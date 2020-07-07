 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   California couple charged with hate crime for defacing Black Lives Matter mural   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Misdemeanor, Hate speech, Contra Costa County, California, David Nelson, Nicole Anderson, black paint, facing misdemeanor charges, Black Lives Matter mural  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This should stir up outrage from people who want criminals who tore down statues arrested and charged with hate crimes.

I personally don't care at all. Even if convicted they'll pay a small fine and have to pick up trash on the side of the road on a Saturday afternoon.

I may order Chinese food for dinner.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Throw the book at them and ruin their lives.

Racist scum deserve no better.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Trumpers think that vandals destroying statues deserve years in jail then they must be all behind this couple getting the maximum sentence.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad they were found and charged, but they were only charged with misdemeanors. I was surprised that a hate crime there is considered a misdemeanor. The max sentence is a year in jail, but if this is a first offense they might not serve any time. I hope they get at least a few months in jail so they think twice before doing something like this again.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would not charge this as a hate crime because I wouldn't be able to prove the requirements.
That's OK though as standard prosecution practice is to charge up and bargain down.

Either way they are screwed
and that is OK with me.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was interesting: "According to Superior Court records, Anderson filed in March 2004 for a domestic violence protection order against Nelson. Following a hearing, a three-year restraining order was issued by a judge. Anderson is identified as the "protected party" in a court docket, while Nelson is referred to as the "restrained person."'
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being who they are, I doubt they will get jail time. But since they like to paint, they should be ordered to repaint the letters every month as restitution. Nice, fresh and vibrant.

And since they want to 'Keep America Great', make them clean up graffiti in the hood.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: I'm glad they were found and charged, but they were only charged with misdemeanors. I was surprised that a hate crime there is considered a misdemeanor. The max sentence is a year in jail, but if this is a first offense they might not serve any time. I hope they get at least a few months in jail so they think twice before doing something like this again.


Make them re-paint the mural.

Restitution AND hours in the hot sun to think.

Maybe a few passing hecklers.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: Being who they are, I doubt they will get jail time. But since they like to paint, they should be ordered to repaint the letters every month as restitution. Nice, fresh and vibrant.

And since they want to 'Keep America Great', make them clean up graffiti in the hood.


Ah, I see this was covered.
Good!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were they trying to spell?
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off with their heads!
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHOVE THE WIRES IN THEIR URETHRAS AND TURN ON THE JUICE!!!!!!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: [Fark user image 400x373]


^^^This^^^
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The mural, which was painted with the permission of city officials

A previous article I read failed to mention this so I was very confused as to why their painting the street was any different from those who painted the mural(from a legal stand point not an ethical one).
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest crime there is her roller work. Let the poll do the work for you, and then do some smoothing passes damnit. You aren't going to cover a city block with a gallon going at it like that.

Its asphalt, in the sun too...straight up interior latex is a bad choice there.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... it never even occurred to me that the vandalism charges could have a hate speech escalation tacked onto them.  That's even funnier than I thought it would be.

Not that the civil rights violation addendum is going to be much more than insult to injury.  As I brought up in the last thread, standard damages for the vandalism fine are usually some number (iirc usually 3 or 5) times the repair or replacement cost for whatever you vandalized... and since this is a city-commissioned mural on a street that means you're paying the cost of shutting down a city street to bring in a painting crew, not just for some more yellow paint.

And the thing about the court deciding how much something costs, additionally, is that they're under no obligation to do all the things that probably brought the cost down when the original was painted in that calculation... in fact they're usually required to actively look up the costs of doing it "properly" regardless of how it was done the first time.  Just let people work without a full shutdown because the street's not really in use anyhow?  Nope, full rate for reserving the street like you're planning a parade, no discount the organization may have been given on the basis of being a nonprofit etc applies.  Painted by a volunteer at cost?  Nope, now it's a standard crew for a painting contract, all of them getting hazard pay because it's a goddamned pandemic.  Both street closure and labor scheduled for a full afternoon, not the half-hour or whatever the original volunteer took.  And so on.

