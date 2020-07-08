 Skip to content
(AP News)   Remember back when the US was short on protective gear for hospital workers? After a trip through the cave wormhole the US is once again short on protective gear for hospital workers   (apnews.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The President wants you know that this is a real positive for his administration. With the ever-growing number of dead Americans,
our sagging unemployment numbers should be back to normal in no time!

Fark user image
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kushner and Cheeto are in charge..... don't worry its all a hoax
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never fear, citizens, the Police still armed to the teeth though
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry though, Kushner was still able to skim enough to make sure this weekend's Montauk Chardonnay Fest can still be Song of the South themed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump and Kushner aren't worried. They even released the following comforting statement:
Fark user image
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice DARK reference, subby.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to have known this was GOING TO FARKING HAPPEN AGAIN
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Down in the WH bunker, they've stored just enough for our Royal Family, except Tiffany, after Homeland's shopping spree hijacking all those hospital orders.   The Hydroxy Wing has been cleared to make room for testing supplies, since the WH is the largest single user of testing, outside of the State of New York.
Fark user image

'
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Obama left the pantry empty again.


Fark user image
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's warehouses full of the counterfeit stuff they couldn't move, the trump states are free to use them.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For those that follow your local health depts. Have you seen a disconcerting statement come out like this?

My local health dept has done a pretty good job of contact tracing and minimizing outward growth. However they just announced yesterday that they have a new really interesting and difficult dilemma - a few of their newest confirmed positive cases are refusing to divulge who they have been near or where they had been.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tenatra: For those that follow your local health depts. Have you seen a disconcerting statement come out like this?

My local health dept has done a pretty good job of contact tracing and minimizing outward growth. However they just announced yesterday that they have a new really interesting and difficult dilemma - a few of their newest confirmed positive cases are refusing to divulge who they have been near or where they had been.


You mean the pastor of the local church won't tell them he's been servicing hot cock at the truck stop glory hole??

/Boy scouts aren't meeting anymore. Goddam covids
 
Tenatra
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: You mean the pastor of the local church won't tell them he's been servicing hot cock at the truck stop glory hole??


Could be the case. I'm of the impression it's now on some of the local hands that wanted no shutdown, no risk management and WILL NOT fear the virus.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tenatra: For those that follow your local health depts. Have you seen a disconcerting statement come out like this?

My local health dept has done a pretty good job of contact tracing and minimizing outward growth. However they just announced yesterday that they have a new really interesting and difficult dilemma - a few of their newest confirmed positive cases are refusing to divulge who they have been near or where they had been.


I tell you, I get this thing I'm going straight to my (Republican) senator's office.  Touching everything, coughing everywhere, and ejaculating on everything.  That's my contribution to MAGA.
 
