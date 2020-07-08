 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Scrabble tournaments are beginning to ban racial and ethnic slurs. Which until now, were apparently quite legal. What a bunch of kwyjibos   (nytimes.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Muzjiks
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You just know they're going to keep "cracker".
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You just know they're going to keep "cracker".


I bet they disallow honkey.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think you mean: "What a quzibuk!"

The Critic- Dr. Jay Pt 2
Youtube bFD47bTQs_o
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whitey?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If someone plays the n-word, is it racist if I just add an S to the end?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So... Belgium is right out, then?
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Haole and gringo need to stay.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Official Scrabble rule are (were) "if its in the dictionary" and there's a whole lot of of offensive shiat in any dictionary.

I guess we are headed for this:
thewheelfx.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If someone plays the n-word, is it racist if I just add an S to the end?


It's not racist if you add the S to the beginning.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, "pale" as in "beyond the pale" is gone too?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because these words simply don't exist.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People that annoy you?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
great, now I can't describe mustachios the way I really want to.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you haven't read Word Freak, it's quite a ride (upon reading the article, the author is actually quoted).

One of the core points is that in high level play, it becomes less about words and more about memorizing sets of characters, which I'm guessing is why it took so long - playing it to throw off a rival wouldn't really work, since they'd just assume you were playing the best possible word off your rack.

But it's possible (let's be real, likely) that there's been a recent upswing in issues of that sort, which probably led to this.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That must have led to some uncomfortable staredowns from some Peggy Hill types
 
