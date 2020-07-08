 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Arizona, Florida and South Carolina all had more cases of COVID per capita than any country in the world over the past week   (nytimes.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, civil rights groups, President Trump, Amy Kennedy, nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Black population  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 11:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Several other states in the top 10 as well.  Someone should probably look into this COVID-19 thing.  It's looking kinda bad
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America First!  Hell, individual states can beat the pants off other countries.  WOOT!
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So. Much. Winning.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But we need to reopen the schools for the fall!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's only because we're doing more testing.

/that's also why the hospitals are filling up
 
Serious Black
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We wanted to lose the race to herd immunity against COVID-19, but Donny Two Scoops simply refused to let us lose. Thanks to his devotion and single-minded focus, we're winning the race. I sure hope I don't get tired of winning in the next few months!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We should never be ashamed of American Exceptionalism.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what happens when we don't even do the bare minimum, replacing any pro-active measures with half-hearted gestures and rhetoric.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's because we are a special kind of stupid, we think we are all rugged individualists.
 
zulius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They are ready to protest in Phoenix again on the news that the state might shut down. I have a friend who refuses to wear a mask because he 'thought he had it in early January.'
I'm doomed.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.


I doubt it'll go away that easily.

But it will be nice to have someone who'll take the threat more seriously.
 
lectos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.


You really think Biden will win?  Votes don't matter anymore.  The foundation is set for Trump to win by a landslide via Putin voting rules.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On the plus side, we're showing the world our rugged individualism.  Even if it kills us.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Delaware's lighting things up too!

Don't forget Delaware.  Delaware gave us Joe Biden...
 
Serious Black
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zulius: They are ready to protest in Phoenix again on the news that the state might shut down. I have a friend who refuses to wear a mask because he 'thought he had it in early January.'
I'm doomed.


I wonder if this will finally convince countries around the world to completely cut us off from the rest of the planet.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's just the flu!

It'll go away when it gets hot!

It's just because we're doing more testing!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now I'm a-dying of corona in Winslow, Arizona
Not a fine time to be
There's advice, my Lord, that I must have ignored
Because the reaper is a coming for me
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For people stuck behind the paywall:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 551x377]


Jesus Christ it's way too easy to find unflattering pictures of this man
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lectos: great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.

You really think Biden will win?  Votes don't matter anymore.  The foundation is set for Trump to win by a landslide via Putin voting rules.


Depends. Is Biden going to ignore the middle of the country and Florida like Hillary did?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: That's only because we're doing more testing.

/that's also why the hospitals are filling up


People are deliberately getting infected to make Trump look bad.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.


Like Trump has been promising for months?

Please tug at that thread harder.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boy, those hospitals must be making a fortune!
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.


Like a flu in April, it will softly melt away
like kiss, on a summers day,
When the virus
knocks your asshole all agley...................
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. My doctorate in epidemiology from Trump U says it's all fake news.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.

Oh, fark off.  This is the same astrotrollfer crap that was demanding why Obama hadn't fixed the economy in three weeks after Dumbya crashed it to the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.

Biden is a old white jackass who spent his Senate career sucking off credit card companies.  He's going to be anything but a miracle, but FFS we're in this gorram mess because the Republicans can't even govern.  They can't fulfill even the most basic civic duties, and in fact openly antagonize any federal department that just goes about their job.

The whole point of electing Biden is to stop digging and actually go back to a functioning government that can do the simple things without crapping all over its own shoes.  That alone will be a massive improvement, but it won't be enough to stop a plague that's had a year-long head start.  So fark off with moving the goalposts ten miles into "miracle worker" territory after Trump's reaction to the U.S. approaching 200k deaths is "at least it's not a million".
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Bullshiat. My doctorate in epidemiology from Trump U says it's all fake news.


But my GED in law declares your diploma unconstitutional!
Chimpsqueeze, libertanious!
 
AgtSmithReloaded
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.


The only problem with that is that Biden WON'T win the election.  I am absolutely convinced that Trump will get another four years because his intellectually and morally corrupt sycophants will do everything in their power to make it happen.  Either that, or his Russian buddies will do more of what they did in 2016.

In fact, I wouldn't be at all shocked if the hardcore Trump-farkers go all Sturmabteilung on people and threaten them into voting for him closer to Election Day.  The way they're behaving these days, it's absolutely within the realm of possibility.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Oh, fark off.


Dude. he can't even Fark.
Let alone off.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And Pence was just on TV saying everything is under control, the governors are doing a great job and all americans want the schools to be opened.
F#CK THESE ASSHOLES
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It will be 117 in Phoenix on Sunday. Bet the cases will start trending down next week.
 
