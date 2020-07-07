 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   Woman survives a one mile trip through the Passaic drainage system after flash flooding. Ick   (northjersey.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Could have been worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She survived the ordeal after being "shot out" into the Passaic River, a result authorities referred to as "miraculous."

This should be a deleted scene from Being John Malkovich: between being ejected from Malkovich and landing in New Jersey, a mile long sewer ride.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had to have my Passaic drained once.

I felt much better afterwards.

So did the elderly Serbian woman who was stuck there.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll take PTSD for $400, Alex.

/caveat, Alex HAS to have a moustache, otherwise it's not the same
//like #1 without the beard
///join me in humming the jeopardy theme song
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But was her day better than spending all day on the Pol tab?
/Asking for a friend.
//OK, ya got me. I don't have any friends.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drainage is better than sewage.

The more you know
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's a tiny person?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought that was a standard NJ rite of passage.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She should pay for the rescue cost by doing PSAs about the possible consequences of  driving through flood water.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Drainage is better than sewage.

The more you know


Yes, but not by a lot. This is New Jersey after all.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
did anyone mention andy?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When they pulled her out, did she want to go back and do it again?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.