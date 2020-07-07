 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Lysol can in fact kill coronavirus. No word yet on whether sticking blacklights up people's asses will also help   (nydailynews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Viruses aren't alive.

/TheBestKindofCorrect
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No one has ever disagreed with Trump that drinking bleach will keep you from dying of COVID. The flashlight up your ass is just what Trump considers a good time.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Holding someone under water until the bubbles stop will also cure them of COVID-19, but it is not recommended.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yes, you can't kill what has never had life. But you can treat life as a metaphor for something else.

H.P. Lovecraft comes to mind.

"That is not dead which can eternal lie,
And with strange aeons even death may die." 
― Howard Phillips Lovecraft, The Nameless City

Maybe he was thinking about viruses, if he even knew they existed, or maybe he was thinking about the soulless bodies of plutocrats, in which case he may have prophesized the coming of The Donald like so many other jokers and artists, philosophers and poets.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Ah, the XKCD cartoon that makes this same point, sort of.

https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/inde​x​.php/1217:_Cells


Ah, the XKCD cartoon that makes this same point, sort of.

https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/inde​x​.php/1217:_Cells
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fire kills* SARS-CoV-2 also, subby. Go for it.

/* deactivates, denatures, whatever. Yes it was never alive.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 Trump's EPA? Yeah, pardon me for not getting too excited about this claim.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Lysol wipes are harder to find than a mask at Trump rally.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sulfuric acid kills the HIV virus instantly.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncontrolled nuclear fission will clear up your rosacea right quick.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The line to get in to the next Trump rally is going to move slow if they all have to get Lysol IVs before entering...
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lysol has a long and glorious history of misuse. From the wikis:

In 1911, poisoning by drinking Lysol was the most common means of suicide in Australia and New York.

Earlier formulations of Lysol contained cresol, a compound that can induce abortions, and it was widely used by women who could not otherwise obtain legal abortions in the United States, although the medical community was relatively unaware of the phenomenon for the first half of the 20th century.

In the late 1920s Lysol disinfectant began being marketed as a "feminine hygiene" product by maker Lysol, Inc. and distributor Lehn & Fink, Inc. It was claimed vaginal douching with a diluted Lysol solution prevented infections and vaginal odor, and thereby preserved youth and marital bliss. This Lysol solution was also used as a birth control agent, as post-coital douching was a popular method of preventing pregnancy at that time.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the weekends, I take a sh*tload of MDMA and put blacklights up my ass. So far, no Covid. Fingers crossed!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now, the question is, why did Lysol's parent company Reckitt Benckiser get this designation first? What did Procter & Gamble do to annoy the powers-that-be that kept Clorox off this list and deny them an additional short-term sales bump associated with being able to market as "EPA-approved to kill the 'rona!"

Granted, while disinfectant wipes are still hard to find they are slowly returning to the wild, so it's not like one brand is going to get that big of a bump (and I read the bigger issue is they can't manufacture the plastic tubs fast enough rather than the wipes themselves), it just tickles my curiosity.

It's 2020 -- everything is a conspiracy. Even this post. While you were reading it I snuck into your bathroom and groomed my grundle with your AquaPik.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It can't hurt. Then again...
 
rhodabear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The use of the word "kill" in the headline is proper, grammatically speaking, even though biologically viruses are not living organisms.

Kill =
put an end to or cause the failure or defeat of (something).
"the committee voted to kill the project"

/nerd
//technically correct
///you know what goes here
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: The Lysol wipes are harder to find than a mask at Trump rally.
[Fark user image image 850x850]


I snagged two of those at the store the other day and let out a literal hoot before I could catch myself.

That shiat is gold!
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

incendi: Lysol has a long and glorious history of misuse. From the wikis:

In 1911, poisoning by drinking Lysol was the most common means of suicide in Australia and New York.

Earlier formulations of Lysol contained cresol, a compound that can induce abortions, and it was widely used by women who could not otherwise obtain legal abortions in the United States, although the medical community was relatively unaware of the phenomenon for the first half of the 20th century.

In the late 1920s Lysol disinfectant began being marketed as a "feminine hygiene" product by maker Lysol, Inc. and distributor Lehn & Fink, Inc. It was claimed vaginal douching with a diluted Lysol solution prevented infections and vaginal odor, and thereby preserved youth and marital bliss. This Lysol solution was also used as a birth control agent, as post-coital douching was a popular method of preventing pregnancy at that time.


We had a big dose of it added to the bath water during summer when the ticks, fleas, mosquitoes and other bitey bugs enjoyed their human buffet in the rural south US.
The concentrated kind that's hard to find these days.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sed 's/kill/inactivate/g'

FTFY.  You can thank me later.

/TheBestKindofCorrect


sed 's/kill/inactivate/g'

FTFY.  You can thank me later.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trump models his medical beliefs on Robert Mapplethorpe pictures.
 
