(Twitter)   All our children have asthma, when it's convenient   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Satire, shot  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 5:30 AM (49 minutes ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
JFC, some people are the dumb!

There's some woman railing at Blaire Erskine on Twitter, saying she and her family should be wearing masks, that she has asthmatics in her family, etc.. She apparently doesn't understand what satire is.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can't tell if this is real anymore...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's good.  She's really good.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: She apparently doesn't understand what satire is.


I predict 2020 will be known as the year that broke satire.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark this planet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: JFC, some people are the dumb!

There's some woman railing at Blaire Erskine on Twitter, saying she and her family should be wearing masks, that she has asthmatics in her family, etc.. She apparently doesn't understand what satire is.


Wut ? Do I have to watch the whole thing to get that it is satire?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bdub77: Can't tell if this is real anymore...

[media.tenor.com image 220x220]


This
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe satire needs a no homo disclaimer at the end something along the lines of that was just satire just in case you didn't catch it
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/12733843​0​2273839115

I like her. What's her Fark handle
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thorpe: "You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."


She's so full of crap with that bit about not being able to get pregnant by your mouth.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thorpe: "You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."


Tell it to Boris Becker.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe satire needs a no homo disclaimer at the end something along the lines of that was just satire just in case you didn't catch it


STOP WITH YOU'RE HATEFUL BIGGITRY AGAINST HOMOS. YOUR SUPPOSED TO BE ARE PRESIDENT AND WE LISTEN TO YOU'RE STATEMENTS TO LEARN ABOUT WHAT WE SHOULD BE LIKE.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's hard to catch the satire because we have seen so much crazy. By the end I was praying it was satire and I'm an atheist. I think this is a good example of Poe's law.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wademh: thorpe: "You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."

She's so full of crap with that bit about not being able to get pregnant by your mouth.


I think it is fair to assert that one cannot become pregnant via an oral route as long as one does not get stabbed in the gut.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

uttertosh: waxbeans: Maybe satire needs a no homo disclaimer at the end something along the lines of that was just satire just in case you didn't catch it

STOP WITH YOU'RE HATEFUL BIGGITRY AGAINST HOMOS. YOUR SUPPOSED TO BE ARE PRESIDENT AND WE LISTEN TO YOU'RE STATEMENTS TO LEARN ABOUT WHAT WE SHOULD BE LIKE.


I know no homo is slightly phobic, but is it really bigoted?
It's mostly, a thing because of fear, because of down low. And not wanting to be included in that.
It's a very mild form of gay panic. Without the murder. So nice? No?
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: thorpe: "You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."

Tell it to Boris Becker.


That was Samenraub ("semen theft").

Still a ridiculous excuse.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bathia_Mapes: JFC, some people are the dumb!

There's some woman railing at Blaire Erskine on Twitter, saying she and her family should be wearing masks, that she has asthmatics in her family, etc.. She apparently doesn't understand what satire is.

Wut ? Do I have to watch the whole thing to get that it is satire?


Nope, about :35 seconds in she clearly mocks the plague rats. If someone has really bad asthma as some of them claim, then they shouldn't be out trying to shop in 90 degree weather. I have mild asthma and I stay in when it hits 95. If I had  to deal with those scumbags, I would ask them to show me their asthma pump.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: wademh: thorpe: "You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."

She's so full of crap with that bit about not being able to get pregnant by your mouth.

I think it is fair to assert that one cannot become pregnant via an oral route as long as one does not get stabbed in the gut.


Depends.
Like
Can one get pregnant from sex from behind.
try answering that as a sex ed teacher in the seventh grade without violating any rules.

Because if semen drips out and enters the vagina you could get pregnant.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: waxbeans: Bathia_Mapes: JFC, some people are the dumb!

There's some woman railing at Blaire Erskine on Twitter, saying she and her family should be wearing masks, that she has asthmatics in her family, etc.. She apparently doesn't understand what satire is.

Wut ? Do I have to watch the whole thing to get that it is satire?

Nope, about :35 seconds in she clearly mocks the plague rats. If someone has really bad asthma as some of them claim, then they shouldn't be out trying to shop in 90 degree weather. I have mild asthma and I stay in when it hits 95. If I had  to deal with those scumbags, I would ask them to show me their asthma pump.


Hum. I stopped when she said,
We all have asthma when it's convenient.

I guess technically I should have known that was satire.
But.
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: thorpe: "You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."

She's so full of crap with that bit about not being able to get pregnant by your mouth.


She said not to fact check her.  Wtf.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Holly shiat I hate this lady, My dad is 75 and could die from your ignorance.
Learn how to do your eyebrows!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Agent Smith was right. Humans are a virus.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow. So much stupid in this thread. You all can't wait to be all outraged at something that you let the joke fly right over your head. Jesus, she ain't even that good an actress.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aagrajag: wademh: thorpe: "You can't get pregnant through your mouth. Don't even fact check me on this."

She's so full of crap with that bit about not being able to get pregnant by your mouth.

I think it is fair to assert that one cannot become pregnant via an oral route as long as one does not get stabbed in the gut.


"My answer is always the same. Look, we're going to have to go all the way back to Civil War..."
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Holly shiat I hate this lady, My dad is 75 and could die from your ignorance.
Learn how to do your eyebrows!

[Fark user image 276x319]


Eric Trump is that you?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"'I feel threatened' is our family crest" "He said it to me in our wedding vows"  LOL

For those not getting that this is a joke... one of her kids is named "Hydrocloroquine"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: DigitalDirt: Holly shiat I hate this lady, My dad is 75 and could die from your ignorance.
Learn how to do your eyebrows!

[Fark user image 276x319]

Eric Trump is that you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

