(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Ohio Sheriff: 'I am not the mask police' Technically, a facepalm is a brief mask
Frederick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:
"I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Typical of law enforcement. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce; or not. Does the rational of "people being able to make that choice themselves" factor in when he's gleefully arresting drug users? Or is that when he says "I dont make the laws, only enforce them"?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh he'll enforce it on someone who isn't white.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure the masks filter teargas as well, pump you establishment full of teargas.  Problem solved.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just try walking around outside without any pants and see how quickly the pants police show up.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aside from the fact he's being an asshole, is this a "technically right" situation or is he just refusing to do his job because he doesn't "feel" like he should? When you have a mandate versus an actual law on the books, how is that supposed to work as far as enforcement?

I would assume it's not about enforcing the actual wearing of the mask, but rather enforcing any mandate put in place under some sort of broader emergency powers the governor can claim in a health crisis, disaster, etc.?
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So if you don't like other laws you wont follow them "Sorry I ain't the murder police." Fark you ahole, your job is to follow the rules, laws and regulations handed down to you by the state and local law makers. Just because you were voted in does not mean you get to make the law.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is close to me, next county North. Anyone who wears a Dan cowboy hat around here is a farming cosplayer.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: Oh he'll enforce it on someone who isn't white.


That's the problem, he can't tell from a distance if they're white or black while wearing a mask. Should he draw his gun or flash the white supremacy sign?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Governor Wolf made it mandatory here in PA.. but he also made it clear he wouldn't be arresting anyone for not wearing one.

There are some people with lung issues that cannot wear masks (they shouldn't be out in public in my opinion) and if you see someone without a mask you should assume they have a medical reason and shouldn't question them.

We know this is not always the case.. but like I said before, the government is not interested in throwing people in jail or fining them right now due to the pandemic and the financial hardship the government has forced most people into.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was supposed to be farking, but that works too.
 
jake3988
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Frederick: FTA:
"I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Typical of law enforcement. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce; or not. Does the rational of "people being able to make that choice themselves" factor in when he's gleefully arresting drug users? Or is that when he says "I dont make the laws, only enforce them"?


======================================​==

Dear moron, it's not the police's job to enforce.  THIS IS NOT A LAW.  This is a health mandate.  The enforcer is the department of health.

Actually do the slightest amount of research before you and moronmitter act like idiots.

/There is technically a fine for an individual person for not wearing one, but because the department of health is the one enforcing it, that effectively means it's not enforceable.  Only businesses will be fined, but even that VERY RARELY happens unless they're willingly and brazenly ignoring the order.
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No lie, I was grocery shopping at 3am and a deputy walks in without a mask. This is in Texas where it's now a $250 fine to not wear a mask inside a business.

I asked if I could be deputized so I, too, could be exempt. She just smiled and kept walking.

They need to bring these morons to where I work. Have them see people dying. See them in the ICU. Then ask them to pick who goes next.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In the very near future:  City's insurance agency -- we are not your insurance agency.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jake3988: Frederick: FTA:
"I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Typical of law enforcement. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce; or not. Does the rational of "people being able to make that choice themselves" factor in when he's gleefully arresting drug users? Or is that when he says "I dont make the laws, only enforce them"?

======================================​==

Dear moron, it's not the police's job to enforce.  THIS IS NOT A LAW.  This is a health mandate.  The enforcer is the department of health.

Actually do the slightest amount of research before you and moronmitter act like idiots.

/There is technically a fine for an individual person for not wearing one, but because the department of health is the one enforcing it, that effectively means it's not enforceable.  Only businesses will be fined, but even that VERY RARELY happens unless they're willingly and brazenly ignoring the order.


That's right
Rules and laws are all relative anyway.
We all know people like Pastor Jeffress and Trump or any Mason with a badge can do as they please knowing full well they have God of Abraham's approval.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I will always uphold the Constitution, my community, and the agency I serve."

I guess local health mandates are not considered part of "my community"?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It may seem like a minor thing, but the fact that most cops seems to be flaunting mask and social distancing rules (and refusing to enforce them as well) is one of the best pieces of evidence that they are out of control.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thing to realize about this idiot is that he will absolutely flatten your ass if you're between him and a press conference...

Look up 'Trumper blowhard' in the dictionary and you'll see a five page color spread of him.

