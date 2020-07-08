 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Eight out of ten Canadians still want the border closed to US   (fox43.com) divider line
104
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 11:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



104 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well fine, don't come over to America for the time being then.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
talk to the moose out front if you are bored
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Well fine, don't come over to America for the time being then.


That ... won't be a problem.  We're trying to get rid of our plague, and having some success.  We're not particularly interested in importing any more.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand their reluctance to open the border.  The problem with America is that it is filled with Americans.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Well fine, don't come over to America for the time being then.


What sane Canadian would want to do that now?
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I understand their reluctance to open the border.  The problem with America is that it is filled with Americans.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are ten Canadians who are worth polling?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the other two high?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: There are ten Canadians who are worth polling?


Says the expendable.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Well fine, don't come over to America for the time being then.


That's not much of a threat these days.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are about to open the border to all the American hockey teams so one of them can win the Stanley cup again.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, Shoresy!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not paying for that farking Canadian wall.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. I had tickets to the Montreal Grand Prix last month. It got postponed to the end of the year. Now if this shiat continues I won't be able to get into Canada. I'm hoping Formula One will recognize this situation as a refundable event.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: [Fark user image 850x1491]


Don't drag Quebec into this. Most Canadians would probably be thrilled if it went "le poof" from the face of the Earth
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: They are about to open the border to all the American hockey teams so one of them can win the Stanley cup again.


with all their Canadian players.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Well fine, don't come over to America for the time being then.


Any Canadian travelling to the States needs to self isolate for two afterwards. That day trip across the boarder is actually 15 days long. No one is travelling to the States unless it is essential.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: Ugh. I had tickets to the Montreal Grand Prix last month. It got postponed to the end of the year. Now if this shiat continues I won't be able to get into Canada. I'm hoping Formula One will recognize this situation as a refundable event.


Are they allowing fans in? most races (and sporting events) I've seen are without fans.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you lived there, you'd want that too.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I'm not paying for that farking Canadian wall.


It wont cost much. It will just be blocks of ice and angry looking taxidermy moose covered in seal blood.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two out of ten were too polite to say it.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: Ugh. I had tickets to the Montreal Grand Prix last month. It got postponed to the end of the year. Now if this shiat continues I won't be able to get into Canada. I'm hoping Formula One will recognize this situation as a refundable event.


we're saying No to race-ists.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's close the Alaska loophole. Load the farkers on a bus at the border, drop them at their destination in Alaska.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pope Larry II: kdawg7736: Well fine, don't come over to America for the time being then.

Any Canadian travelling to the States needs to self isolate for two afterwards. That day trip across the boarder is actually 15 days long. No one is travelling to the States unless it is essential.


Hectares? Metric poutines?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Were the other two high?


No they were just trying to be polite.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two out of ten Canadians are morons.

Also corresponds to the population of Alberta.

Hmm.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm not paying for that farking Canadian wall.


You won't have to they're getting American Møøse to build it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Two out of ten were too polite to say it.


I am too polite to shake my tiny trump sized fist at you.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: Let's close the Alaska loophole. Load the farkers on a bus at the border, drop them at their destination in Alaska.


What that might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didn't we go through all this just the other day with all the faux anger?!?  Americans think there's nothing worth visiting here and we want to encourage that thought before more Americans decide their privilege let's them wander all over screwing things up here.

Stay the fark home and we'll do the same.  It's not you...


\well actually, yes it is
\\proportionally more problem children
\\\and wear your mask anyway
 
smunns
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And 10 out of 10 Americans couldn't care less
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought we would have to wait for full-on climate change and environmental collapse to see Americans trapped in their own country, unable to escape from a mounting disaster.

And yet here we are....
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dear Canada,
I miss visiting you, your wonder, your sanity, your civility (even when being screeched in while in St. John's).
Yet I understand.  In this land of the free, people are free to be horses' ptuttis too.  Too many of them of late appear to have chosen to do that.  A lot more than usual.
As I have closed my home to them, I can find no fault in you doing the same.
This pandemic will pass.  I will join you again in Toronto when the Rays visit for a weekend.  I will drive the prairie to Calgary, revel the joy of having such a wonderful neighbor.  I will visit the graves of family in Scarborough.
But one schreeching is enough, I think.
Until we meet again, on your most welcoming terms, please stay safe.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: alitaki: Ugh. I had tickets to the Montreal Grand Prix last month. It got postponed to the end of the year. Now if this shiat continues I won't be able to get into Canada. I'm hoping Formula One will recognize this situation as a refundable event.

Are they allowing fans in? most races (and sporting events) I've seen are without fans.


Hey! You bought me a month of total fark. First time i've seen your post. Thank you for the month!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

smunns: And 10 out of 10 Americans couldn't care less


I'm willing to agree to disagree with you on that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Two out of ten Canadians are morons.

Also corresponds to the population of Alberta.

Hmm.



Well, that cut's my pilgrimage to Dog River this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: smunns: And 10 out of 10 Americans couldn't care less

I'm willing to agree to disagree with you on that.


[Therewasanattempt.gif]
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't blame them, I don't want a lot of Americans anywhere near me, and I live here.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: towatchoverme: Two out of ten Canadians are morons.

Also corresponds to the population of Alberta.

Hmm.


Well, that cut's my pilgrimage to Dog River this year.

[Fark user image 850x446]


Saskatchewan is in Alberta now?
 
Aaron469
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes they say this now, but when they need a major medical procedure and don't want to be put on a 5 month long waiting list they will change their tune. Just keep politely eating your poutine and pissing in jugs you crazy Canucks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

smunns: And 10 out of 10 Americans couldn't care less


And after watching how you treat your own people, 10 out of 10 Canadians don't care about how much you care about what Canadians think.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: towatchoverme: Two out of ten Canadians are morons.

Also corresponds to the population of Alberta.

Hmm.


Well, that cut's my pilgrimage to Dog River this year.

[Fark user image 850x446]


Also, i would pilgrimage to Tara Spencer-Nairn if you know what i mean and i think you do.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

smunns: And 10 out of 10 Americans couldn't care less


Is that right?

Lots of them seem to get all uppity and offended when you point out that they are now essentially living in a leper colony.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't say I blame you guys. Well, at least I can say I went to your side of Niagara Falls in the aughts. Didn't even need a passport then!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Jormungandr: Let's close the Alaska loophole. Load the farkers on a bus at the border, drop them at their destination in Alaska.

What that might look like.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


"Stand by for cable detach"
'Sir, we are 500 meters AGL.'
"The bus has shock absorbers."
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I understand their reluctance to open the border.  The problem with America is that it is filled with Americans.


Yes, my international travel has been surrounded by stereotypical "ugly Americans".
No, not all of them, but often enough that a casual observer may remark "see? there you are..." with frequent accuracy.
Oddly, I also seemed exposed to natives of the countries I was visiting...in the same proportion...who ALSO exhibited demanding and unfriendly behavior.
I believe there is an internationally accepted reference to a specific region of both (or either) male and female genitalia that applies to this behavior, as opposed to the country involved.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Aaron469: Yes they say this now, but when they need a major medical procedure and don't want to be put on a 5 month long waiting list they will change their tune. Just keep politely eating your poutine and pissing in jugs you crazy Canucks.[Fark user image 425x238]


The great thing about myths is how they aren't true.

If something is seriously wrong with you, you get seen and treated immediately, and are out of pocket by the total of your parking fees.  I've seen the system spring into action and it works.

/ 5 full days of tests and consultations for suspected leukemia, starting the Monday after the GP flagged it.
// turned out to be a false alarm
///  still cost zarro dollars
 
Displayed 50 of 104 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.