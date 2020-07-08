 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You gotta be some kind of special epic stupid to go to a Black Lives Matter protest and yell "White lives are better". Oh and you also are now fired from your job   (nypost.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Instant justice is best justice.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it part-time airline mechanic, full-time daredevil, Rex Kramer? (PNSFW)

IN fact definitely not safe for work
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there's no race problem in this country. You're the racist for thinking it.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh yes. A wild Karen performing the perplexing unemployment dance.

Nice to see a master at work.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be every Trump rally from here on out, and every episode of TrumpTV after he's out of office
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works at a vision clinic? I bet she has perfect 20/20 hindsight.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White lives are better

Well she isn't wrong. In this country, living as a white person is better.

/I'm assuming
//I'm not white
///Don't taze me bro
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think all this is interesting, it shows how deranged some people are - how insecure they constantly feel - i mean I don't wake up one morning and feel so massively insecure about any group of people asking for more equitable treatment that I feel the need to actually go out and aim to oppose them.

I mean what kind of insane person must you be to come to the conclusion that fairer treatment for any group somehow erodes your own existence? - well, with the sole exception of those who either enjoy or profit from actively oppressing minority groups.
 
Smirkles37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coont.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: White lives are better

Well she isn't wrong. In this country, living as a white person is better.

/I'm assuming
//I'm not white
///Don't taze me bro


As Chris Rock said nobody wants to be him and he's rich
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I think all this is interesting, it shows how deranged some people are - how insecure they constantly feel - i mean I don't wake up one morning and feel so massively insecure about any group of people asking for more equitable treatment that I feel the need to actually go out and aim to oppose them.

I mean what kind of insane person must you be to come to the conclusion that fairer treatment for any group somehow erodes your own existence? - well, with the sole exception of those who either enjoy or profit from actively oppressing minority groups.


This
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I mean what kind of insane person must you be to come to the conclusion that fairer treatment for any group somehow erodes your own existence? - well, with the sole exception of those who either enjoy or profit from actively oppressing minority groups.


Republican.

Oh wait, you already covered that. nm.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey racist lady, your dear leader was asked by your company to tell you something...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) - Lennon/Ono with The Plastic Ono Band (official music video HD)
Youtube xLy2SaSQAtA
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes.  The shock racists get when they espouse their views outside their social media bubble.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ... gah, that is nauseating. The attitude, the vitriol, the pure hatred fueled excrement falling from her lips. I didn't even have the reflex-reaction of wanting to punch her square in the mouth, I just recoiled from the screen.

I can't even imagine what it is to walk around every day of one's life with that kind of furious hate just seething around inside.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I think all this is interesting, it shows how deranged some people are - how insecure they constantly feel - i mean I don't wake up one morning and feel so massively insecure about any group of people asking for more equitable treatment that I feel the need to actually go out and aim to oppose them.

I mean what kind of insane person must you be to come to the conclusion that fairer treatment for any group somehow erodes your own existence? - well, with the sole exception of those who either enjoy or profit from actively oppressing minority groups.


It is only those who can find no value in themselves of which to be proud who retreat to appropriating the achievements and accomplishments of those who share a similar melanin deficiency.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Ahh yes. A wild Karen performing the perplexing unemployment dance.

Nice to see a master at work.


That is frightening. never mind the hate, racism, politics for a moment... These people aren't reading and aware of what's happening in the country to understand what will be happening to them. Through their own behavior or the actions of the people they vote for. And many of them do vote.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the old guy next to her, who finally can no longer contain his racism at the end, saying that black people should be slaves.

What a couple of absolute Trumpstains.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all will be laughing out of the other side of your mouths when you find out it's viral marketing for a Die Hard II reboot
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering if she gets a medal of freedom from the Trumpenfuhrer or a statue in their new monument garden or a job on the campaign or Fox News.
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If submitter thinks this is an epic level of stupid, they've led a very sheltered life...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's satisfying see these people facing the consequences of their stupidity playing out for all to see on the internet.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine feeling the need to defend them because you agree with them politically.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job feeding the hate machine Nancy
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was all ready for yet another let's-all-pile-on-the-mentally-ill-wo​m​an thread, but she really is nasty piece of work. I therefore sanction and approve the pile-on.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


And now we all know her worth.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have this fantasy where I am speaking in front of a Black Lives Matter event, and I start off going, "I know and appreciate that black lives matter, but right now I want to talk about cop lives and how they matter and I am going to talk about some cops who have died."  I then run down a list of black police officers who were killed in "friendly fire" incidents over the years, when either working off duty or undercover, they were shot by other police officers.  There are actually quit a few of them, and that list, if nothing else, should point out that cops are too quick to shoot black people.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a disaster.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes you think that they're Trump voters?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

orbister: I was all ready for yet another let's-all-pile-on-the-mentally-ill-wom​an thread, but she really is nasty piece of work. I therefore sanction and approve the pile-on.

