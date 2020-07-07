 Skip to content
 
Imagine traveling thousands of miles from home to fight in one of the most important battles that your country has ever fought in, only to return home and be told by friends and family that it was a hoax. These nurses don't need to imagine
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want to say something clever or snarky, but I'm too infuriated and upset on the nurses' behalf to come with something.

The closest analogy I can come up with is vets returning home from Vietnam to a public that blamed, belittled, and ignored them. My dad is still really bitter about that.

Propaganda keeps saying that our medical professionals are the front lines in this "war" (to use Trump's narrative--a war he has surrendered, but that's another matter).  I'm somehow not terribly surprised that once again America would treat those fighting our wars like shiat.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Conservatives have some bizarre mental problem that prevents them from dealing with reality.  If it's not in their face, they don't believe it, and sometimes not even then.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is a bizarre situation. Here the UK hasn't done a fantastic job (with hindsight shutting down a week earlier would have made a big difference) but Boris and the government got the message out and people listened. Everywhere you go you see signs in so many homes with "Thank you NHS" and rainbow pictures drawn by kids. There are always going to be the few idiots but the overwhelming majority fully understands how real this is and is hugely supportive of the NHS. Supermarkets have just slightly relaxed their rules but waiting patiently in a queue to enter into a supermarket, and following the one way system inside, has been almost universally accepted.

/But then we're British. Queuing is our national pastime.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

"I'm British; I know how to queue."

-- Arthur Dent
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This country is embroiled in tragic stupidity. We deserve the ass kicking this virus is going to give us.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to say that around here mask usage has gone up. I was in three stores yesterday, and I'd say mask usage was about 75%.

Our Governor is "encouraging" mask usage, but won't either issue his own executive order requiring it statewide or modify his order to explicitly allow locals to order them worn. Instead, he just verbally shrugged when Savannah ordered masks be worn.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I would have done whatever she told me to do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
until last month, she said, when he came down with the virus.

Of course.  Until it happens to them, it's a hoax that is being used to hurt the President!  Or is being blown way out of proportion, not as bad as the flu (despite the number of deaths), and is no big deal (despite those who are suffering from debilitating side effects from the virus).

Ignorance is bliss and until the blinders are ripped off, they'll believe what they want.  A modified version of "fark you, I got mine."
 
Phionix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Compared to what we have here (and Brazil), BoJo's starting to look like Jacinda.
 
Phionix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Admitting he had it is already an ocean ahead of POTUS
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"she had to remove 50-100 friends from her Facebook"

I was going to comment but, nah
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Friend - at what point do you decide this hoax crying plague rat that's deliberately trying to kill as many americans as humanly possible is no longer really worthy of human friendship. Because for me it would be about the time they abandoned objective reality and started living in the gaslight world devoid of human empathy, compassion and ethics like the Trump lovers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hot nurse thread!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Make sure your NY state income taxes are paid up for all the work you did in NYC. You better bet the tax man wants his cut.

/thank you for your above and beyond service
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I work for a hospital. I don't have the energy to go on a long rant. I'm burning the candle at both ends. I'm just so tired of all of this. I'm tired of so much that is going on and will continue to go on.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reading this as my wife is about to finish her 12-hr shift in the ED, I'm really wishing I had the Infinity Gauntlet right now to take care of these assholes in a snap.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a nurse friend on Facebook who's convinced it's a hoax, that it's just a way for democratic leaders to shame Dump. biatch works in the hospital (and the designated COVID-19 hospital), her husband is a  Respiratory Therapist, and is convinced mask wearing mandates are hurting her freedoms. I'm almost tempted to call her out.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For some reason this headline made me think of "Starship Troopers."
 
fusillade762
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I don't know, if I wasn't a nurse, I would've totally believed the videos,"

Then you're a dipshiat, too.  I'm not a nurse and I can easily tell that 5G conspiracy theory is transparent horseshiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Hot? Really? thanks!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's a danger to the patients
Thus the community
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I have a nurse friend on Facebook who's convinced it's a hoax, that it's just a way for democratic leaders to shame Dump. biatch works in the hospital (and the designated COVID-19 hospital), her husband is a  Respiratory Therapist, and is convinced mask wearing mandates are hurting her freedoms. I'm almost tempted to call her out.


it's a cult.

it would be amazing if this one ended with a recreation of the Father Yod hang gliding mishap.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Checking...
checking
yup username checks out..

get some rest
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

When it finally does happen to them or someone close to them, they will be demanding to know why the Democrats didn't warn them.
 
rga184
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Which is why a lot.lf travelers from the south will come work at a short-staffed hospital outside of the south and decide to stay.  Seen it a bunch.

Eventually, when you've travelled and you're educated and you've seen things, there's only so much more idiocy you can tolerate.

There's a reason I live in the Portland area.  I mean, there's idiocy, but it's largely harmless hipster idiocy.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey Nurse!:

shiat, I thought I was done with clinics for the week, are you brai or mental health, I've got results from a covid from Saturday the 4th in the car.

I'll be glad to see you when this is slowed down so I don't have to do weekly testing.


