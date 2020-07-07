 Skip to content
 
(South Florida News-Press)   Man who posted video of Costco Ken noted that he has become a repository of Florida Man centric type videos, won't release his Fark handle   (news-press.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lee County, Florida, Camera phone, raging mask debate, video June, Gulf Coast Town Center Costco, Billy Corben, Costco's mask policy, south Fort Myers  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another asshole loses his job when being an asshole about wearing a mask.  Congratulations on outing yourself as an asshole.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Viral outburst

In more ways than one
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is hilarious:

https://twitter.com/blaireerskine/sta​t​us/1280625666380226562?s=21
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Living in Ft. Myers certainly helps.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That guy is an asshole. And the filter doesn't filter asshole.

\Asshole
\\Covidassholefarker
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is hilarious:

https://twitter.com/blaireerskine/stat​us/1280625666380226562?s=21


Her t-shirt is amazing.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is hilarious:

https://twitter.com/blaireerskine/stat​us/1280625666380226562?s=21


but you can't get pregnant in the mouth.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought this was America???

/So sick of these morons that get their feelings hurt over wearing a piece of cloth on their faces.
fark you assholes
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is hilarious:

https://twitter.com/blaireerskine/stat​us/1280625666380226562?s=21


What. The. fark.

"I feel threatened is on our family crest. "

Holy schnikies.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Mad_Radhu: This is hilarious:

https://twitter.com/blaireerskine/stat​us/1280625666380226562?s=21

What. The. fark.

"I feel threatened is on our family crest. "

Holy schnikies.


Ok nm, I got far enough to realize that was a joke.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Likes: Hot yoga, traveling, cooking and mentoring others."

That hot, hot yoga!  Also, I think his "mentoring others" days are over...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The debate on masks has become a heated topic in Southwest Florida, the rest of the state and across the country.

Someone was obviously 9 words short of his minimum to get paid.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And of course I-Feel-Threatened's sister is a redditor.

https://www.reddit.com/r/insanepeople​f​acebook/comments/hn46lk/was_scrolling_​fb_and_learned_that_a_member_of_my/
 
JNowe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I feel threatened" is a standard tactic to use if you're expecting to have to argue self-defense in court.

Pro-tip:  It doesn't work if you're advancing on someone while you're saying it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We need a chemical compound that smells absolutely foul but wearing a even a bare-bones mask is basically 100% effective against. Then just have the greeters at the door spritz anyone not wearing a mask.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
With a video resume like that, he should have no problem becoming a cop.

Was there ever a time when people said "I feel threatened" and not used it as a prelude to getting aggressive shooting/driving over/getting in someone's face yelling?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not this idiot again. I think that's 3 times he's been farked.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'I feel threatened!' Viral outburst at Fort Myers Costco costs man his job

----------------

Wear A Mask. Not only does it save lives but it also saves jobs!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maples had been with the agency since 2016 and "is currently the highest-producing sales agent in the company... Likes: Hot yoga, traveling, cooking and mentoring others."

After watching his Costco performance I bet he was an awesome mentor
 
