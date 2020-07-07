 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   In which the UK government announces bold plans to charge NHS employees for parking while at work   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, National Health Service, Health care, Free hospital parking, Health care provider, NHS staff, health secretary, free parking, Government  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 3:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can't name a single hospital or medical center in my area that charges employees to park, nor do they charge patients there for outpatient care, lab work, PT, certain procedures. They don't charge visitors either.

While I commend the NHS for a system that provides care for patients, with the latter not having to worry about a big bill, or how much their insurance will cover, employees should never have to pay to park, especially essential employees.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to think $60/mo as a student to park at the med center was pricey. Here it's $300/mo. Kind of a "privilege of working for us" tax I guess.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in a Canadian hospital.and if I wanna park in the garage it's about $250 a month.

Locking my bike up  isstill free.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In which the UK government announces bold plans to charge NHS employees Not involved with the care & treatment of patients with Covid-19 as well as special exception circumstances for parking while at work

I'm not saying it's right or proper, but context is key.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby, this is an English thing, not a UK thing With just a couple of exceptions (awaiting the end of contracts, basically) all hospital parking is free in Scotland.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Surely some of that Brexit bus money could be used to extend free parking for NHS staff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or was it all spent on encouraging applause?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We'll clap extra hard for them once a fortnight though.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bet those nurses are delighted they helped save Boris now
 
xyzzy42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
8£ per day?  Boo hoo.  It would cost me triple that.  That's what happens when the number of cars that want to park exceeds the space for those cars.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.