are every bit as savvy and well developed as his social awareness and ability to not be an asshole.


If you string enough buzzwords together maybe you'll get some of that sweet, sweet VC cash.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hate having to ask which viral racist rant.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Farking Clown Shoes: these daily viral videos define us as a country

Except this guy is British. Do we really have such a shortage of racist asshats that we have to import them?

He may be British, but he felt empowered by our American President to lash out like he did.

Or as I am sure he was thinking to himself at the time: Telling It Like It Is.


Dude, the British are racists too.

Ask Trevor Noah, he does a whole bit about when he landed in Britain.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Any man that names his company Solid8 is probably a shaky 5.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Is not being racist hard?


I think it is about as difficult as picking cotton.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The company was founded in 2017 (by him). The company's LinkedIn page says that there are between 2 and 10 employed there. So more like 2. Him and his company are both getting cancelled.

Other info:
In July 2016, Lofthouse was found guilty of vandalism and sentenced to two days in prison, three years probation and 80 hours of community service. As a result of the case, Lofthouse also had a restraining order placed upon him. Lofthouse had also been facing charges of domestic battery and the destruction of telephone lines. Those charges were dismissed.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess his plan to change the name of the company to Solid88 wont be happening now.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments."

Yeah.  He usually keeps a tighter lid on his racism.

I suppose he was still losing control when people on social media called him out after he got outed as a racist, and he attacked them, too.


When I lose control, I usually vacuum up chocolate or salty snacks or savory meats, or scream "fark" and "shiat" over and over again.  If his losing control means saying racist things, then he probably is a racist even when he has control over himself.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're a tech company and their website with a 2018 copyright date still says "Coming Soon"? Huh.


Interesting - there was a full website there yesterday. It appears to have been 'blanked' since then.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You can be assured 99% of racist shiat is never captured on video.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Am I wrong for looking forward to ruining these asshats lives?
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Asians singing happy birthday in a restaurant triggered his racist tirade?  How has all that toxic, bottled up hate not eaten a hole through his torso yet?
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope his business is boycotted into bankruptcy.

People need to realize that there are consequences when you reveal what a piece of shiat you are.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: You can be assured 99% of racist shiat is never captured on video.


True.  But I'm glad people are going out of their way to capture and post more of it.  We're never going to stop racists from being racist, but maybe with enough public shaming we can get them to dial back on ACTING racist.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good luck keeping your company afloat. Now that no one will want anything to do with you.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Is not being racist hard?


I've found it to be a breeze my entire life. One of the easiest things I've ever done.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How hard is it not to be a turd?

Seriously. In this day and age, with all the history of everything available at your fingertips, why are you choosing to be on the wrong side of things?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Four Ringer: Am I wrong for looking forward to ruining these asshats lives?


No, no you are not.  Because at this point, EVERYONE should know that phones have cameras.  If you're simultaneously so angry and so stupid to get caught in one of these incidents, you have no place in civil society.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikaloyd: Ugh , white men


All lives matter.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: gunga galunga: Farking Clown Shoes: these daily viral videos define us as a country

Except this guy is British. Do we really have such a shortage of racist asshats that we have to import them?

He may be British, but he felt empowered by our American President to lash out like he did.

Or as I am sure he was thinking to himself at the time: Telling It Like It Is.

Dude, the British are racists too.

Ask Trevor Noah, he does a whole bit about when he landed in Britain.


FARKING gutter rat Limey's CREATED WHITE SUPREMACY!!!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: The company was founded in 2017 (by him). The company's LinkedIn page says that there are between 2 and 10 employed there. So more like 2. Him and his company are both getting cancelled.


From the WaPo comments: Business Description Solid8 is located in Los Gatos, California.
This organization primarily operates in the Business Activities At Non-commercial Site business / industry within the Business Services sector.
This organization has been operating for approximately 2 years.
Solid8 is estimated to generate $27,976 in annual revenues, and employs approximately 1 people at this single location.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Diogenes: "This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments."

Yeah.  He usually keeps a tighter lid on his racism.

I suppose he was still losing control when people on social media called him out after he got outed as a racist, and he attacked them, too.

When I lose control, I usually vacuum up chocolate or salty snacks or savory meats, or scream "fark" and "shiat" over and over again.  If his losing control means saying racist things, then he probably is a racist even when he has control over himself.


Right? Like, I've gotten angry at situations and at individual people before for various reasons. Some of the individuals have even been a different race/ethnicity than I am. I don't go screaming racial slurs at them over it because their race was not the issue. Once you start screaming slurs, you're a racist. Plain and simple.
 
ukexpat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PluckYew: Gyrfalcon: gunga galunga: Farking Clown Shoes: these daily viral videos define us as a country

Except this guy is British. Do we really have such a shortage of racist asshats that we have to import them?

He may be British, but he felt empowered by our American President to lash out like he did.

Or as I am sure he was thinking to himself at the time: Telling It Like It Is.

Dude, the British are racists too.

Ask Trevor Noah, he does a whole bit about when he landed in Britain.

FARKING gutter rat Limey's CREATED WHITE SUPREMACY!!!


I say, steady on old chap...
 
