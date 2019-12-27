 Skip to content
(LA Times)   The Thin Blue Whine? LAPD July 4 sickout under investigation   (latimes.com) divider line
    Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department, Downtown Los Angeles, Crime, Los Angeles Police Department rank, Rodney King, sick calls, Police  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They succeeded in defunding the police; what do you think is next? Our pay? Our benefits? Our pensions? You're God Damn right all those things are in jeopardy now,"

Quite frankly, police pension and pay is out of control.  Or maybe it just looks that way because the private sector has so successfully repressed pay and pensions.  One way or another, it might be cheaper to be robbed by ligitimate criminals.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boo hoo.  The pig cops are upset about an environment that they created.  Stupid pigs.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: One way or another, it might be cheaper to be robbed by ligitimate criminals.


^^^
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have to send the city a clear message that we are not expendable and we are not going to take this crap anymore."

They might want to rethink what they are doing.  Unless there was a huge spike in crime that day, they are proving just that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, it's like this. If you threaten a gang's revenue stream or irritate them they will make you pay. You don't get a vote. You get to pay for protection.

"Nice city you have here..... it would be a real shame if holding cops accountable were to cause something the HAPPEN to it."


Farkin pigs.   #ACAB
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: "They succeeded in defunding the police; what do you think is next? Our pay? Our benefits? Our pensions? You're God Damn right all those things are in jeopardy now,"

Quite frankly, police pension and pay is out of control.  Or maybe it just looks that way because the private sector has so successfully repressed pay and pensions.  One way or another, it might be cheaper to be robbed by ligitimate criminals.


It might also be safer.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they LITERALLY took an action that they HOPED would put people in danger just to shake down the system.

Disband and reform the entire department. This one is bad to the core.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cowards don't even have the guts to go on strike, just be passive-aggressive babies, which I guess is better than their usual aggressive-aggressiveness.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about "defunding" the police - I'd happily give them more money - if they got better.
Fewer, better trained, better compensated police.
An end to taciticool gear and paramilitary training.
Dress them and train them to be humble public servants.
I'm thinking Barney Fife with an AA degree.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: "Nice city you have here..... it would be a real shame if holding cops accountable were to cause something the HAPPEN to it."


We don't agree on much, but boy does that ever sum this up!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: The cowards don't even have the guts to go on strike, just be passive-aggressive babies, which I guess is better than their usual aggressive-aggressiveness.


I live in L.A., and didn't notice any particular absence of cops over the holiday.
Maybe we have more than we need, huh?
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get cranky because citizens are trying to get you to stop brutalizing and killing people, that tells me in 100-foot tall letters of fire exactly what you think your job is.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Put every single one of them that's near retirement on 2 hours a week scheduling to fark their pension garnishing system over. Give bonuses to everyone who actually showed up, small bonuses of course. And perhaps you could even quarantine them all since they all have a highly contagious flu that came on so quickly.

They're all afraid about losing their taxpayer pensions, not a single police officer that left work that day was upholding his oath or his commitment to his city and the city and state should do everything in their power to make examples out of every single one of them. This will not stand and is always about money.

Just print out the roster of people who called out sick That's your list of the bad cops. If the good cops don't do something about it add them to the list.

I've known a few good people over the years who were cops, you know what the only thing that connects them together is? They USED to be cops. They all left because of what it was like. No good person can see this shiat happen day after day and let it go on and stick around. I don't care who your uncle is or your brother or whoever in your family is a cop, if this shiat's going on they're a bad cop. Accept it. You know many bad people in your life and almost all the cops in your life are bad people simply because of what they allow to happen around them when they have the power and the authority to do something about it.

If a teacher with 30 years in education can't retire comfortably with a good pension then why the hell can a cop?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Oh boo hoo.  The pig cops are upset about an environment that they created.  Stupid pigs.