If the fine doesn't hit 10k$ I'd be surprised.  And this is if the judge doesn't actively want to be a dick and these idiots don't manage to piss said judge off.  If the judge gets angry you can double that shiat since technically both of them are individually guilty of the crimes and can be made to bear the full cost.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I would not charge this as a hate crime because I wouldn't be able to prove the requirements.
That's OK though as standard prosecution practice is to charge up and bargain down.

Either way they are screwed
and that is OK with me.


Tell us all about your legal experience.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: blender61: I would not charge this as a hate crime because I wouldn't be able to prove the requirements.
That's OK though as standard prosecution practice is to charge up and bargain down.

Either way they are screwed
and that is OK with me.

Tell us all about your legal experience.


He has a Fark handle.  We are all legal experts here.  I agree with him though I think the hate crime charge ultimately goes away when they plead guilty to vandalism.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: I'm glad they were found and charged, but they were only charged with misdemeanors. I was surprised that a hate crime there is considered a misdemeanor. The max sentence is a year in jail, but if this is a first offense they might not serve any time. I hope they get at least a few months in jail so they think twice before doing something like this again.


Are you actually calling for a felony here?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see this is why i wouldn't get into civil disobedience at this level, for any side.

I'd set out to take down a statue, paint over a mural, whatever, and just end up spending half the day talking with the guys in HD and Lowes figuring out how to do it right, comparison shopping supplies, THEN go and see if i have a coupon from ACE that would apply and they actually have what i need in stock.

God forbid it involved paint, because then its also a trip to benjamin moore and Sherwin, let alone the time it takes to figure out the primer.

I'd be caught by day 3 of doing my test swatches in the inconspicuous areas, or the dude at the color matching machine would turn me in when i brough in a chunk of 43rd street.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Painting over letters is a hate crime now?
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are asshats, but "hate crime" is just thought crime by another name and should be abolished.
 
Lady J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's 4 accounts, all 10-15 yrs old, that I've never seen post before, with no bio details, all saying nuh uh isn't racism.
 
Lady J
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I tell a lie, 5 accounts.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drewogatory: These people are asshats, but "hate crime" is just thought crime by another name and should be abolished.


No. Hate crime is not thought crime. It is about how the effect of a crime goes beyond the effect of a usual beating or murder and instead reaches and spreads fear through an entire community.

You don't have to like that or agree with it, but it isn't as simple as the mental state of the criminal.

Furthermore, the intent of the criminal isn't a thought crime either, unless you view the difference between planning to run someone over and accidentally running someone over.

But you know all that by now, dontcha?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A well thought out scheme.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Xai: If Trumpers think that vandals destroying statues deserve years in jail then they must be all behind this couple getting the maximum sentence.


The thing about these people is they seem to be convinced that rights are a zero sum game. You give rights to others you have to take rights away from them.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jekfark: Painting over letters is a hate crime now?


Painting over letters is a hate crime now?

yes
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lady J: I tell a lie, 5 accounts.



Ive never seen you here before.

'Sup?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ack Lives Matter?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Being who they are, I doubt they will get jail time. But since they like to paint, they should be ordered to repaint the letters every month as restitution. Nice, fresh and vibrant.

And since they want to 'Keep America Great', make them clean up graffiti in the hood.


I like this.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: If Trumpers think that vandals destroying statues deserve years in jail then they must be all behind this couple getting the maximum sentence.


Are these road paintings properly permitted or more mob vandalism? If they were properly permitted and allowed through legal means, then yes, the individuals who deface them should face the maximum penalty.

If it's just unpermitted mob defacement of public property, then what should defacing the vandalism yield? Maybe another vandalism charge I guess? Or if they were trying to undo the defacement, perhaps that would be a mitigating factor.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jekfark: Painting over letters is a hate crime now?


She Toy'd them. It's a hater crime.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jekfark: Painting over letters is a hate crime now?


When there's specific hatred targeted against a particular group, yes.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Assholes


Welcome to Fark.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For those claiming hate crimes are thought crimes, do you also think first degree murder should be treated the same as manslaughter?  After all, planning and intent are just thoughts, right?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: johnny_vegas: Assholes

Welcome to Fark.


