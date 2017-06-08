 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Leading Russian journalist arrested for treason, saying "BAZINGA" one too many times   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope he has a can of Red Bull handy, because he's going to need wings.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump would be furiously taking notes, if only he knew how to write.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I hope he has a can of Red Bull handy, because he's going to need wings.


They already threw his father out of a window.
 
Artist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Which window bullets will he be falling out of and onto?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When did Obama take over the presidency of Russia?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/t​h​e-fix/wp/2017/06/08/trump-rages-about-​leakers-obama-quietly-prosecuted-them/​
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone with a legit diagnosed Asperger's (or I guess high functioning autism now) diagnosis, I'm ok with this. fark Sheldon and the Big Bang Theory in general. It's farking nerd minstrel. Sheldon is intentionally a pretensions asshole.
 
gregario
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't give the Orange shiatstain farkface VonClownStick any ideas.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: When did Obama take over the presidency of Russia?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/th​e-fix/wp/2017/06/08/trump-rages-about-​leakers-obama-quietly-prosecuted-them/​


We hold out hope that one day you'll contribute something of value to a thread. Today is not that day.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: When did Obama take over the presidency of Russia?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/th​e-fix/wp/2017/06/08/trump-rages-about-​leakers-obama-quietly-prosecuted-them/​


Fark user imageView Full Size

There ain't no helpin some farkers.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

patrick767: Sean VasDeferens: When did Obama take over the presidency of Russia?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/th​e-fix/wp/2017/06/08/trump-rages-about-​leakers-obama-quietly-prosecuted-them/

We hold out hope that one day you'll contribute something of value to a thread. Today is not that day.


I see you chose to remain ignorant and not read the WaPo article.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: When did Obama take over the presidency of Russia?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/th​e-fix/wp/2017/06/08/trump-rages-about-​leakers-obama-quietly-prosecuted-them/​


So you're saying Obama is all action and Trump is all bluster? That's an odd take from you.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2 will get ya 1 that he Epsteins' himself.

/EPSTEIN DIDN'T KILL HIMSELF!!!1!!!
// am I doing it right?
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Saying BAZINGA once should be grounds for arrest.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Sean VasDeferens: When did Obama take over the presidency of Russia?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/th​e-fix/wp/2017/06/08/trump-rages-about-​leakers-obama-quietly-prosecuted-them/

So you're saying Obama is all action and Trump is all bluster? That's an odd take from you.


its odd that you think prosecution of whistleblowers is good under Obama, but impeachable under Trump..

/ Yes I know you didnt say THAT. Tacid acceptance of what Obama did ( Obama is all action) belies your sentiments.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: IHadMeAVision: Sean VasDeferens: When did Obama take over the presidency of Russia?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/th​e-fix/wp/2017/06/08/trump-rages-about-​leakers-obama-quietly-prosecuted-them/

So you're saying Obama is all action and Trump is all bluster? That's an odd take from you.

its odd that you think prosecution of whistleblowers is good under Obama, but impeachable under Trump..

/ Yes I know you didnt say THAT. Tacid acceptance of what Obama did ( Obama is all action) belies your sentiments.


The funniest part of all of this, is that when convenient, WaPo is a perfectly cromulent source for "real news".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wish I could live another 100 yrs so that I can see when raucous protesters pull down statues of the likes of Ronald Regan, and Barak Obama for things that will be considered unconscionable then, but arent even on our radar now.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alright, who's the Russian security services Farker?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great read subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, he's a "leading journalist"? I thought that was someone like Anderson Cooper, who worked his way up to be a headlining opinionator, after working his way through college to get a degree in STEM subjects, after first working his way out of the slums in which he was born.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shiathole Country?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
