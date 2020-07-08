 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore, lawyer show up drunk to represent DUI suspect in the middle of a forgotten spot   (newschannel9.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Driving his own car?
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tennessee has taken action against a Hamilton County lawyer accused of showing up to court drunk to represent a DUI suspect in 2017.
The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court censured Kent Thomas Jones on Monday.

So by "taken action against", they mean "written an irritated letter to".
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think he should have given away his shots.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The bottle's in your court now!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - The Idiot Bastard Son
Youtube 01_ZH3voeDc
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
still not as bad as the nazi doctors.

it's like there are bad lawyers < bad cops <bad doctors.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am not throwing away my shots
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
bravo subby, and not because I've been watching Weird Al's Hamilton Polka.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Tennessee has taken action against a Hamilton County lawyer accused of showing up to court drunk to represent a DUI suspect in 2017.

So he was allowed to continue practicing for 3 years.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Your honor, if I can show up drunk, at a much higher rate BAC and still do my job, who's to say that my client couldn't drive at his level?!"

/boldstrategycotton.jpg
//story stinks, happened two years ago, charged with public intoxication and then the charges were dropped
///yet just got censured
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KickahaOta: Tennessee has taken action against a Hamilton County lawyer accused of showing up to court drunk to represent a DUI suspect in 2017.
The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court censured Kent Thomas Jones on Monday.

So by "taken action against", they mean "written an irritated letter to".


I that that was some legal term for censored, meaning disbarred. Had to oook it up.

/oook?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like he identifies a little too much with his clients. Don't let him defend any murder suspects.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, how was he going to represent this guy if he didn't understand where he was coming from?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Sounds like he identifies a little too much with his clients. Don't let him defend any murder suspects.


The "it takes one to know one" defense was not going well.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of the regional oddities I found about the SE United States, was the number of DWI/DUI Attorney billboards.  In one little town, I tried to get a taxi back to the Appalachian Trail, trailhead... and only one of the three companies in town answered their phones.  The owner explained that the taxi services in town were more about driving drunks home in the evenings, rather than dealing with daytime clients.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A lawyer of your peers?
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Sounds like he identifies a little too much with his clients. Don't let him defend any murder suspects.


Defend murder suspects? How about he be disbarred?

Just because you're broken, doesn't mean you should get "breaking the law" style privileges.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

"Your Honor, this is just another example of Mr Mason's
style of grandstanding and courtroom theatrics
bent on showing me up yet again while I try to
deal with thoroughly prosecuting a murder a week
in what must be the most lawless city in the world."
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone with Disney + should immediately get that reference.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Hey, how was he going to represent this guy if he didn't understand where he was coming from?


ah yes, method lawyers.

/To defend my client, I must become my client
//doesn't jive with "He who represents himself has a fool for a client. "
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lawyer didn't pass the bar.
He reached it and just stayed there.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
just stopping by to raise a glass to subby

/(tomorrow there'll be more of us?)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KickahaOta: Tennessee has taken action against a Hamilton County lawyer accused of showing up to court drunk to represent a DUI suspect in 2017.
The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court censured Kent Thomas Jones on Monday.

So by "taken action against", they mean "written an irritated letter to".


It's like your parents telling you that they're very disappointed in you, and never forgetting it.  And telling all their friends.
 
DijitalDharma [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I sang this in my head. Thank you.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KickahaOta: Tennessee has taken action against a Hamilton County lawyer accused of showing up to court drunk to represent a DUI suspect in 2017.
The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court censured Kent Thomas Jones on Monday.

So by "taken action against", they mean "written an irritated letter to".


If you're looking for a poster example for "Too Little, Too Late" I think we got a winner here.

mrshowrules: HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Tennessee has taken action against a Hamilton County lawyer accused of showing up to court drunk to represent a DUI suspect in 2017.

So he was allowed to continue practicing for 3 years.


And still can!   The censure is about as deterrent as your mom shouting the "That's *one* !"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...warning
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: KickahaOta: Tennessee has taken action against a Hamilton County lawyer accused of showing up to court drunk to represent a DUI suspect in 2017.
The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court censured Kent Thomas Jones on Monday.

So by "taken action against", they mean "written an irritated letter to".

I that that was some legal term for censored, meaning disbarred. Had to oook it up.

/oook?


Um... aren't muslims supposed to abstain from alcohol?
 
