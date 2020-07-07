 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Usually, a door does not become part of the flight control surfaces on a light aircraft. Usually. Skip to 3:45 for the pucker factor nine action   (youtube.com) divider line
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are those porta-potties in the background where they landed ?
If so, this landing strip must get a LOT of scary landings.
 
CJHardin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And THAT is why I like the Mooney push rod controls.  If that were a cable system I don't think that he could have saved it.  It also helps that he could trim the entire tail rather than just a trim tab on the elevator.

I imagine that they didn't lock the back door and the latch opened.  Just my two cents.

/A&P
//Anyone can land an airplane once.  What matters is being able to do it more than once.
///Three is the rule.
 
mikek9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone can do it once, I like my chances. I cant see being in a situation where I need to do it more than once.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh...  I didn't realize that it was possible to leave skidmarks like that with a grass landing....

Hopefully they packed some spare pants....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The propeller on the front is basically just a fan to keep the pilot cool.  If it stops, he'll start sweating.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, GA aircraft are scary enough when they're operating normally, having bits fall off and embed themselves is other critical bits is definitely NOT something I'd ever want to experience. I have to say the better half handled that extremely well.
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CJHardin: And THAT is why I like the Mooney push rod controls.  If that were a cable system I don't think that he could have saved it.  It also helps that he could trim the entire tail rather than just a trim tab on the elevator.

I imagine that they didn't lock the back door and the latch opened.  Just my two cents.

/A&P
//Anyone can land an airplane once.  What matters is being able to do it more than once.
///Three is the rule.


Couple questions:
1) does the baggage door open against the slip stream in that aircraft? I'll take your word it's a Mooney having never been in one. Or did it just work loose?

2) what do you mean by trim the tail and not just the elevator?

I fly Cessnas and a Tiger (club aircraft)
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Had a scary moment or 2 at KMTV in February, engine failure on take off.
Turned out to be a very loose arm in the electric fuel pump. Just worn out.

Had about 900' to work with, so made it back to the runway. Parked the aircraft and sauntered back to the FBO like nothing happened.

J/K, I was a mess. Replaced fuel pump and carburetor too for good measure.
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

powhound: CJHardin: And THAT is why I like the Mooney push rod controls.  If that were a cable system I don't think that he could have saved it.  It also helps that he could trim the entire tail rather than just a trim tab on the elevator.

I imagine that they didn't lock the back door and the latch opened.  Just my two cents.

/A&P
//Anyone can land an airplane once.  What matters is being able to do it more than once.
///Three is the rule.

Couple questions:
1) does the baggage door open against the slip stream in that aircraft? I'll take your word it's a Mooney having never been in one. Or did it just work loose?

2) what do you mean by trim the tail and not just the elevator?

I fly Cessnas and a Tiger (club aircraft)


Not entirely certain, but a cargo door should open just by Bernoulli pressure because of your airspeed. Assuming it's not locked into place.

/just watched a Lestrer Holt Air Disasters thing
//a Boeing lost part of the deck because the cargo door flew open over the Atlantic
///I don't care what the NTSB said, it was an engineering farkup because the hinges should have failed and let the door fly off
 
scott4long
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

powhound: CJHardin: And THAT is why I like the Mooney push rod controls.  If that were a cable system I don't think that he could have saved it.  It also helps that he could trim the entire tail rather than just a trim tab on the elevator.

I imagine that they didn't lock the back door and the latch opened.  Just my two cents.

/A&P
//Anyone can land an airplane once.  What matters is being able to do it more than once.
///Three is the rule.

Couple questions:
1) does the baggage door open against the slip stream in that aircraft? I'll take your word it's a Mooney having never been in one. Or did it just work loose?

2) what do you mean by trim the tail and not just the elevator?

I fly Cessnas and a Tiger (club aircraft)


I drive PA32's, somewhat similar to the Mooneys.

1) Yes, if the baggage door becomes unlocked, the static pressure inside the compartment will pop the door open.  It's fairly common, unfortunately.  What's unusual is that the entire piano hinge failed and let the door rip entirely off of the frame.

2) https://www.aopa.org/news-and-medi​a/al​l-news/1999/april/flight-training-maga​zine/no-dumb-questions-stabilators-v-e​levators
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He came into that field awfully hot.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those were some nerves of steel, I've been in some shiat, but idk what I wouldve done in that situation.
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Normally, when you lose part of an airplane while flying, it goes away.

Every now and then, you know exactly where that part ended up, because it tries to kill you.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Driver: Are those porta-potties in the background where they landed ?
If so, this landing strip must get a LOT of scary landings.


Yes. "It's a sea of portable loos"; a comment from the passenger.
 
