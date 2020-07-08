 Skip to content
San Francisco supervisor introduces bill to criminalize calling police because you saw a black person. You'll never guess what they're calling it
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a click well spent!
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hilarious
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Heheheheheh
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Snitches Get Stitches Act"?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ya Done Messed Up, K-A-Ron.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope it's retroactive.

Crazy Lady Park Attendant Harassment
Youtube KRkACKpdeIY
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, that's delightful. Hat's off to them.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That, is, AWESOME.

Someone is a master troll.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed it's not called the kkkaren act.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would have called it the C*nty-Ass White People Statute, or CAWPS.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like this law, but I think it should also have a component where you were confrontational with the people in general, or just flat out making shiat up.  If you call the cops on your black neighbors, because you hear a lot of loud arguing, and you are worried that someone is being domestically abused, and it turns out that you just heard a loud TV program, or it was actually the next house over, that is a call made in good faith.  If you are calling, because the black person is being all uppity about a parking space, or for wanting to dare use the public park when you are using it, that should sure as hell be a charge.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'The "CAREN Act," or the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act, [...]'


Clap. Clap.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't already have something after the issues with SWATing.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.


As a fellow Tommy. I grew up with the phrases "Tom-girl" and "pepping Tom" and I turned out just f.... well I survived.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love it. I also love Karen. Please release the restraining order.
 
Flagg99 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.


My community has quite a few Karen refugees. (Unfortunately that's not a joke.)  But they're cool and we're happy to have them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Oh, that's delightful. Hat's off to them.


I giggled...which was probably a disturbing noise coming from a large, bebearded man.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.


Imagine being named "Donald" right now, and for the next generation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: I hope it's retroactive.

[YouTube video: Crazy Lady Park Attendant Harassment]


Only gun laws are retroactive
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.


My wife's name is Karen. I tried to explain the Karen meme. Once.

So now I keep quiet.

/My Karen is awesome, though.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh I hope this passes. There will be great intended results and some glorious unintended ones
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.

Imagine being named "Donald" right now, and for the next generation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We should get it to where the third strike on any hate crime gets you ten years in prison.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.


Amy Cooper, Woman Who Called Police On Black Man in Central Park, Charged | NBC New York
Youtube ilG3NpUn4IU


Is this your mom?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I like this law, but I think it should also have a component where you were confrontational with the people in general, or just flat out making shiat up.  If you call the cops on your black neighbors, because you hear a lot of loud arguing, and you are worried that someone is being domestically abused, and it turns out that you just heard a loud TV program, or it was actually the next house over, that is a call made in good faith.  If you are calling, because the black person is being all uppity about a parking space, or for wanting to dare use the public park when you are using it, that should sure as hell be a charge.


Agreed! I wonder how anyone would be able to figure these things out? It's a major conundrum.  How do we figure out what's happening?  I mean, it's impossible to figure out what's going on and I'm really concerned no one will figure out what's going on.  ANYTHING could be happening!  WE JUST DON"T KNOW!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.


Shhh.
 
Flagg99 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ilG3NpUn​4IU]

Is this your mom?


No, it's an outlier. And she has been charged under existing laws, proving my point. You mother should have taught you to think before you post.

"Amy Cooper, the woman who was filmed accusing a Black man of threatening her, faces a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, according to the DA. " Source: CNN.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.

My wife's name is Karen. I tried to explain the Karen meme. Once.

So now I keep quiet.

/My Karen is awesome, though.


My wife didn't know about this either. One of my wife's employees has been giving her trouble ever since she was moved to my wife's group and her employee has been going above her head on certain matters.

Trouble employee name: Karen.

She didn't understand the laughter when she told me her name. I was like 'so like, did she ask to speak to your manager?' and she's like 'yes' and I only laughed louder.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.

Imagine being named "Donald" right now, and for the next generation.


One of Paul Harvey's "the rest of the story" stories was about a kid named Donald in the 1930s who was bright and athletic and all but eventually committed suicide because of constant teasing he endured.  The Duck family had no way of knowing ahead of time how hurtful that name would be
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.


Calling in a suspicious person is not the same as filing a police report.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.


This is meant to be an easy way for the victims of Karen to be able to sue her for civil rights violations, not as a way for criminal courts to punish Karen more severely.
 
goatleggedfellow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.

