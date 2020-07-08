 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Brazil's president says his Covid-19 diagnosis will be cured with hydrochlorbeebopadoola. Good luck with that, doofus   (apnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, So Paulo, World Health Organization, 65-year-old right-wing populist, RIO DE JANEIRO, COVID-19  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 12:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they've got a special samba picked out the occasion
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I almost hope that he does kill himself with this, then people might listen to doctors more.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the doctors may not have told you, but the dosing suggestions include "take a pill, if not cured completely after five minutes, take another.  Repeat until problem solved"
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x1275]

they've got a special samba picked out the occasion


Three Blind Mice?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Take your heads out of pharma's ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He doesn't really have COVID. He is merely trying to pump up false hope that the pills Trump sent will alleviate the public health and economic disasters happening in Brazil because that is all he has got. He is gunning for herd immunity, cost of human life be damned.
 
palelizard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I salute your willing to martyr yourself in the name of actual science.

What are the stages again?

1. It's a hoax.
2. You won't catch it.
3. It's not dangerous if you do.
4. There's a miracle drug in case it gets dangerous.
5. He would have died anyhow, there's nothing that could have been done.

/I'm sure they'll blame it on something else
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
> "No country in the world did it like Brazil," Bolsonaro said. "For those who root against hydroxychloroquine, but don't present alternatives, I regret to inform you that I'm very well with its use and, with God's grace, I will live for a long time still."

My alternative is bleach, taken intravenously. You're welcome, Mr. President.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Third world leaders think alike.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
♪ At the Covid, Covidcabana ♪
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

palelizard: I salute your willing to martyr yourself in the name of actual science.

What are the stages again?

1. It's a hoax.
2. You won't catch it.
3. It's not dangerous if you do.
4. There's a miracle drug in case it gets dangerous.
5. He would have died anyhow, there's nothing that could have been done.

/I'm sure they'll blame it on something else


"He died because he was working too hard for the good of the people."

I am swaying more toward the area of, "He doesn't really have it. He is pretending to so when he is 'cured', it looks like the virus is a pile of nothing."

And if he can promote Trump's miracle drug in the same step, all the better.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hope electing this guy was worth it
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here comes Jair B. with the COVID virus,
Hydrochlorbeebopadoola, what he gonna take
Here comes Jair B. coughing and wheezing
Down in the Brazil, trying to make it go away
He got the fever, he got the 'rona
Oh yeah, the boy can't play
He do the song about the snake oil drugs,
He do the song about the thoughts and prayers,
And he do the walk, he do the walk of death
Yeah, he do the walk of death
 
tyrdhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Brasil could get back on track. if he falls off a cliff. Funny stuff.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, COVID?  Right idea.  Wrong moronic asshole of a President to infect.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: > "No country in the world did it like Brazil," Bolsonaro said. "For those who root against hydroxychloroquine, but don't present alternatives, I regret to inform you that I'm very well with its use and, with God's grace, I will live for a long time still."

My alternative is bleach, taken intravenously. You're welcome, Mr. President.


Don't forget the light bulb up your ass.

Let's be clear - he didn't actually get it.  This is a PR stunt so that when he makes the rounds in a week or two and is in good health, he can have renewed "proof" that the whole thing is a hoax.
 
AeAe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's taking hydroxycholoroquine. Hopefully it kills him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: My alternative is bleach, taken intravenously


A buddy was somewhere in Minneapolis and they tried to give it rectally. Or they cleaned the outside benches with bleach. One of those.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Hey, COVID?  Right idea.  Wrong moronic asshole of a President to infect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"No country in the world did it like Brazil," Bolsonaro said. "For those who root against hydroxychloroquine, but don't present alternatives, I regret to inform you that I'm very well with its use and, with God's grace, I will live for a long time still."

If there was a just God, you would have been long dead for all the crap you've pulled.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Here comes Jair B. with the COVID virus,
Hydrochlorbeebopadoola, what he gonna take
Here comes Jair B. coughing and wheezing
Down in the Brazil, trying to make it go away
He got the fever, he got the 'rona
Oh yeah, the boy can't play
He do the song about the snake oil drugs,
He do the song about the thoughts and prayers,
And he do the walk, he do the walk of death
Yeah, he do the walk of death


This is some fine work.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know there is a reason a LOT of the so called "experts", government officials etc trying to talk people
out of using hydroxychloroquine.  Because it is cheap & effective!
Government officials, a lot of health experts etc are heavily invested in an expensive "mandatory" vaccine.
I thought some of you anti-big pharma types would be in favor of a cheap medication that works?
I know I have a friend who has Lupus and has taken it for YEARS "like candy" according to her, and not
one issue.  The use of hydroxychloroquine along with Remdesivir  may cut the death rate, if administered
properly, but like I mentioned, what good would that do "big pharma" if they want to send out a super expensive
vaccine, that would be "mandatory"?  Can't make any money off a proven inexpensive drug.

The president told reporters he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine.
 
zpaul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: You know there is a reason a LOT of the so called "experts", government officials etc trying to talk people
out of using hydroxychloroquine.  Because it is cheap & effective!
Government officials, a lot of health experts etc are heavily invested in an expensive "mandatory" vaccine.
I thought some of you anti-big pharma types would be in favor of a cheap medication that works?
I know I have a friend who has Lupus and has taken it for YEARS "like candy" according to her, and not
one issue.  The use of hydroxychloroquine along with Remdesivir  may cut the death rate, if administered
properly, but like I mentioned, what good would that do "big pharma" if they want to send out a super expensive
vaccine, that would be "mandatory"?  Can't make any money off a proven inexpensive drug.

The president told reporters he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine.


Agree.  I guarantee you all the haters above would jump on it if they contracted Covid.  Why not? It's cheap no side effects.  Until then it's easy to talk smack.
 
Zerochance
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Hey, COVID?  Right idea.  Wrong moronic asshole of a President to infect.


I wouldn't say wrong...Bolsonaro is a despicable piece of shiat.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.