 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Mary Kay Letourneau dies. Services to be held at Chuck E. Cheese   (king5.com) divider line
39
    More: Sad, Mary Kay Letourneau, Sexual intercourse, Vili Fualaau, sexual relations, sixth-grade teacher, Statutory rape, Shorewood Elementary, 12-years-old  
•       •       •

1698 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 6:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Until this happened...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
R.I.P.
She inspired generations of hottie educators for generations to come.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Chuck E. Cheese died before she did.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I feel bad for her kid
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Have a coffin right over there, MK.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is Mary Kay LeTourneau like Target.
Boy's pants half-off!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LeTourneau has been branded a sex offender, or as the kids refer to her, 'the greatest teacher of all time.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you add in the six years he was underaged, they had a pretty good run.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cancer sucks.

What she did in her personal life and the relationships she had don't change that fact.

Cancer sucks.

RIP Ms. LeTourneau.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tanqueray: Chuck E. Cheese died before she did.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Long live Pasqually's!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polezni Durak: Tanqueray: Chuck E. Cheese died before she did.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Long live Pasqually's!


That mouse would give me nightmares if I were a kid.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hawaiijenno: I feel bad for her kid


I feel bad for all of her kids.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!


Only if the rapist ranges from a mildly hot to hot women.

/Big breast is a plus
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died doing what she loved...
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Vili Fualaau Born June 26, 1983 Zodiac Sign Is Cancer)
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakingmoron: She died doing what she loved...
[Fark user image 425x282]

(Vili Fualaau Born June 26, 1983 Zodiac Sign Is Cancer)


wow. rough.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Kay
Youtube KFnklMgwlk4
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dam. All I had at 12 was a sears catalog and mom's sock drawer.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The national Crazy level just went down a very small, but measurable amount

That girl was a mess all around

Cancer sucks
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!


Apparently it is for attractive women. Weird double standard.

Yes, she served her time, etc., but somehow in all of that she didn't realize she was doing something wrong? Ew.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KFnklMgw​lk4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I met Jill about 2 years ago. Fantastic person. I'm an introvert, but even so- I really really wish I had more time and gumption to have talked with her more.

/now back to our regularly scheduled programme.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everyone seems to love a good sex scandal, especially those sanctimonious sex-haters that love to gossip and say "tut-tut" when they judge people.

Preachers, politicians, cops and little old grey-haired ladies.

I hate those people.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Dam. All I had at 12 was a sears catalog and mom's sock drawer.


I would have suggested using the dildo in your mom's sock drawer, but if using the whole drawer is what gets you off, well, I am not about to kink-shame.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Crewmannumber6: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KFnklMgw​lk4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I met Jill about 2 years ago. Fantastic person. I'm an introvert, but even so- I really really wish I had more time and gumption to have talked with her more.

/now back to our regularly scheduled programme.


Completely underrated artist.
 
acouvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Polezni Durak: Tanqueray: Chuck E. Cheese died before she did.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Long live Pasqually's!


oh great. A real life version of Five Nights at Freddies...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Everyone seems to love a good sex scandal, especially those sanctimonious sex-haters that love to gossip and say "tut-tut" when they judge people.

Preachers, politicians, cops and little old grey-haired ladies.

I hate those people.


Yeah, there's totally no reason to judge someone who raped a 13-year-old...

*eyeroll*
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Photo of Mary Kay Letourneau and longtime friend and attorney Anne Bremner. Anne remembers her friend tonight as "one of the most alive people" she'd ever known. She also said Letourneau was a dedicated mother of her two girls and "did everything right by them."

I'm preeetty sure she has like six kids. Do the first four not count? Is tearing their family apart to rape a twelve year old and become a national spectacle doing "everything right" by them?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A: 2.8333
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was crazy as a bedbug. Not someone you could reason with. But, she didn't sound like a malicious person. Regrettable she passed from cancer so early, and condolences to her family.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll bet she really liked anal
She has that look in her eye
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

orbister: thatboyoverthere: Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 282x498]


14 and 17 is a lot different from 12 and 34,
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: orbister: thatboyoverthere: Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 282x498]

14 and 17 is a lot different from 12 and 34,


Oh and that was a tragedy where a lot of people died.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where were these teachers when I was in school? All of my teachers were so old, their wrinkles had wrinkles
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Crewmannumber6: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KFnklMgw​lk4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I met Jill about 2 years ago. Fantastic person. I'm an introvert, but even so- I really really wish I had more time and gumption to have talked with her more.

/now back to our regularly scheduled programme.


Cinnamon Park is still a regular in my playlists.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!


Rape?

Did I just log  onto Jezebel
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Cancer sucks.

What she did in her personal life and the relationships she had don't change that fact.

Cancer sucks.

RIP Ms. LeTourneau.


What if Hitler died of cancer?  Would you feel the same way?  Or is there some kind of sliding scale for cancer suckage?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thatboyoverthere: Oh boy! Is this the thread where we all get together and talk about how raping a child is okay?!

Rape?

Did I just log  onto Jezebel


Statutory rape is called rape because our society believes the (usual) difference in mental and emotional maturity is so great that children cannot meaningfully consent to sex.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.