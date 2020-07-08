 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Hey kids, let's see who can hold a lit firecracker the longest- give the winner a hand   (6abc.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He won, take that losers!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was just taking the Pierre-Paul challenge.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbasses gonna dumbass.  Lost his left hand.  I guess that means he'll be all right now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Put on ground. Light fuse. Get away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WOO! High Zero!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Other family members

media.punchingkitty.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police said real-time crime cameras captured the entire incident.

Any real-time outfielders capture the fingers?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My uncle can only give a high 4 1/2 after a similar incident when he was a kid.
 
