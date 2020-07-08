 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News) Video That's not going to buff out. [Scroll down to see the video]   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
20
    More: Video, Halifax Regional Municipality, Tittle Bridge, Truss bridge, Guysborough County, Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Department of Transportation, Bridge, Nova Scotia, Colchester County, Nova Scotia  
•       •       •

1245 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's how it's done
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone stole my headline?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The cause of the incident has yet to be determined," TIR said

*looks at photo*
I'm not sure this is the contractor you want to be using on your bridge construction project.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The cause of the incident has yet to be determined," TIR said in a news release. "

Have you tried looking at the video because I think it's a pretty definitive testament to what caused the accident.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The cause of the incident has yet to be determined,"

I'm going to take a wild guess here, but maybe it was too heavy for the bridge?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 560x438]


What's the backstory here?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 560x438]


I'd like to hear the stories about shooting that scene (pre-CGI era).
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 560x438]

What's the backstory here?


From the film The Sorcerer
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He drove too slow, duh.  If he would have gunned it he could have made it across fine.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Given it's position when it collapsed, it was clearly considerably too heavy for the bridge.

Here is the bridge - https://goo.gl/maps/1CPTJAXSRFmBbhT4​7

While the maximum weight of this type of vehicle is 32,600kg according to https://novascotia.ca/just/regulat​ions​/regs/mvwd.htm

The problem is that if you scroll right to the bottom of the regulations, you find that roads such as this one have a maximum permissible vehicle weight of 24,000kg (under 'Intermediate Weight Roads and B-Train Routes' weight table)

I think they tried to take a highway-weight truck over a B-road bridge.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tittle Bridge is was a steel truss bridge leading to Durrell's Island, near Canso,
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh sorry, that is the cargo weight - total vehicle weigh on that class of road cannot exceed 41,500kg - on highways you can have up to 62,500kg

But yeah, basically highway weight on back road bridge.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can tell just by looking at that bridge it wasn't going to take that weight and they should of known well a head of time.
I haul 44T of cement around all day total max weight for my rig is 63,500Kg or roughly 140,000lbs and I can sure as shiat tell you there is no way Id cross that.
And I HAVE been asked to cross sketchy bridges like that to the mines up North.
Thats why they try to get all the super heavy stuff to them in the winter with the ice roads.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 560x438]

I'd like to hear the stories about shooting that scene (pre-CGI era).


From what I've read, there were numerous difficulties in shooting the entire movie, so much so that the studio didn't even want to release it. I'm sure there's some article somewhere that explains a lot of it. If I find it I'll link it.
 
Mystwalk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Driver in question:

Funny Farm Bridge
Youtube wmAPSJsm-lc
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should have accelerated that truck to 100 mph and then it would have made it across even if the bridge collapsed afterwards!

/Hey, it worked for Jules Verne in "Around the World in 80 Days"!
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: "The cause of the incident has yet to be determined,"

I'm going to take a wild guess here, but maybe it was too heavy for the bridge?


Maybe not, here is a list of reason for the investigation:
Engineer did not calculate the capacity of the bridge correctly,
There was damage to the bridge that was unknown (pier washout, corrosion, damage to the structural member)
The load was heavier than anticipated (or cleared by the engineer),

The investigation is about who's insurance pays for the new bridge (contractor, engineer, province)
 
Wheyfaring Stranger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Andy Andy: He drove too slow, duh.  If he would have gunned it he could have made it across fine.


This is correct.  According to Bernoulli's principle, within a horizontal flow points of higher speed will have less pressure than points of slower speed.  This is what causes lift in airplanes, among other things.  If the truck had been going at a higher speed, it would have not been pressing as hard on the bridge deck, and the bridge would not have collapsed.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.