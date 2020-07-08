 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Threaten to stab people? That's a stabbing   (wjactv.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, someone has to do it.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. Karmic justice is getting a lotmore efficient lately.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers interviewed witnesses on scene who claimed Gardopee arrived at the home angry and with a knife after a trip to Dollar General.

They do things different out in trump country.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, like Grandpa used to say, "Never bring a big mouth to a knife fight."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow! My stabbed parts!!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than pudding in your eye.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Well, someone has to do it.
[external-preview.redd.it image 500x363]


I"ll never not laugh at this.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those responsible for stabbing the people who have just been stabbed have been stabbed.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
before he suffered his wounds.

what ?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.


Careful, you may end up getting a different type of stabbing...
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.


I am pretty sure it is against the TOS
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.


Somebody bout to stab yo ass.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.


Damn, maybe I should start threatening to buy everyone top shelf whisky
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: bughunter: Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.

Careful, you may end up getting a different type of stabbing...


At my age, I can't be too picky.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does that work?
I hereby threaten to give all of you loads of money, cars, baubles and trinkets!
 
JNowe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: bughunter: Damn.

Maybe I should start threatening to fark people.

Careful, you may end up getting a different type of stabbing...


Preemptive Rape is the name of my Sublime cover band.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As part of security training in Florida, part of the pepper spray and taser course required the subject to first get pepper sprayed and tased before certification.  I've also heard that there are people who think that there should be people who are seeking concealed gun permits to perhaps take a gunshot wound before certification as well, just so they know how it feels.

I had a point with this post, but I believe what I wanted to say is I'm hoping this man is going to think twice before threatening to stab people again.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rjakobi: I've also heard that there are people who think that there should be people who are seeking concealed gun permits to perhaps take a gunshot wound before certification as well, just so they know how it feels.


I hadn't heard of this beyond an amusing good-for-the-gander joke, but if they're serious, I'll sign up to shoot concealed carry applicants in the arm.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