Butler County really needs to do better
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eiger: It may seem like a minor thing, but the fact that most cops seems to be flaunting mask and social distancing rules (and refusing to enforce them as well) is one of the best pieces of evidence that they are out of control.


They aren't paid enough to violate social distancing and arrest and/or ticket people that don't wear masks.  They are more valuable healthy than sick.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is not my job

Of course it isn't.  Say, while we got you here, what is your job, anyway?  If enforcing state-ordered, legally mandated orders is outside of your area of responsibility?  Would you say that whatever it is you do, that you're good at it?  Just share with us what that is.  And if looking after those rules--wearing a mask isn't your job, who do you feel should be ensuring citizens comply with it?  What powers do they have?  Are you willing to back them up, with your swat team and your tear gas and your dogs?  Why or why not?

If you're not willing to use your government provided toys to enforce government orders, why do you have them?  If you are, then let's just skip the intermediaries.

/ACAB
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jake3988: Frederick: FTA:
"I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Typical of law enforcement. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce; or not. Does the rational of "people being able to make that choice themselves" factor in when he's gleefully arresting drug users? Or is that when he says "I dont make the laws, only enforce them"?

======================================​==

Dear moron, it's not the police's job to enforce.  THIS IS NOT A LAW.  This is a health mandate.  The enforcer is the department of health.

Actually do the slightest amount of research before you and moronmitter act like idiots.

/There is technically a fine for an individual person for not wearing one, but because the department of health is the one enforcing it, that effectively means it's not enforceable.  Only businesses will be fined, but even that VERY RARELY happens unless they're willingly and brazenly ignoring the order.


AND this is why Police should be defunded.  VERY good argument there. Kudos!
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jake3988: Dear moron, it's not the police's job to enforce.  THIS IS NOT A LAW.  This is a health mandate.  The enforcer is the department of health.


Techinically speeding is not a law, either, but a "Public Safety Mandate".

Doesn't stop cops from pulling people over, though.
 
lilistonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: This is close to me, next county North. Anyone who wears a Dan cowboy hat around here is a farming cosplayer.


I'm in Cherry Grove, one block (ish) east of Hamilton. People are more Trumpish out this way, but less condensed, so I'm just not going west to anything more interesting for awhile.

Cincinnati police chief said much the same thing a couple days ago, but managed to sound far less stupid about it.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dwrash: eiger: It may seem like a minor thing, but the fact that most cops seems to be flaunting mask and social distancing rules (and refusing to enforce them as well) is one of the best pieces of evidence that they are out of control.

They aren't paid enough to violate social distancing and arrest and/or ticket people that don't wear masks.  They are more valuable healthy than sick.


My whole point is that they violate social distancing regularly when they don't need to and almost never wear masks.

They also don't get to decide what laws they do or don't enforce.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Of course it isn't.  Say, while we got you here, what is your job, anyway?  If enforcing state-ordered, legally mandated orders is outside of your area of responsibility?  Would you say that whatever it is you do, that you're good at it?  Just share with us what that is.  And if looking after those rules--wearing a mask isn't your job, who do you feel should be ensuring citizens comply with it?  What powers do they have?  Are you willing to back them up, with your swat team and your tear gas and your dogs?  Why or why not?

If you're not willing to use your government provided toys to enforce government orders, why do you have them?  If you are, then let's just skip the intermediaries.

/ACAB


It depends on what kind of department the cop works for.  Local administrations can determine whether or not their cops enforce state and federal laws.  We already have areas violating federal law by not enforcing pot laws and cooperation with ICE (sanctuary cities).  We have a few nonsense state and county laws here that our cops do not enforce.. but if the state and county wish to, they are welcome to send their cops here and do the dirty work.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dwrash: Governor Wolf made it mandatory here in PA.. but he also made it clear he wouldn't be arresting anyone for not wearing one.

There are some people with lung issues that cannot wear masks (they shouldn't be out in public in my opinion) and if you see someone without a mask you should assume they have a medical reason and shouldn't question them.

We know this is not always the case.. but like I said before, the government is not interested in throwing people in jail or fining them right now due to the pandemic and the financial hardship the government has forced most people into.


