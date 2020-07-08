 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Harmless whale shark scares the crap out beach tourists who flee from it as its fin appears in shallow water. Last heard humming the 'I'm a SHAAAARK' meme song (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Shark, Fish, huge shark, grim attack, large shark approaches, Basking shark, harmless whale shark, Adi Barash  
Harmless shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo ♫ 
Harmless shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo ♫
 
In all fairness, when you are swimming and all you can see is the fin, and perhaps the tip of the tail, it's pretty much impossible to tell that it's a whale shark.  The distinguishing features of a whale shark are below the surface where you can't see them except at really, really close range.

The problem is even more pronounced with basking sharks, which have roughly the same body shape as a great white shark.
 
Whale sharks just wanted to remind people of social distancing guidelines and to wash their hands.
 
Omg SHALLOW WATER!

Where dafuq ya think shark attacks happen?
 
It just wanted hugs.
 
I spent months (seemed much longer) on a destroyer in the North Red Sea while in the Navy (boarding ships during/after Desert Shield) and we saw some huge sharks there. We saw whales sharks and other of the more bitey type.

Many follow the sheep carriers that are headed to Aqaba Jordan (next to Eilat) . These ships carry thousands of live sheep and when one dies, it goes over the side and is shark dinner time.
It was also important to stay upwind of these ships whenever possible


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain: Omg SHALLOW WATER!

Where dafuq ya think shark attacks happen?


Whale sharks prefer deep cold water, it is unusual to see them in shallow water.
 
dittybopper: In all fairness, when you are swimming and all you can see is the fin, and perhaps the tip of the tail, it's pretty much impossible to tell that it's a whale shark.  The distinguishing features of a whale shark are below the surface where you can't see them except at really, really close range.

The problem is even more pronounced with basking sharks, which have roughly the same body shape as a great white shark.


And the basking whales are catching rays on shore.
 
Are we really shaming people for not being able to distinguish a harmless shark from a dangerous one? I guess subby just assumed everyone who has flu like symptoms only has a bad cold.
 
dittybopper: In all fairness, when you are swimming and all you can see is the fin, and perhaps the tip of the tail, it's pretty much impossible to tell that it's a whale shark.  The distinguishing features of a whale shark are below the surface where you can't see them except at really, really close range.

The problem is even more pronounced with basking sharks, which have roughly the same body shape as a great white shark.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bermuda59: .

Many follow the sheep carriers that are headed to Aqaba Jordan (next to Eilat) . These ships carry thousands of live sheep and when one dies, it goes over the side and is shark dinner time.
It was also important to stay upwind of these ships whenever possible


[Fark user image image 678x280]


The bull sharks in South Africa do the same with fishing boats.  They follow them up fresh water rivers snagging up fish that are following the bait lines.  In an odd twist, this has drastically reduced the number of shark attacks along fishing routes.
 
NotThatGuyAgain: Omg SHALLOW WATER!

Where dafuq ya think shark attacks happen?


No such thing as a shark attack.

(NSFW words in comedy)

https://youtu.be/VugdC61gmj0
 
dittybopper: In all fairness, when you are swimming and all you can see is the fin, and perhaps the tip of the tail, it's pretty much impossible to tell that it's a whale shark.  The distinguishing features of a whale shark are below the surface where you can't see them except at really, really close range.

The problem is even more pronounced with basking sharks, which have roughly the same body shape as a great white shark.


Whale sharks have spotted fins, a trait that as far as I can remember is not found on other species of sharks (meaning the kind that see us as a potential meal). But, the quality of that video is so crappy I cannot tell if the dots are readily visible.
 
Flappyhead: Bermuda59: .

Many follow the sheep carriers that are headed to Aqaba Jordan (next to Eilat) . These ships carry thousands of live sheep and when one dies, it goes over the side and is shark dinner time.
It was also important to stay upwind of these ships whenever possible
Fark user image image 678x280]

The bull sharks in South Africa do the same with fishing boats.  They follow them up fresh water rivers snagging up fish that are following the bait lines.  In an odd twist, this has drastically reduced the number of shark attacks along fishing routes.


Many female bull sharks actually travel up freshwater rivers to have their kids. There are less predators than in the ocean. And if I remember my nature documentaries, bull sharks can survive in fresh water for a couple of years.
 
dittybopper: In all fairness, when you are swimming and all you can see is the fin, and perhaps the tip of the tail, it's pretty much impossible to tell that it's a whale shark


I had the shiat startled out of me by a freaking close encounter with a manatee at the beach once.
Pretty damn cool once I realized what the big, gray thing right next to in the water was.
 
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
If it were plugged in and swimming by me I would run too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: If it were plugged in and swimming by me I would run too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
See, it scared the bejebus out of me.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
