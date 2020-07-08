 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   "Why is nobody using our new video doorbell? Oh yeah, that makes sense"   (wsrz.iheart.com) divider line
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NOPE! That is a lot of NOPE right there!!
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Black rat snake. Harmless, keeps vermin down.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"flaring his tail", I guess means vibrating it.  Hog-nsed snales do that, I saw a gopher snake in dried leaves that did a good sound impression.

It impressed my dog, but for humans a snake with a bare tail pretending to be a rattler is a pretty good indication of "harmless".
 
groundrush
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: Black rat snake. Harmless, keeps vermin down.


And now we know they keep Mormons from ringing your doorbell.  (That technically falls under keeping vermin down.)
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My 11-year-old son would love to find a snake hanging out over our doorbell.

Until a wasp flies by. Then he'll run screaming into the house and refuse to go outside until the weather gets cold.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've had a banner year for garter snakes around the house. Ugh, I'm tired...never mind.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hello? 911? Yeah, I saw something suspicious on my doorbell cam, so I went home to investigate and now the whole place is on fire.

Nope. Dunno how it happened.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While I personally don't mind snakes... Someone I know referred to one as a "big ol' nope rope." So I had to share the term.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had a corgi who would rear up, put his front paws together, and stomp on a snake's head until it was dead. I have no idea where he learned it (he was a rescue), and I had to keep him from smashing every harmless snake we stumbled across.

Current corgi mix sees a snake and freaks out in fear, leaving my pomeranian to investigate and chase it off.
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I've had a banner year for garter snakes around the house. Ugh, I'm tired...never mind.


"How could you tell it was a garter snake?"
"It snapped"
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a good idea for Halloween.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a perfect prank for April 1.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a black rat snake.  Completely harmless (unless you happen to be a rat) and known for it's ability to climb walls.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SwiftFox: "flaring his tail", I guess means vibrating it.  Hog-nsed snales do that, I saw a gopher snake in dried leaves that did a good sound impression.

It impressed my dog, but for humans a snake with a bare tail pretending to be a rattler is a pretty good indication of "harmless".


Also, at least to me, it's completely adorable.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Flaming Gas Bag: I've had a banner year for garter snakes around the house. Ugh, I'm tired...never mind.

"How could you tell it was a garter snake?"
"It snapped"


Fark user imageView Full Size
This one from a few years ago; please note the toad in its mouth and diameter relative to the garden hose.
 
