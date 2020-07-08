 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Last week the US shattered previous records by report a new record 50,000 new coronavirus cases in one day. The good news is that this hasn't happened again. The bad news is that's because we had 60,000 new cases yesterday instead   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
73
    More: Scary, United States, Graduation, High school, Orlando Magic player, unreported cases, high school graduation, North Carolina, Johns Hopkins University  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to congratulate President Trump on achieving yet another milestone for his administration.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their brave sacrifice to the stonks will not quickly be forgotten
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us


Oh well. What choice did these red states and rednecks have.

They certainly couldn't have learned from the godless libbies in New York.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What choice did these red states and rednecks have.


They're doing their best to not test and to under report, but short of shutting down the health care system entirely, there's not much they can do at this point.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcus Aurelius: ...short of shutting down the health care system entirely...

Don't give them any ideas!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Marcus Aurelius: ...short of shutting down the health care system entirely...

Don't give them any ideas!


Like there will be choice in the system.  Predestination sucks when you refuse to do anything on the way to the grave.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us


Listening to that DeSantis presser yesterday I heard one f the people he trotted out for the dog and pony show, A hospital system director it sounded like, insist that the ICU's in the state were NOT over-capacity, because they HAD beds, just not enough medical personnel to staff them *facepalm*   He also assured people that they'd be flying in 500 nurses from "agencies" (companies that provide essentially temp nurses who fly all over the country when there's a sudden need) and that they'd be up and caring for patients....you know, in a week or two, once they ensured they were "competent"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us

Listening to that DeSantis presser yesterday I heard one f the people he trotted out for the dog and pony show, A hospital system director it sounded like, insist that the ICU's in the state were NOT over-capacity, because they HAD beds, just not enough medical personnel to staff them *facepalm*   He also assured people that they'd be flying in 500 nurses from "agencies" (companies that provide essentially temp nurses who fly all over the country when there's a sudden need) and that they'd be up and caring for patients....you know, in a week or two, once they ensured they were "competent"


That's great, assuming they aren't already working in Texas, South Carolina, Arizona...
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dEATh RaTes aRE goInG dOwN sO tHIS doESnT MaTTEr
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I'm all about beating personal records.. But, damn.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take that, libs!
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I entered this pandemic thinking my (limited) knowledge of calculus and would be helpful online in explaining to people what's happening.

In reality I haven't had to get much more complicated than, "Yes, this is real and actually happening" and "here's how you do division" with a little "that entire site is fake and probably made by Russian AI".

We're boned.
 
listerine69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I checked with the MAGAts and I have some great news!  Turns out this is all fake.  All of it.  The deaths, the life long disabilities after being infected, even though, somehow, it's also a COVID-19 and it's all China's fault.  So stop blaming Dolt45 because it's a hoax and remember it's all China's fault.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: What choice did these red states and rednecks have.

They're doing their best to not test and to under report, but short of shutting down the health care system entirely, there's not much they can do at this point.


They could actually enforce mask wearing.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbuist: In reality I haven't had to get much more complicated than, "Yes, this is real and actually happening" and "here's how you do division"


A lot of people out there in the world are convinced that complicated data analytics are necessary to solve their problems or give them insight.

Often, professionally, I've found that counting and dividing are all you need to start off.  Certainly after you answer those first few questions with easy to calculate metrics from counting and dividing more complicated ones come out, but usually those also just require more counting and dividing.  It's not until you have a good collection of artifacts to churn does analytics come into play.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us

Listening to that DeSantis presser yesterday I heard one f the people he trotted out for the dog and pony show, A hospital system director it sounded like, insist that the ICU's in the state were NOT over-capacity, because they HAD beds, just not enough medical personnel to staff them *facepalm*   He also assured people that they'd be flying in 500 nurses from "agencies" (companies that provide essentially temp nurses who fly all over the country when there's a sudden need) and that they'd be up and caring for patients....you know, in a week or two, once they ensured they were "competent"


Probably not your intent, but don't rag on agency nurses. Especially ICU ones. It's a legitimate role. And for Covid staffing, a week would be more than enough up to speed time.

/The rest of the shiatshow is real
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I checked with the MAGAts and I have some great news!  Turns out this is all fake.  All of it.  The deaths, the life long disabilities after being infected, even though, somehow, it's also a COVID-19 and it's all China's fault.  So stop blaming Dolt45 because it's a hoax and remember it's all China's fault.


The fake disease that China created will disappear any day now because it's all a hoax.

This is what republicans actually believe.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us


The good news is that rural area hospitals are not over capacity. Because there are no rural hospitals.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure showed New York, didn't you?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: What choice did these red states and rednecks have.