My wife's name is Karen. I tried to explain the Karen meme. Once.

So now I keep quiet.

/My Karen is awesome, though.


Some of my best friends are Karens!

I even dated a Karen in college.
 
CanisNoir [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow the insanity behind this is amazing.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.


I'd rather be a Karen than an Alexa.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, this is a waste of time. There's not going to be any police, remember?
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Wow the insanity behind this is amazing.


Maybe, but it will be fun to watch it play out in real time
 
Flagg99 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.

This is meant to be an easy way for the victims of Karen to be able to sue her for civil rights violations, not as a way for criminal courts to punish Karen more severely.


Which can also already be done under existing laws. I'll reserve further judgment until more info is given on how it's going to make this any easier, since the article has zero details on that, and simply compiles a handful of recent incidents.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.

This is meant to be an easy way for the victims of Karen to be able to sue her for civil rights violations, not as a way for criminal courts to punish Karen more severely.


Hit 'em in the wallet.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.


Talk to someone named John.

Its slang for a toilet.
Its slang for a person who hires a prostitute.

But yet, they have survived these indignities without too much whining.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flagg99: thealgorerhythm: Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ilG3NpUn​4IU]

Is this your mom?

No, it's an outlier. And she has been charged under existing laws, proving my point. You mother should have taught you to think before you post.

"Amy Cooper, the woman who was filmed accusing a Black man of threatening her, faces a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, according to the DA. " Source: CNN.


The problem is that most police and 911 dispatchers don't force callers to articulate reasonable suspicion, which means that the people doing the harassing in most places don't have to make outright false statements they can be charged with (or sued for) later.

And of course, police in general are very helpful to the harassers.... they show up to suspicious person calls assuming they're legitimate and instead of investigating passively, they intentionally treat innocent people like they're criminals knowing it will provoke an uncooperative response they can escalate to charges or violence.

In short, if the cops weren't already perfectly happy acting like blunt instruments of violence and oppression, Karens wouldn't be able to exist in the first place.
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know, I do feel a little bit bad for people whose legal name is Karen.  It's not like they picked out that name (in most cases), and there's really not a good nickname or alternate for it (like say, for Dick).  It must suck to be a liberal, caring middle-aged white woman named Karen.

/But not Carens.  fark them.


A good friend is named Karen.  She used to be completely uninvolved in politics until Trump and now she's the libbiest lib who ever libbed.  She's perfectly fine living with her name if it means calling out racist assholes.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Wow the insanity behind this is amazing.


The real insanity is thinking you can start posting from this account again and be taken seriously.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flagg99: mikaloyd: Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.

This is meant to be an easy way for the victims of Karen to be able to sue her for civil rights violations, not as a way for criminal courts to punish Karen more severely.

Which can also already be done under existing laws. I'll reserve further judgment until more info is given on how it's going to make this any easier, since the article has zero details on that, and simply compiles a handful of recent incidents.


Did you read any of the article?

Making a false report is already a crime, but the bill would amend the San Francisco Police Code to make it unlawful for someone to fabricate a report based on someone's race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, gender or sexual orientation.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Making a false report is already a crime, but the bill would amend the San Francisco Police Code to make it unlawful for someone to fabricate a report based on someone's race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, gender or sexual orientation.

Ok wait I am confused... If making a false report is a crime already, why would you need to add the extra language.  Did you fabricate the story yes or no.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.


How do you think intent is proven in most cases that have an intent element now? It is through circumstantial evidence in that rarely does a defendant testify "this was my intent". If you have racial epithets being used before the call or during the call, that is probably going to be sufficient evidence for a jury to conclude that race was a factor in the call.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: mikaloyd: Flagg99: Oh, look, a token gesture that is absolutely meaningless. First, good luck proving the reason why someone called the cops, given it's not as if they're about to say "I called because he's black." Second, filing a false police report is already a misdemeanor in most jurisdictions, and a felony in some.

This is meant to be an easy way for the victims of Karen to be able to sue her for civil rights violations, not as a way for criminal courts to punish Karen more severely.


Hit 'em in the wallet.


Hit Karen smack dab dead center in her ham wallet

KerPOW
 
dready zim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.

The sentence should be proportional to attempted murder with the deadly weapon being a cop.
 