Yes I'm still getting furniture delivered, no they aren't coming in the house.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I have a nurse friend on Facebook who's convinced it's a hoax, that it's just a way for democratic leaders to shame Dump. biatch works in the hospital (and the designated COVID-19 hospital), her husband is a  Respiratory Therapist, and is convinced mask wearing mandates are hurting her freedoms. I'm almost tempted to call her out.


Please let the hospital know. They need to be aware that they have a staff member that may be telling patients dangerous things.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This being fark, you shall be awarded one animaniacs:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have been watching the interviews with the nurses and doctors about how this is bad for their mental health. Having assholes tell you it is not real just adds to the problems many are already suffering through.
 
Pincy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Imagine living in a country where a significant number of people think the current pandemic is a political hoax.

Actually, you don't have to imagine it, you're living in it. We may be too stupid to survive as a country. I'll know for sure this November.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I have a nurse friend on Facebook who's convinced it's a hoax, that it's just a way for democratic leaders to shame Dump. biatch works in the hospital (and the designated COVID-19 hospital), her husband is a  Respiratory Therapist, and is convinced mask wearing mandates are hurting her freedoms. I'm almost tempted to call her out.


Do it.
 
rga184
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I have a nurse friend on Facebook who's convinced it's a hoax, that it's just a way for democratic leaders to shame Dump. biatch works in the hospital (and the designated COVID-19 hospital), her husband is a  Respiratory Therapist, and is convinced mask wearing mandates are hurting her freedoms. I'm almost tempted to call her out.


You should send her hospital screenshots of her posts.  She will infect a patient when she gets sick and the hospital will not have a leg to stand on as a defense.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Conservatives have some bizarre mental problem that prevents them from dealing with reality.  If it's not in their face, they don't believe it, and sometimes not even then.


Cognitive bias, motivated reasoning, cognitive dissonance: The big three reasons why people who are politically extreme refuse to parse or process evidence that's against their deeply held positions.

https://whywereason.wordpress.com/201​1​/09/07/psychologys-treacherous-trio-co​nfirmation-bias-cognitive-dissonance-a​nd-motivated-reasoning/
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"One of Sudduth's brothers, who lives in Mississippi, believed conspiracy theories about the virus and continued to socialize at cookouts - until last month, she said, when he came down with the virus.
"That changed his mind," Sudduth, 30, said."

Some people only learn to not touch a hot stove by touching it themselves. Nothing is real or a problem to any of these assholes until it hits them.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nope. It is always something else. Always. Every. Time. End. Discussion.

It was a bad heart!
Another blood clot!
<insert whatever here!>

Doctor: they died of the covid.

NO THEY DIDN'T!!! IT WAS <choose from above list>!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Long long ago, perhaps the early 90s, I had a yahoo account and would occasionally comment on the articles.
It was fairly insane even back then.

This need some people have to spread hate is amazing. It's strongly coupled with that special American anti-intellectualism. I've come to be convinced that it's a grand inferiority complex.

Somehow Americans grow up believing that they can be a superstar, quarterback, lead singer, winning race car driver. Somehow they think that they have a birthright to be the best. But we can't all be fastest and win the race, we can all be king of the hill. And many grow up with resentment that somehow, someway, somebody is holding them down.

That's the real disease we're suffering from. That's what Trump somehow tapped into in a subconscious way. Maybe it's because Trump is a bold example of someone seeming to succeed without any real talent or intelligence. He can't speak well, but he can't spew cliches. He can pluck their heartstrings even if he's clumsy doing so because their needs are really just an excuse to hate and resent others.

It's a tough hole to climb out of.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: This country is embroiled in tragic stupidity. We deserve the ass kicking this virus is going to give us.


I liked and unliked and liked that. I know a lot of undeserving asses are going to kicked, but I don't know how to stop it.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Almost broke a thousand deaths today. First time in a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd probably tell those "friends" to go fark themselves and stop talking to them. Kinda like how I actually have done recently to several people.
 
Solid Muldoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yeah, I bet you're hot AF having to wear all that contact isolation gear all the time now. :(
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


.....
......what....oh right....more people died from Covid  but all the other stuff is the same.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I have a nurse friend on Facebook who's convinced it's a hoax, that it's just a way for democratic leaders to shame Dump. biatch works in the hospital (and the designated COVID-19 hospital), her husband is a  Respiratory Therapist, and is convinced mask wearing mandates are hurting her freedoms. I'm almost tempted to call her out.


I like your cat. What's his/her name?
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hell yes!

Between the crazies that don't get it and the folks that really need your help, I can't imagine how you can keep up with it all.

Hot nurses thread, indeed.
 
ocd002
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

neongoats: Friend - at what point do you decide this hoax crying plague rat that's deliberately trying to kill as many americans as humanly possible is no longer really worthy of human friendship. Because for me it would be about the time they abandoned objective reality and started living in the gaslight world devoid of human empathy, compassion and ethics like the Trump lovers.


I've started unfollowing family members and friends. They know better than to say it's a hoax because 8 of my close family members have gotten it and 3 still have issues from it months later. With them it's being anti BLM that got me to unfollow them.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Screw that. Send them to the board of nursing.
 