They're doing their best to not test and to under report, but short of shutting down the health care system entirely, there's not much they can do at this point.


Health care workers in red states should go on strike until the businesses are closed and the mask order is mandatory under penalty of 5000$ fine or prison.

The health care workers got the politicians by the balls, they could make them submit any time they want.
 
listerine69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 592x147]


I had to check if that's real.

This is where we are, America.
 
Snake Vargas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least Trump is hurting the right people now *eyeroll*
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing that could happen for the U.S. right now would be for Trump to contract COVID-19 and need to go to the ICU.

Show the MAGAts that this shiat is real and maybe, just maybe they will stop farking this  up for everyone.

If he actually dies it would be a bonus.
 
metamax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the WHO? Oh wait.... we did that. Defund testing and the numbers will drop! Yeah!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us


I don't think what metro areas across the south will be going through in the next month or two will make New York look like a walk in the park. I think they'll look exactly like New York did. All of them. At basically the exact same time.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us

The good news is that rural area hospitals are not over capacity. Because there are no rural hospitals.


We still have several here in Kansas, but they are mostly just way stations to get people stable enough to ship to Wichita or Kansas City
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

listerine69: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 592x147]

I had to check if that's real.

This is where we are, America.


Oh, it gets better.  He's actively against the CDC's recommendations:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 592x147]


Hey, President Moron. Do you know why those countries were able to reopen their schools? This is why:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're currently experiencing a small fraction of the cases we are despite being significantly less rich than us (about two-thirds of the per capita GDP adjusted for PPP) and having 120 million more residents than us.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 592x147]

Hey, President Moron. Do you know why those countries were able to reopen their schools? This is why:

[Fark user image 850x850]

They're currently experiencing a small fraction of the cases we are despite being significantly less rich than us (about two-thirds of the per capita GDP adjusted for PPP) and having 120 million more residents than us.


They obviously slowed down the testing.  No testing, no cases.  Works with covid, works with pregnancies.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, who could have expected this to happen after massive protests and rioting?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: listerine69: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 592x147]

I had to check if that's real.

This is where we are, America.

Oh, it gets better.  He's actively against the CDC's recommendations:
[Fark user image 596x129]


You know... here's a crazy thought: Maybe the federal government can provide funding to schools to help fulfill those recommendations instead of just focusing on bailing out corporations.

But that would be focusing on the public good over the well-being of oligarchs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: The best thing that could happen for the U.S. right now would be for Trump to contract COVID-19 and need to go to the ICU.

Show the MAGAts that this shiat is real and maybe, just maybe they will stop farking this  up for everyone.

If he actually dies it would be a bonus.


Or he would do like Bojo and his supporters and not learn a damn thing
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: NeoCortex42: listerine69: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 592x147]

I had to check if that's real.

This is where we are, America.

Oh, it gets better.  He's actively against the CDC's recommendations:
[Fark user image 596x129]

You know... here's a crazy thought: Maybe the federal government can provide funding to schools to help fulfill those recommendations instead of just focusing on bailing out corporations.

But that would be focusing on the public good over the well-being of oligarchs.


You're right. They should. I forget, which Congressional caucus adamantly opposed giving additional funding to state and local governments during this economic downturn?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: listerine69: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 592x147]

I had to check if that's real.

This is where we are, America.

Oh, it gets better.  He's actively against the CDC's recommendations:
[Fark user image 596x129]


I WILL BE MEETING WITH THEM!!!!

Meeting with them what?  Is he going to yell at science and make it change?  Republicans view every problem as a messaging problem.  This is why we're in this mess.  They can't just will this problem away with bullshiat, but they keep trying.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: dEATh RaTes aRE goInG dOwN sO tHIS doESnT MaTTEr


This talking point is actually kind of bullshiat too because in places like Florida, Arizona, and Texas it has been going up noticeably . It's just bee going down nationwide because the northeast is doing so much better
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: eiger: NeoCortex42: listerine69: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 592x147]

I had to check if that's real.

This is where we are, America.

Oh, it gets better.  He's actively against the CDC's recommendations:
[Fark user image 596x129]

You know... here's a crazy thought: Maybe the federal government can provide funding to schools to help fulfill those recommendations instead of just focusing on bailing out corporations.

But that would be focusing on the public good over the well-being of oligarchs.

You're right. They should. I forget, which Congressional caucus adamantly opposed giving additional funding to state and local governments during this economic downturn?


The GOP obviously.

