(Twitter)   Woman returns home after lockdown to discover alien life-form is just a commentater   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never go full potato.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?


until January 20, 2021
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?


One potato
Two potato
Three potato
MORE!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?


It must be repeated until everyone can count to potato. In other words this could take a while...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?


I know right. It's taking up valuable Rona space.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?


All the times.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like something from Samwise sex nightmare...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus Megahertz: Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?

until January 20, 2021


You're gonna want to retire your account on that one, and start a new username. Always leave on a high note.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?

One potato
Two potato
Three potato
MORE!


Daylight come and me wanna terre pomme.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potatowned
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Sutherland? Paging Donald Sutherland!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn-near missed your mark, dude.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?


Just when you think you couldn't possibly become any more irritated on Fark, there are always More Potatoes to prove you wrong.
 
Bug2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Commentater" like those on YouTUBERS' videos?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Potatowned


Po-tay-nooooo!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bug2k: "Commentater" like those on YouTUBERS' videos?


The Supermen Lovers (feat. Mani Hoffman) · Starlight (Official Video)
Youtube h61QG4s0I3U
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Looks like something from Samwise sex nightmare...

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 346x145]


Well, there's a phrase I never thought I'd hear.

Source is unsurprising, though.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could someone please repost that tweet in English.
This is America, thanks.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people complaining just don't understand: The potato is doing this!

It's trying to reach out to us. Maybe it has a message of hope for Humanity.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: guestguy: Looks like something from Samwise sex nightmare...

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 346x145]

Well, there's a phrase I never thought I'd hear.

Source is unsurprising, though.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not a streetlight.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 510x680]

[Fark user image 600x594]


ISDN is still my fave.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Could someone please repost that tweet in English.
This is America, thanks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?

I know right. It's taking up valuable Rona space.


Remember back in early March when some Farkers were complaining that the 2 or 3 COVID topics we had every day were too many? Good times.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 510x680]

[Fark user image 600x594]


Your are now my most favoriteh Farker ever.

Future Sound Of London - Spineless Jelly
Youtube RiAxqB2_D4I
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
English translation:

My absent apples have been travelling the earth and have been pushing themselves without limit so it's just fair that they smoke two joints.

yw
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: LewDux: [Fark user image 510x680]

[Fark user image 600x594]

Your are now my most favoriteh Farker ever.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RiAxqB2_​D4I]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sheuneenio - Free Your Style
Youtube tUOegdz8KoA
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Keyser_Soze_Death: Butterflew: How many times are we going to have this thread about the same potato?


Such is life on the InterPubes.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: English translation:

My absent apples have been travelling the earth and have been pushing themselves without limit so it's just fair that they smoke two joints.

yw


What translators did you use that doesn't know that pommes de terre is potatoes?
I mean, I only learned that from watching the History Guy video, but I think any web service should have the common fruits in it.
But I do like the image of a potato smoking joints with Samwise Gamgee.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're French, Mac
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LewDux: Bug2k: "Commentater" like those on YouTUBERS' videos?

[YouTube video: The Supermen Lovers (feat. Mani Hoffman) · Starlight (Official Video)]


That's a win. You come from an entirely different musical tradition - a world of euro racks, spacey ambient nostalgia, and funky disco club beats - that I'm not familiar with... and I farking love it.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

