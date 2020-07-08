 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why does shiat keep blowing up in Iran?   (slate.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Nuclear program of Iran, International Atomic Energy Agency, Israel, Israel Defense Forces, Politics of Iran, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Defense Minister of Israel, Iran  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 10:13 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why does shiat keep blowing up in Texas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've done this thread too many times, I'm almost out of jokes.

Two Mullahs walk into a bar.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

evilsofa: Why does shiat keep blowing up in Texas?

[Fark user image 320x250]


I was about to say.  Maybe some of our rednecks infiltrated their society.
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and say there's a Mossad to their madness.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
State-sponsored cyber warfare?
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Iran just fell down some stairs.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Why does shiat keep blowing up in Texas?

[Fark user image 320x250]


Batman?
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Poorly engineered products made as cheap as possible
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sanctions causing economic incentive to cut corners.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Poorly engineered products made as cheap as possible


Wouldn't we be seeing explosions everywhere all the time then
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Why does shiat keep blowing up in Texas?

[Fark user image image 320x250]


Frrrreeeeeeeeeedummmmbs!
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: evilsofa: Why does shiat keep blowing up in Texas?

[Fark user image 320x250]

I was about to say.  Maybe some of our rednecks infiltrated their society.


More like their rednecks have established themselves in power since the revolution. Redneckism and religiosity really make for a fatalistic view on industrial safety.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My money is on Israel, Trump would have bragged about it already and probably unwittingly outed a couple of our spies/operatives... Nothing is more important to that man than seeming strong and decisive in the eyes of his followers, if we did it, he doesn't know about it, so either he fell asleep at the briefing or there really is a deep state.

Or accidents... this is Iran we're talking about.  It's not exactly an industrial powerhouse... They've been trying to replicate cutting edge 1940's US military technology for decades now.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.