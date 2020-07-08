 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Facebook bans owl porn. Twice   (bbc.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Streaming media, story ideas, Controversy, page's owner, Owl, Human sexual behavior, Multimedia, live stream  
•       •       •

883 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 08 Jul 2020 at 10:23 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Waits for MattyTheMouse...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: /Waits for MattyTheMouse...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, the owls aren't wearing a stitch of clothing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nazis and Boogaloo still cool though.
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Xai: /Waits for MattyTheMouse...

[Fark user image 850x910]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out why he's handling the chicks. Isn't that a no-no?

Note: Despite User Name, I am not an ornithologist.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unwise decision.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Facebook is acting afowl these days...
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aw... And I was looking for hot chicks
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm trying to figure out why he's handling the chicks. Isn't that a no-no?

Note: Despite User Name, I am not an ornithologist.


Usernam... damnit!!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Xai: /Waits for MattyTheMouse...

[Fark user image 850x910]


I have the weirdest boner right now.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gotta be aware of the No Naked Hooters rules.  Sheesh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See, you, unwashed masses this is why I'm firmly against censo******** you ******   ****** head mother **********!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe the tags 'Hooters, chicks' was deemed misleading?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh Pussy will you marry me?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Xai: /Waits for MattyTheMouse...

[Fark user image image 850x910]


Before opening this thread, I had the brilliant idea to google "furry owl porn."

Narrator: "This was as bad an idea as anyone with a brain could have predicted."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size

And this is not hate-speech.

fark StateBook.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [images.dailykos.com image 768x562]
And this is not hate-speech.

fark StateBook.


It is hate speech, and re-posting here it is not helping.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x640]


Seems the left one (as looking at this pic) is over inflated.
Or is that a trick of light?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x640]

Seems the left one (as looking at this pic) is over inflated.
Or is that a trick of light?


Probably the way she is standing.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Nazis and Boogaloo still cool though.


Right? They got banned for supporting the Who
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Jelly Bean Raider: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x640]

Seems the left one (as looking at this pic) is over inflated.
Or is that a trick of light?

Probably the way she is standing.


Well, one can dream.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The owl page got banned for supporting The Who. Get it?

/joke was lost. It was funny in my head.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are blue boobies still ok?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.