I know.  They whine almost half as much as Farkers do.  Almost.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The latest example of why these assholes need reform.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark the goddamn police.  Blue Nazis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The cowards don't even have the guts to go on strike, just be passive-aggressive babies, which I guess is better than their usual aggressive-aggressiveness.


Passive is a HUGE upgrade.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Look, it's like this. If you threaten a gang's revenue stream or irritate them they will make you pay. You don't get a vote. You get to pay for protection.

"Nice city you have here..... it would be a real shame if holding cops accountable were to cause something the HAPPEN to it."


Farkin pigs.   #ACAB


Idea for a movie:

Cops strike, then during the strike period disguise themselves and deliberately go on a crime spree to prove the city is lost without them.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't care about "defunding" the police - I'd happily give them more money - if they got better.
Fewer, better trained, better compensated police.
An end to taciticool gear and paramilitary training.
Dress them and train them to be humble public servants.
I'm thinking Barney Fife with an AA degree.


More like a BA.

If you're not willing to invest the time to get a level of education commiserate with the responsibility that comes with the job.  Don't apply....
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aagrajag: SpectroBoy: Look, it's like this. If you threaten a gang's revenue stream or irritate them they will make you pay. You don't get a vote. You get to pay for protection.

"Nice city you have here..... it would be a real shame if holding cops accountable were to cause something the HAPPEN to it."


Farkin pigs.   #ACAB

Idea for a movie:

Cops strike, then during the strike period disguise themselves and deliberately go on a crime spree to prove the city is lost without them.


it's almost impossible for crime rates to go up when the cops are not working because so many farking crimes are committed by the cops themselves.

I guess you're referring to reported crimes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Farking prima donnas, each and every farking one of them.

"People are trying to hold us accountable for our actions on the job! It's an outrage!"
 
wage0048
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fire them all.  Anyone who failed to report for their shift that day gets fired with NO possibility of rehire.  If it is determined that any union officials were involved in organizing the sick-out, then the union should be deemed in default of their contractual obligations and the union contract voided.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aagrajag: SpectroBoy: Look, it's like this. If you threaten a gang's revenue stream or irritate them they will make you pay. You don't get a vote. You get to pay for protection.

"Nice city you have here..... it would be a real shame if holding cops accountable were to cause something the HAPPEN to it."


Farkin pigs.   #ACAB

Idea for a movie:

Cops strike, then during the strike period disguise themselves and deliberately go on a crime spree to prove the city is lost without them.


Wasn't that Police Academy 6?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Imagine if you had a job where you had incredible responsibilities, but almost no accountability. A job where all your co-workers defended you no matter what you did or how badly you farked up. A job where you can kill someone and the worst that's likely to happen is you get a suspension or they laterally reassign you somewhere.

Now, imagine somebody came along and said "from now on, we're going to have performance reviews, there's too many mistakes and too much misbehavior".

Imagine if you could just walk away from that job for a day waving your middle finger in the air and nothing happened to you. You don't get fired for insubordination. You don't get fired for anything.

What other job on the planet besides being a cop in America lets you get away with farking up life and death decisions, even intentionally killing people in your workplace, and you not only don't get punished for it, you get to play the victim when somebody tells you to knock it the fark off?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Oh boo hoo.  The pig cops are upset about an environment that they created.  Stupid pigs.


And that, my friends, is why.

Now, I'm a big advocate for a number of reforms of the police.  First and foremost is getting rid of qualified immunity, but some of the other changes I've advocated for include:

1.  Banning shaven head hairstyles.

2.  Banning the wearing of mirror shades while on duty.

3.  Banning the use of military-style uniforms

4.  Banning the use of any kind of firearm or less-lethal device that is not allowed to non-LEO civilians in that jurisdiction.

5.  A complete and total ban on automatic weapons.  The only use for a machine gun is suppressive fire, and the police have *ZERO* justification for that, every round needs to be aimed at an identifiable suspect.

6.  Banning the hiring of former infantry, or non-infantry soldiers who have seen actual combat.  It's a completely different mindset.