No, not you. Then people in the article

stonerdays.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady J: That's 4 accounts, all 10-15 yrs old, that I've never seen post before, with no bio details, all saying nuh uh isn't racism.


But remember, there are no trolls on Fark, and old accounts never get sold off except for that one time. Or that other time. Or...
 
Murkanen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I'm glad they were found and charged, but they were only charged with misdemeanors. I was surprised that a hate crime there is considered a misdemeanor. The max sentence is a year in jail, but if this is a first offense they might not serve any time. I hope they get at least a few months in jail so they think twice before doing something like this again.


The guy has a domestic violence record so that will likely play against him.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: jekfark: Painting over letters is a hate crime now?

When there's specific hatred targeted against a particular group, yes.


Was her hatred targeted against black lives or against the "Black Lives Matter" organization?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Nelson and Anderson are each charged with violation of civil rights, vandalism, and possession of tools to commit vandalism"

As much as I agree that they should be prosecuted for this, what's the deal with the extra "possession of tools to commit vandalism" charge.  They had a bucket of paint and a paint roller, both of which are completely legal.  But, if I they use them while committing a crime than suddenly those tools warrant an extra charge?  Were they wearing shoes at the time?  Does wearing shoes while committing a crime warrant an extra charge?  Sorry, it's just confusing to me, well beyond my ability to make sense of it even with my GED law credentials.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
JungleBoogie:

Are these road paintings properly permitted

Yes.  As keeps being mentioned in the article and in the threads about it, the mural was commissioned by the city.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Xai: If Trumpers think that vandals destroying statues deserve years in jail then they must be all behind this couple getting the maximum sentence.

Are these road paintings properly permitted or more mob vandalism? If they were properly permitted and allowed through legal means, then yes, the individuals who deface them should face the maximum penalty.

If it's just unpermitted mob defacement of public property, then what should defacing the vandalism yield? Maybe another vandalism charge I guess? Or if they were trying to undo the defacement, perhaps that would be a mitigating factor.


It seems like the city permitted the mural to be created.

That being said, I do wonder if painting anything like that is permitted under the California Vehicle Code, especially as it seems to cover up the double yellow line dividing the road.

I'm sure an enterprising personal injury attorney would love to go after some deep pockets if there was a traffic accident there, or perhaps maybe it rains and the paint becomes slick due to  the type of paint used.

Speaking of attorneys, I wonder how many of them will reference it during legal proceedings to try to sway the jury.  Every single person entering the courthouse is going to pass it by.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jekfark: iron de havilland: jekfark: Painting over letters is a hate crime now?

When there's specific hatred targeted against a particular group, yes.

Was her hatred targeted against black lives or against the "Black Lives Matter" organization?


You've been here since 2010 and still haven't researched this?
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: drewogatory: These people are asshats, but "hate crime" is just thought crime by another name and should be abolished.

No. Hate crime is not thought crime. It is about how the effect of a crime goes beyond the effect of a usual beating or murder and instead reaches and spreads fear through an entire community.

You don't have to like that or agree with it, but it isn't as simple as the mental state of the criminal.

Furthermore, the intent of the criminal isn't a thought crime either, unless you view the difference between planning to run someone over and accidentally running someone over.

But you know all that by now, dontcha?


I dunno, I'm a simpleton when it comes to criminal justice, but in my view you should be punished for the act you committed, no more no less. If everyone is theoretically equal under the law, than it's not more of a crime because your victims had certain characteristics. I always felt that's what judges are for, to determine the sentence after the conviction based on the facts of the case, but not charged outright. It's just more bullshiat overcharging to force a plea.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure an enterprising personal injury attorney would love to go after some deep pockets if there was a traffic accident there, or perhaps maybe it rains and the paint becomes slick due to the type of paint used.

Speaking of attorneys, I wonder how many of them will reference it during legal proceedings to try to sway the jury. Every single person entering the courthouse is going to pass it by.


Ooooh, we've got a budding defense lawyer here.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jekfark: Painting over letters is a hate crime now?


Yeah because that's clearly all that's happening and they had no ill intent when performing the act.
 