What is the fun in having a reasonable response to someone not wearing a mask. There are quite a few armchair fark badasses who were practically salivating at the idea of shooting people not wearing masks.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jake3988: Frederick: FTA:
"I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Typical of law enforcement. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce; or not. Does the rational of "people being able to make that choice themselves" factor in when he's gleefully arresting drug users? Or is that when he says "I dont make the laws, only enforce them"?

======================================​==

Dear moron, it's not the police's job to enforce.  THIS IS NOT A LAW.  This is a health mandate.  The enforcer is the department of health.

Actually do the slightest amount of research before you and moronmitter act like idiots.

/There is technically a fine for an individual person for not wearing one, but because the department of health is the one enforcing it, that effectively means it's not enforceable.  Only businesses will be fined, but even that VERY RARELY happens unless they're willingly and brazenly ignoring the order.


I ALSO ONLY WANT TO FOLLOW RULES AND LAWS THAT I PERSONALLY AGREE WITH!

/LOUD NOISES!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: So if you don't like other laws you wont follow them "Sorry I ain't the murder police." Fark you ahole, your job is to follow the rules, laws and regulations handed down to you by the state and local law makers. Just because you were voted in does not mean you get to make the law.


Do you agree that local police in sanctuary cities should enforce immigration laws?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dwrash: eiger: It may seem like a minor thing, but the fact that most cops seems to be flaunting mask and social distancing rules (and refusing to enforce them as well) is one of the best pieces of evidence that they are out of control.

They aren't paid enough to violate social distancing and arrest and/or ticket people that don't wear masks.  They are more valuable healthy than sick.


I think science shows the best way to keep the police healthy is if everyone around them wore a mask. So enforcing such a rule would be in their best interest.
 
Gramma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unless there is a law that specifies consequences, I don't see how it would be enforceable.

If he felt the need to say something, he should have said that they don't have the manpower to address every complaint about masks.  But that they would respond if a conflict escalates to disturbing the peace.

Not his "masks are stupid" speech.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eiger: dwrash: eiger: It may seem like a minor thing, but the fact that most cops seems to be flaunting mask and social distancing rules (and refusing to enforce them as well) is one of the best pieces of evidence that they are out of control.

They aren't paid enough to violate social distancing and arrest and/or ticket people that don't wear masks.  They are more valuable healthy than sick.

My whole point is that they violate social distancing regularly when they don't need to and almost never wear masks.

They also don't get to decide what laws they do or don't enforce.


The cops here all wear masks.. but some neighboring municipalities do not require it.  Its all up to who writes their paychecks.
 
lilistonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I meant Hamilton County, not Hamilton, Ohio, which is in...Butler County.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Butler County is a pox on Ohio. Let that sink in.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jake3988: Frederick: FTA:
"I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Typical of law enforcement. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce; or not. Does the rational of "people being able to make that choice themselves" factor in when he's gleefully arresting drug users? Or is that when he says "I dont make the laws, only enforce them"?

======================================​==

Dear moron, it's not the police's job to enforce.  THIS IS NOT A LAW.  This is a health mandate.  The enforcer is the department of health.

Actually do the slightest amount of research before you and moronmitter act like idiots.

/There is technically a fine for an individual person for not wearing one, but because the department of health is the one enforcing it, that effectively means it's not enforceable.  Only businesses will be fined, but even that VERY RARELY happens unless they're willingly and brazenly ignoring the order.


I don't know where you live, but around here, police can and have cited people for not wearing masks.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dwrash: The cops here all wear masks.. but some neighboring municipalities do not require it.  Its all up to who writes their paychecks.


My anecdata is different than yours. Where I live masks are required, but I have yet to see a cop wearing one.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gramma: Unless there is a law that specifies consequences, I don't see how it would be enforceable.

If he felt the need to say something, he should have said that they don't have the manpower to address every complaint about masks.  But that they would respond if a conflict escalates to disturbing the peace.

Not his "masks are stupid" speech.