[i.imgur.com image 625x356]

And now we all know her worth.


Yep. Cleaned it out of the cat bin just this morning.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: White lives are better

Well she isn't wrong. In this country, living as a white person is better.

/I'm assuming
//I'm not white
///Don't taze me bro


'Better' meaning 'playing the game of life with difficulty set to easy while other people do not even have that difficulty setting as an option.'

That isn't saying the game of life is smooth sailing. Its like saying there is a virtual $100 bill in your pocket at all times to cover stupid life crap. Say you were pulled over for a broken tail light. That virtual $100 amounts to you getting a verbal warning instead if a potential fine if you don't fix it and prove its fixed at the police station within the next 2 weeks, or worse.

Me? Id most likely get the verbal warning. I know this. Because I have gotten them.
My kids? In all likelihood, the ticket, or worse.

That more meaningful?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The racist belt is apparently still full of them.   Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina.    Then we can swish over to the buckle and add Idaho, Montana, Utah

Did I leave any inbred infested racist trash states out??
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xai: I think all this is interesting, it shows how deranged some people are - how insecure they constantly feel - i mean I don't wake up one morning and feel so massively insecure about any group of people asking for more equitable treatment that I feel the need to actually go out and aim to oppose them.

I mean what kind of insane person must you be to come to the conclusion that fairer treatment for any group somehow erodes your own existence? - well, with the sole exception of those who either enjoy or profit from actively oppressing minority groups.


About 35%-40% of the country?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: The racist belt is apparently still full of them.   Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina.    Then we can swish over to the buckle and add Idaho, Montana, Utah

Did I leave any inbred infested racist trash states out??


41 more.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What makes you think that they're Trump voters?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sturnus vulgaris: Works at a vision clinic? I bet she has perfect 20/20 hindsight.


I doubt she'll learn anything from this.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love how someone tried to stop her and all it took to keep her going was to calmly ask her to keep going and then say 'no i am not going to run away and cry, why would i?'

Which just made her amp it up cuz obviously that blah isn't respecting her authority
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

orbister: I was all ready for yet another let's-all-pile-on-the-mentally-ill-wom​an thread, but she really is nasty piece of work. I therefore sanction and approve the pile-on.

[i.imgur.com image 625x356]

And now we all know her worth.


She was worth less as of Monday.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"You're a gay homosexual piece of crap who's going to burn in hell,"

Is that like a double negative?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: The racist belt is apparently still full of them.   Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina.    Then we can swish over to the buckle and add Idaho, Montana, Utah

Did I leave any inbred infested racist trash states out??


Dude, generalizations like this don't help.  Every state has these derranged knuckle staggers.  Central Cali is as red neck as Southeren Arkansas.   Indianapolis has about as much interesting, positive, black history as any city in the US.  Learn about your country and don't make geography a litmus test.  It's the human behavior which is abhorrent.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fired from Cracker Barrel of all places.  The irony is in the name...
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Was it part-time airline mechanic, full-time daredevil, Rex Kramer? (PNSFW)

IN fact definitely not safe for work


Came for this, not disappointed.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So which busted racist apology lines are we going to get from her?

"This isn't the real me"

"I was having a reaction to prescription drugs"

"I didn't mean my remarks as they came across"

"I don't have a racist bone in my body"

Am I leaving any out?
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

orbister: I was all ready for yet another let's-all-pile-on-the-mentally-ill-wom​an thread, but she really is nasty piece of work. I therefore sanction and approve the pile-on.

[i.imgur.com image 625x356]

And now we all know her worth.


3/5THS?
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petey4335: 'Better' meaning 'playing the game of life with difficulty set to easy while other people do not even have that difficulty setting as an option.'


shiat... some white people have the console ~ commands for this farking game.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So could companies fire people for being members of Black lives matter?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: So which busted racist apology lines are we going to get from her?

"This isn't the real me"

"I was having a reaction to prescription drugs"

"I didn't mean my remarks as they came across"

"I don't have a racist bone in my body"

Am I leaving any out?


"Why, a black person lives three streets over from me! And one of the ladies in my Bridge Club has a gay grandson!"
 
