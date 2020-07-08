 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Google autocomplete goes online December 10, 2004. It begins to learn at a geometric rate. In July 2020, it becomes self-aware, and writes poetry   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1128 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 12:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well... at least it isn't Vogon poetry...
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And providing us with some strange autocomplete memes
i2.wp.comView Full Size
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh freddled gruntbuggly,
Thy micturations are to me, (with big yawning)
As plurdled gabbleblotchits, in midsummer morning
On a lurgid bee,
That mordiously hath blurted out,
Its earted jurtles, grumbling
Into a rancid festering confectious organ squealer. [drowned out by moaning and screaming]
Now the jurpling slayjid agrocrustles,
Are slurping hagrilly up the axlegrurts,
And living glupules frart and stipulate,
Like jowling meated liverslime,
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes,
And hooptiously drangle me,
With crinkly bindlewurdles,mashurbitries.
Or else I shall rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon,
See if I don't!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: And providing us with some strange autocomplete memes
[i2.wp.com image 553x417][i0.wp.com image 554x406]


Erm.  It would be interesting to see the demographics of where google pulled those as 'most often asked' question.  Those are slightly distrubing.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't very amusing...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that Google curates your autocomplete results based on your previous search history as well. Those autocompletes tell you a lot more about the person typing in the query than they do the world at large.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just going to threadjack and say I'm really enjoying my fark ad today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first result for me is "Do I need a CDL to drive an RV".

Google understands me.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Merltech: And providing us with some strange autocomplete memes
[i2.wp.com image 553x417][i0.wp.com image 554x406]

Erm.  It would be interesting to see the demographics of where google pulled those as 'most often asked' question.  Those are slightly distrubing.


There's lots of motherfarkers everywhere
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The first result for me is "Do I need a CDL to drive an RV".

Google understands me.


I entered that in and I got three things about c-19
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Just going to threadjack and say I'm really enjoying my fark ad today:

[Fark user image image 314x608]


Man, I need to start farking on desktop vs mobile more often.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
   Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
   And the mome raths outgrabe.

"Beware the Jabberwock, my son!
   The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!
Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun
   The frumious Bandersnatch!"

He took his vorpal sword in hand;
   Long time the manxome foe he sought-
So rested he by the Tumtum tree
   And stood awhile in thought.

And, as in uffish thought he stood,
   The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame,
Came whiffling through the tulgey wood,
   And burbled as it came!

One, two! One, two! And through and through
   The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
He left it dead, and with its head
   He went galumphing back.

"And hast thou slain the Jabberwock?
   Come to my arms, my beamish boy!
O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!"
   He chortled in his joy.

'Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
   Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
   And the mome raths outgrabe.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: And providing us with some strange autocomplete memes
[i2.wp.com image 553x417][i0.wp.com image 554x406]


Most sane and rational people don't need to ask Google whether it's right or wrong to sleep with one's mother or one's dog; or whether one should be terrified about Chinese people.

So the abundance of such questions indicates the lack of sanity and rationality among those asking such questions. It appears that instead of helping people learn more, Google's auto-complete is learning how deep the abyss of human sociopathy is. And it's DEEEEEEPPPPPPP.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Google poetry UK style:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
iphone autocomplete vs trump speech patterns

John Oliver - Trumps Speech Pattern
Youtube dBmyp75uIZQ


which one makes more sense?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 425x334]


WTF is baby cheese?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: edmo: [Fark user image image 425x334]

WTF is baby cheese?


Might wanna take another look at that.
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: edmo: [Fark user image image 425x334]

WTF is baby cheese?


Babybel cheese.
Tiny cheeses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm an idiot
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I'm an idiot


If it's any consolation I am now determined to make cheese out of babies. Better brew come coffee for this one.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I'm an idiot


Not according to GIS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oilyfishhead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Oh freddled gruntbuggly,
Thy micturations are to me, (with big yawning)
As plurdled gabbleblotchits, in midsummer morning
On a lurgid bee,
That mordiously hath blurted out,
Its earted jurtles, grumbling
Into a rancid festering confectious organ squealer. [drowned out by moaning and screaming]
Now the jurpling slayjid agrocrustles,
Are slurping hagrilly up the axlegrurts,
And living glupules frart and stipulate,
Like jowling meated liverslime,
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes,
And hooptiously drangle me,
With crinkly bindlewurdles,mashurbitries.
Or else I shall rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon,
See if I don't!


Putty. Putty. Putty.
Green Putty - Grutty Peen.
Grarmpitutty - Morning!
Pridsummer - Grorning Utty!
Discovery..... Oh.
Putty?..... Armpit?
Armpit..... Putty.
Not even a particularly
Nice shade of green.
As I lick my armpit and shall agree,
That this putty is very well green.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: edmo: [Fark user image image 425x334]

WTF is baby cheese?


it's like goat cheese but made with babies instead of kids.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: chitownmike: I'm an idiot

If it's any consolation I am now determined to make cheese out of babies. Better brew come coffee for this one.


You do you
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I actually attended a Self Awareness Party back on August 29, 1997. It was a lot of fun! Well, technically, the party started on August 28th, but our screening of Terminator ended a bit before midnight and our screening of Judgment Day ended almost exactly at 2:14 AM on the 29th.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Subtonic: chitownmike: I'm an idiot

If it's any consolation I am now determined to make cheese out of babies. Better brew come coffee for this one.

You do you


Check back for the fark headline in a week or so.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.