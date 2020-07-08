 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Wide receiver makes greatest catch of career at scene of raging building fire   (abc7.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, Orange County, California, American football, Saddleback College, 3-year-old boy, Mission Viejo, California, Phillip Blanks, greatest catch, 30-year-old woman's last action  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 9:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, we know it wasn't Nelson Agholar.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A raging building fire is a perfect metaphor to describe the upcoming NFL "season".

Nice catch, though.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The hero tag is often misused on this site. This is an exception. 

/mom was covered in flames when she threw the kid... she died a hero, too
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The hero tag is often misused on this site. This is an exception. 

/mom was covered in flames when she threw the kid... she died a hero, too


She was going back for something or she would have jumped.  That's going to bother me now.  Jesus Christ.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did he spike the kid after the catch?

Just kidding, this is awesome.  And tragic for the mother.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
//won't lie, I cried when I read about the mother.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he call for the catch? The other dude was standing there waiting and he just plowed in. Feel bad for the mom though. RIP.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Giant Clown Shoe: The hero tag is often misused on this site. This is an exception. 

/mom was covered in flames when she threw the kid... she died a hero, too

She was going back for something or she would have jumped.  That's going to bother me now.  Jesus Christ.


Hopefully, it wasn't another child.   That would have been truly tragic.

I spent a few years as a firefighter.   I still remember the night I found the dead homeowner inside the house.   He'd gone back in to "get something" and got disoriented in the smoke.   I found him caught between the washing machine and what would have been the doorway leading out.    Very unsettling.   It doesn't happen that we get these situations as much now that smoke detectors are universal.   People get out and expect the firemen to save everything.    Most of the dead bodies  I had came from MVAs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The first sportsperson to save somebody since the baseball umpire that saved a woman from committing suicide.

Dramatic video: MLB umpire saves woman from jumping off bridge
Youtube 0LLTH6SF7A8
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Perhaps if he hadn't barged the other man out of the way - the one who was waiting ready to make the catch - the child wouldn't have fallen down between them and hit the ground.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Well, we know it wasn't Nelson Agholar.


Done in one. You can all go home now. Thread's closed.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Marcus Aurelius: Giant Clown Shoe: The hero tag is often misused on this site. This is an exception. 

/mom was covered in flames when she threw the kid... she died a hero, too

She was going back for something or she would have jumped.  That's going to bother me now.  Jesus Christ.

Hopefully, it wasn't another child.   That would have been truly tragic.

I spent a few years as a firefighter.   I still remember the night I found the dead homeowner inside the house.   He'd gone back in to "get something" and got disoriented in the smoke.   I found him caught between the washing machine and what would have been the doorway leading out.    Very unsettling.   It doesn't happen that we get these situations as much now that smoke detectors are universal.   People get out and expect the firemen to save everything.    Most of the dead bodies  I had came from MVAs.


I was a volunteer fireman for close to 25 years.  I know exactly what you're talking about.  Worst I saw was the dad who died going back into the house looking for his kids, not realizing that they were already out of the house.  That one was rough.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Did he call for the catch? The other dude was standing there waiting and he just plowed in. Feel bad for the mom though. RIP.


The other guy didn't signal for the fair catch
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The mother died. Her last act was to throw her child to safety. She was on fire. She's an afterthought in this article. Perhaps there is another about her?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Semper Fi, Brother!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HawgWild: The mother died. Her last act was to throw her child to safety. She was on fire. She's an afterthought in this article. Perhaps there is another about her?


The receiver gave her credit, last line of TFA.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rnatalie: HawgWild: The mother died. Her last act was to throw her child to safety. She was on fire. She's an afterthought in this article. Perhaps there is another about her?

The receiver gave her credit, last line of TFA.


Yeah. hence why I said afterthought.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WOw...   tears and all
Well done sir, RIP mom...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.