AgtSmithReloaded
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dragonchild: great_tigers: I can't wait until Biden is elected and Covid will magically disappear.
Oh, fark off.  This is the same astrotrollfer crap that was demanding why Obama hadn't fixed the economy in three weeks after Dumbya crashed it to the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.

Biden is a old white jackass who spent his Senate career sucking off credit card companies.  He's going to be anything but a miracle, but FFS we're in this gorram mess because the Republicans can't even govern.  They can't fulfill even the most basic civic duties, and in fact openly antagonize any federal department that just goes about their job.

The whole point of electing Biden is to stop digging and actually go back to a functioning government that can do the simple things without crapping all over its own shoes.  That alone will be a massive improvement, but it won't be enough to stop a plague that's had a year-long head start.  So fark off with moving the goalposts ten miles into "miracle worker" territory after Trump's reaction to the U.S. approaching 200k deaths is "at least it's not a million".


An intelligent point of view AND a Firefly fan.  I like the cut of your jib.
 
mtrac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Now I'm a-dying of corona in Winslow, Arizona
Not a fine time to be
There's advice, my Lord, that I must have ignored
Because the reaper is a coming for me


C'mon Kayleigh
Say something crazy
We're gonna need some more sweet lies
From McEnany
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In 30 years, Republicans will start building statues of The Virus in parks and in front of courthouses. Maybe even name some inner-city schools after it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They really dont have anything but bullshiat and gaslighting.   They're not smart evil people pretending to be dumb pieces of shiat, they really are nothing but dumb pieces of shiat.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: They really dont have anything but bullshiat and gaslighting.   They're not smart evil people pretending to be dumb pieces of shiat, they really are nothing but dumb pieces of shiat.


Their desperation would be more humorous if it wasn't getting people killed.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DeVos is saying the government has no plan and it is left up to the educators when forced by the government to open the schools.
F#CK THESE ASSHOLES
 
dragonchild
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AgtSmithReloaded: The only problem with that is that Biden WON'T win the election.

Nah, if you're seeing the trolls start to say crap like that, it's the surest sign yet of a Democratic victory.  Trump might throw a hissy fit, and his death cult will shriek like they always do, but the party leaders are already in an orderly retreat.

Not that that should make you feel better.  It's baked into the GOP strategy; when the propaganda machine starts falling behind their colossal blunders and naked corruption, go into smash-n'-grab mode while the media and astrotrollfers shift gears from demonizing the Democrats to setting absurdly unrealistic expectations about them.

Biden will win, kind of fuss around while putting out Trump's numerous fires for a couple years, and then expect a gridlocking red wave in 2022 because Americans are DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMMMBBBB.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well it's a hoax and it's the states fault and the Federal government can do nothing to help but don't you dare not open your schools in September or there will be hell to pay.

Not watch me cheat at golf.
 
johnMFer [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just sent an email to Ducey: At 3,300 new cases per million people this week, Arizona is number one in the world for new Covid-19 infections. You made a grave error listening to Trump during his visit to the mask factory. You chose loyalty to your political party over the people of the state for which you are responsible. For this error, we, the people, demand your immediate resignation.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnMFer: Just sent an email to Ducey: At 3,300 new cases per million people this week, Arizona is number one in the world for new Covid-19 infections. You made a grave error listening to Trump during his visit to the mask factory. You chose loyalty to your political party over the people of the state for which you are responsible. For this error, we, the people, demand your immediate resignation.


I am certain your email will have the same impact as posting it here.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AgtSmithReloaded: The only problem with that is that Biden WON'T win the election. I am absolutely convinced that Trump will get another four years because his intellectually and morally corrupt sycophants will do everything in their power to make it happen. Either that, or his Russian buddies will do more of what they did in 2016.


Agree. I think Putin isn't yettired of so much winning.

Not to go all tinfoil hat, but I could see Putin arranging a terrorist attack to generate a rally-round-the-President response. Sept or more likely October. in California, to blame it on Mexican Immigrants and "weak Dem leadership".

To go even more tin foil, if it disrupted things enough to impact the election, they could drag California's certification of 55 electoral votes in to the courts. Then it becomes 241 to win.

I know, seems far fetched. But not entirely implausible.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So how close are they to catching up to NY, NJ, CT, and MA?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Watching Dr Brix at the conference just now, it appears that a couples of weeks after Memorial Day weekend, when Florida opened up, cases resumed their exponential increase. Who could possibly have foreseen this?
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bLuE sTaTe PrObLeM
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: For people stuck behind the paywall:

[Fark user image 814x960]


This is TERRIFYING
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

solokumba: DeVos is saying the government has no plan and it is left up to the educators when forced by the government to open the schools.
F#CK THESE ASSHOLES


Let me guess: "personal responsibility"
That's the cry of leaders who cannot or will not lead.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.