All home made masks are kind of a joke anyhow. the government should be providing N-95 masks to everyone if they were serious about this disease.. but neither Republican or Democrat has ever proposed that idea.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THe local sheriffs departments (what passes for the police in these rural counties) have refused to do anything with the mask ordinance arguing it is unconstitutional and unenforceable (of course, they were fine with using the covid ordiances when it suited them.   They charged a car burglar with violation of the lock down rules, not an essential service).      What is particularly egregious was one of my "neighbors" who applauded their policy saying that the "governor was holding a knee to the neck of the citizens."     The racist tendencies of the average rabble in this makes me want to vomit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Welcome to Ohio. HA! HA! Now you're dead in Ohio.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DRTFA: groppet: So if you don't like other laws you wont follow them "Sorry I ain't the murder police." Fark you ahole, your job is to follow the rules, laws and regulations handed down to you by the state and local law makers. Just because you were voted in does not mean you get to make the law.

Do you agree that local police in sanctuary cities should enforce immigration laws?


Technically in those cases, it's not the police who are making the choice of what to enforce; they're being instructed to by the local executive branch.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The thing to realize about this idiot is that he will absolutely flatten your ass if you're between him and a press conference...

Look up 'Trumper blowhard' in the dictionary and you'll see a five page color spread of him.

Butler County really needs to do better


Having a cowboy hat sheriff in John Boehner-suburban-Cincinnati Butler County is just as silly as a cowboy hat, Black sheriff in Milwaukee County.

/At least that ambulatory cloaca can't kill any more inmates at the jail and seems to have disappeared from Milwaukee. Too bad it was due to his anger management issues than, you know, letting people under his watch die. But I guess whatever makes him go away is a win.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jake3988: Frederick: FTA:
"I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Typical of law enforcement. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce; or not. Does the rational of "people being able to make that choice themselves" factor in when he's gleefully arresting drug users? Or is that when he says "I dont make the laws, only enforce them"?

======================================​==

Dear moron, it's not the police's job to enforce.  THIS IS NOT A LAW.  This is a health mandate.  The enforcer is the department of health.

Actually do the slightest amount of research before you and moronmitter act like idiots.

/There is technically a fine for an individual person for not wearing one, but because the department of health is the one enforcing it, that effectively means it's not enforceable.  Only businesses will be fined, but even that VERY RARELY happens unless they're willingly and brazenly ignoring the order.


You seem like a pleasant and well-adjusted individual.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can only hope that when the mandatory mask rule comes to Summit (and it will sooner than later) the sheriff says "If you aren't wearing a mask, I will social distance your ass into the back of my police car."

But I bet they won't.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretend it's a black kid with a dime bag, asshole.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I can only hope that when the mandatory mask rule comes to Summit (and it will sooner than later) the sheriff says "If you aren't wearing a mask, I will social distance your ass into the back of my police car."

But I bet they won't.


Then they have to decontaminate the police car and decommission it for a couple of days.  If perp could prove they caught the disease from the police or police car it would be a financial payday in the courts.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Notice the gold fringe in the American flag?  I guess he's deferring to Maritime Law.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DRTFA: groppet: So if you don't like other laws you wont follow them "Sorry I ain't the murder police." Fark you ahole, your job is to follow the rules, laws and regulations handed down to you by the state and local law makers. Just because you were voted in does not mean you get to make the law.

Do you agree that local police in sanctuary cities should enforce immigration laws?


Immigration laws are federal laws.  State and municipal police are under no obligation to enforce them.  Nice try though.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DRTFA: groppet: So if you don't like other laws you wont follow them "Sorry I ain't the murder police." Fark you ahole, your job is to follow the rules, laws and regulations handed down to you by the state and local law makers. Just because you were voted in does not mean you get to make the law.

Do you agree that local police in sanctuary cities should enforce immigration laws?


They don't have to. Weren't you paying attention? Laws, rules, regulations, etc can be enforced by the local authorities if they so choose.

Welcome to America, pal!
 
evader
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So . . . if I could get some hard photographic evidence of cops and sheriffs without masks, I could hypothetically submit that to the department of health, who will actually fine them? Since, despite their virtual inability to acquire evidence themselves, the DOH is actually able and willing to follow through when they do get some?

/come on down to clevelandtown everyone
//all of our fish have AIDS
///and apparently all of our humans have COVID
 
listerine69
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: The thing to realize about this idiot is that he will absolutely flatten your ass if you're between him and a press conference...

Look up 'Trumper blowhard' in the dictionary and you'll see a five page color spread of him.

Butler County really needs to do better


I went to Miami U.

Butler county can't do better.
 