7.  Making the use of "Shoot/No Shoot" training more strict, to the point where the police are trained not to shoot unless there is a clearly identifiable weapon.

8.  Severely restrict the creation of tactical units, and legally limit their use to active shooter or active hostage situations.  No using them to serve drug warrants.

9. No ex-military armored vehicles.  If your police department budget is so small that you can't afford to purchase a bulletproof van for your tactical team, you've got no business having a tactifool team in the first place.

In short, I like to say that we need more Andy Taylors and fewer Audie Murphys.  There is a large amount that could be improved with how the police conduct themselves, and most of it falls under "Stop trying to be the military".  When you have a military outlook, there are only two kinds of people:  Friendly, and enemy.

But the flip side of that is that I don't deny their humanity.   These are people who have a difficult job, and who deal with the dregs of humanity every single day.  Note that they don't even have the most dangerous job:  They don't even crack the top 10 of most dangerous jobs. But there is some danger attached to it.

And you're part of the problem here.  Perpetuating that "Us vs. Them" mentality on both sides.  That's not going to solve the issue, it's only going to make it worse.

What we need to do is not make enemies of the police.  If you do that, a couple of things will happen.

First, fewer people will want to become a police officer.  That means fewer police available when you need them.  Fewer police on the streets, and response times when you call 911 will go up.

Secondly, for those who do remain or become police officers, that kind of attitude will solidify the "Us vs. Them" mentality that is already an issue.  Your attitude, magnified by other people sharing it and the caustic and cancerous nature of politicized social media means that they will have that kind of an attitude.  So they will then resist change, change that I think most of us agree needs to happen.

What we need to do is not call them names, or violently protest.  The very face of the protest movement needs to do a 180 degree turn.   You see a Rodney King?  Go all Martin Luther King, Jr.   Sit down around the police station, refuse to move, and chant "We Shall Overcome".

That's how you accomplish change.

If you start rioting, burning, and looting instead, you're not helping your side, you're hurting it.  Mr. and Mrs. Wonderbread in the Midwest might be on your side if you protested peacefully like the Civil Rights marches of the 1950's and 1960's, but they're not not going to be if all they see on the Evening News is violence.  Rightly or wrongly, they're going to make inferences based upon that, and act accordingly.

In short, above all else, this is about public relations.  And if the face you're putting forward is "Fark the police, burn this shiat down", in the end, you're going to lose public support.

Oh, it won't *FEEL* like it.  That's because political social media is self-reinforcing.  But trust me, you'll be standing around one day wondering how shiat got even worse after you did your damnedest to make it that way.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  


An "ethical cop" is a contradiction in terms. We need major police reform now. It needs to be draconian. The level of police self-entitlement is out of control. It is time to bring these thugs to heel.
 
flemardo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Imagine if you had a job where you had incredible responsibilities, but almost no accountability. A job where all your co-workers defended you no matter what you did or how badly you farked up. A job where you can kill someone and the worst that's likely to happen is you get a suspension or they laterally reassign you somewhere.

Now, imagine somebody came along and said "from now on, we're going to have performance reviews, there's too many mistakes and too much misbehavior".

Imagine if you could just walk away from that job for a day waving your middle finger in the air and nothing happened to you. You don't get fired for insubordination. You don't get fired for anything.

What other job on the planet besides being a cop in America lets you get away with farking up life and death decisions, even intentionally killing people in your workplace, and you not only don't get punished for it, you get to play the victim when somebody tells you to knock it the fark off?



 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No surprise at all. I can't imagine why in the hell anyone would want to be a cop in this country anymore. "Do your job perfectly! Keep us safe! Get all of the bad guys! But do it all without ever using force! You have to wait until a suspect has already killed you before returning fire for the use of force to be justified! And if you piss off the public, we will throw you under the bus and join the protests calling for your prosecution!"

You wanted a world without cops. Now see what that looks like.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The cowards don't even have the guts to go on strike, just be passive-aggressive babies, which I guess is better than their usual aggressive-aggressiveness.