/I feel like this was sarcasm aimed at me for some reason. Maybe I'm being overly sensitive.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am curious what the status is on the efficacy of the testing. early on, there was a high false positive so i wonder if that is "noise". also, just because someone is positive doesn't mean they are on the highway to death. even atlanta's mayor and nascar jimmeh johnson tested positive. they have no symptoms, but got it from somewhere.

i wonder if it makes sense to add a slicer for "hospitalizations"
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

listerine69: [Fark user image 425x458]


And that asshole was actively doing as much as possible to spread the disease as she possibly could. fark her.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: listerine69: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 592x147]

I had to check if that's real.

This is where we are, America.

Oh, it gets better.  He's actively against the CDC's recommendations:
[Fark user image 596x129]


Three exclamation points.. and such breathtaking command of the language.  I'm so very glad knowing that the entire world can read these tweets.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: The best thing that could happen for the U.S. right now would be for Trump to contract COVID-19 and need to go to the ICU.

Show the MAGAts that this shiat is real and maybe, just maybe they will stop farking this  up for everyone.

If he actually dies it would be a bonus.


The VP isn't much better, but without the bloated head driving the bus, it might minimize the damage for the next few months...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Wow, who could have expected this to happen after massive protests and rioting?


Oh, look what's lying again, lying like it always does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Magorn: OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us

Listening to that DeSantis presser yesterday I heard one f the people he trotted out for the dog and pony show, A hospital system director it sounded like, insist that the ICU's in the state were NOT over-capacity, because they HAD beds, just not enough medical personnel to staff them *facepalm*   He also assured people that they'd be flying in 500 nurses from "agencies" (companies that provide essentially temp nurses who fly all over the country when there's a sudden need) and that they'd be up and caring for patients....you know, in a week or two, once they ensured they were "competent"

That's great, assuming they aren't already working in Texas, South Carolina, Arizona...


Exactly.  I'm not exactly sure how many "agency" nurses there are in the country (honestly they're mostly used in case of nurses' strikes) and how many standby nurses they have.   I Do know that many of them rely on bringing in Nurses from places like the Philippines, which I am assuming is a legal non-starter just now
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: OldRod: Magorn: OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us

Listening to that DeSantis presser yesterday I heard one f the people he trotted out for the dog and pony show, A hospital system director it sounded like, insist that the ICU's in the state were NOT over-capacity, because they HAD beds, just not enough medical personnel to staff them *facepalm*   He also assured people that they'd be flying in 500 nurses from "agencies" (companies that provide essentially temp nurses who fly all over the country when there's a sudden need) and that they'd be up and caring for patients....you know, in a week or two, once they ensured they were "competent"

That's great, assuming they aren't already working in Texas, South Carolina, Arizona...

Exactly.  I'm not exactly sure how many "agency" nurses there are in the country (honestly they're mostly used in case of nurses' strikes) and how many standby nurses they have.   I Do know that many of them rely on bringing in Nurses from places like the Philippines, which I am assuming is a legal non-starter just now


*sigh*
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: [Fark user image 425x248]


If it was still April, maybe that would make some sort of point but for us to get to 99.98% of us not dead from Covid, we'd need to either go back in time to May 1st or resurrect about 80,000 people.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Magorn: OldRod: Deaths were back up as well, over 900 yesterday.  That's the highest they've been in several weeks.

It's possible some of these numbers were still catching up on late reporting for the holiday weekend, but there's no doubt they're going up

So many big cities across Texas, Florida and Arizona are having hospital at or over capacity, and the numbers keep on climbing.  What New York went through back in March/April is going to look like a walk in the park before this virus is done with us

Listening to that DeSantis presser yesterday I heard one f the people he trotted out for the dog and pony show, A hospital system director it sounded like, insist that the ICU's in the state were NOT over-capacity, because they HAD beds, just not enough medical personnel to staff them *facepalm*   He also assured people that they'd be flying in 500 nurses from "agencies" (companies that provide essentially temp nurses who fly all over the country when there's a sudden need) and that they'd be up and caring for patients....you know, in a week or two, once they ensured they were "competent"

Probably not your intent, but don't rag on agency nurses. Especially ICU ones. It's a legitimate role. And for Covid staffing, a week would be more than enough up to speed time.

/The rest of the shiatshow is real


No, not my intent, there are three generations of Nurses in my family currently working, and I'm familiar with the Agency system.  A lot to fthe "flying nurses" are absolute ninjas, and do it because it pays very well, and they like the contant change of scenery, although there is a small but worrisome percentage of nurses that became agency nurses because they'd borked their reputation at ever hospital in a reasonable geographic radius of them.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

meanmutton: gretzkyscores: [Fark user image 425x248]

If it was still April, maybe that would make some sort of point but for us to get to 99.98% of us not dead from Covid, we'd need to either go back in time to May 1st or resurrect about 80,000 people.


He isn't trying to make a point, he's trying to start a fight.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.