In most places are forbidden by law from striking, so they pull sick-outs or take three times longer than normal to respond to calls.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: No surprise at all. I can't imagine why in the hell anyone would want to be a cop in this country anymore. "Do your job perfectly! Keep us safe! Get all of the bad guys! But do it all without ever using force! You have to wait until a suspect has already killed you before returning fire for the use of force to be justified! And if you piss off the public, we will throw you under the bus and join the protests calling for your prosecution!"


That is a hell of a straw man. Good thing it has no bearing on reality.

I'm guessing you jack it to cop porn.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: No surprise at all. I can't imagine why in the hell anyone would want to be a cop in this country anymore. "Do your job perfectly! Keep us safe! Get all of the bad guys! But do it all without ever using force! You have to wait until a suspect has already killed you before returning fire for the use of force to be justified! And if you piss off the public, we will throw you under the bus and join the protests calling for your prosecution!"

You wanted a world without cops. Now see what that looks like.


amazingly, nobody wanted a world without cops.  We WOULD like a world where people who swear an oath to serve, protect, public trust, etc...  would actually farking do that instead of being a gang with pensions.

But you beat the everloving stuffing out of that straw man.  So... there's that.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: They might want to rethink what they are doing.  Unless there was a huge spike in crime that day, they are proving just that.


Ftfa: "...It came on a weekend with an unusually high number of homicides and shootings..."

Correlation doesn't imply causation...

Except when it might...
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tommy Moo: No surprise at all. I can't imagine why in the hell anyone would want to be a cop in this country anymore. "Do your job perfectly! Keep us safe! Get all of the bad guys! But do it all without ever using force! You have to wait until a suspect has already killed you before returning fire for the use of force to be justified! And if you piss off the public, we will throw you under the bus and join the protests calling for your prosecution!"

That is a hell of a straw man. Good thing it has no bearing on reality.

I'm guessing you jack it to cop porn.


I mean, if she's hot enough...


 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Tommy Moo: No surprise at all. I can't imagine why in the hell anyone would want to be a cop in this country anymore. "Do your job perfectly! Keep us safe! Get all of the bad guys! But do it all without ever using force! You have to wait until a suspect has already killed you before returning fire for the use of force to be justified! And if you piss off the public, we will throw you under the bus and join the protests calling for your prosecution!"

You wanted a world without cops. Now see what that looks like.

amazingly, nobody wanted a world without cops.  We WOULD like a world where people who swear an oath to serve, protect, public trust, etc...  would actually farking do that instead of being a gang with pensions.

But you beat the everloving stuffing out of that straw man.  So... there's that.


There is no other profession, zero, that people demand God's own standard of perfection out of. "B... But muh airline pilots!" Nope. Pilots make mistakes all the time. Almost as many people die in aviation accidents every year as are killed by police, and when you consider that at least some of the people killed by police are legitimate uses of force against armed psychopaths and people charging at cops with knives to commit suicide-by-cop, the number of people inappropriately killed by cops is significantly less than by airline pilots. So why aren't we rioting and torching airports and demanding accountability for pilots?

Numbers matter. There are 800,000 police officers in the United States. Every year they collectively kill about 1,000 people, half of whom are white so we can ignore them. Out of the 250 or so black people killed by cops, about 80% were armed. So we are collectively losing our minds because every year 0.005% of cops kill an unarmed black suspect. Put it in perspective.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Put it in perspective.


Okay.  A street gang tried to shake down a city by threatening the population through inaction to prove they were invaluable.  The city didn't burn.  Order didn't break down.  They're not invaluable.  They lied.  They violated their oaths.  They WANTED people to get hurt.  fark 'em with a sideways saguaro suppository.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One other thing:  Pilots call in sick?  Either the plane doesn't fly or someone willing to do the job gets called in.  The plane isn't going to magically take off and then crash, proving the pilot's (apparently psychotic) point.
 
