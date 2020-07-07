 Skip to content
 
(C|Net)   Gary Larson debuts first new comics in 25 years. Meanwhile, Midvale School for the Gifted door still does not push open   (cnet.com) divider line
    Gary Larson, The Far Side  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Any door pushes open if you're committed enough.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why does his shadow start in the corner of the room partway down the legs and a torso extends both up the wall and across the floor towards the presumptive location of the scientist?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Cub Scouts one doesn't even load for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
it is push open...from the inside
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
far side was always my favorite.  hopefully he won't suffer from boomerhumoritis after all these years off
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If there was ever a time the world needed satirical comic The Far Side, it would be 2020.

YOU GOT THAT RIGHT!
 
Shabash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: The Cub Scouts one doesn't even load for me.


It loads for me, but I don't get it.  It's 4 bears at a picnic table, about to feast on 3 dead Cub Scouts on 3 plates, with honey on the scouts (like a condiment).  The humor escapes me though -- something about bears and cubs?

I do like the other two cartoons though, and I like his new digital style.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Why does his shadow start in the corner of the room partway down the legs and a torso extends both up the wall and across the floor towards the presumptive location of the scientist?


It's like a shadow casting a shadow. That's part of the joke.

I don't get the joke, but I'm sure that has something to do with it.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: jaylectricity: Why does his shadow start in the corner of the room partway down the legs and a torso extends both up the wall and across the floor towards the presumptive location of the scientist?

It's like a shadow casting a shadow. That's part of the joke.

I don't get the joke, but I'm sure that has something to do with it.


I agree, that it's part of the joke...I just don't understand it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your move, Bill Watterson.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Three Crooked Squirrels: jaylectricity: Why does his shadow start in the corner of the room partway down the legs and a torso extends both up the wall and across the floor towards the presumptive location of the scientist?

It's like a shadow casting a shadow. That's part of the joke.

I don't get the joke, but I'm sure that has something to do with it.

I agree, that it's part of the joke...I just don't understand it.


Maybe he's part of the Q-spiracy?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very cool. Still would've preferred it was Calvin & Hobbes return.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Your move, Bill Watterson.


Fist that is tiny is shaking.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have survived 2020.

This. Changes. Everything.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, the year isn't a complete write-off.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He needs a Fark account Drew.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I still remember lending my zero-hour teacher my book of Far Side comics ("Curse of Madam C") and he busted out laughing his ass off at a particular one.  I can't remember which one it was though.  It was either a bathroom stall guy invoking the mummy's curse, mistaking the mummy's bandages for toilet paper, or two explorers discovering the secret elephant mating grounds (a field littered with crushed beds).
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Your move, Bill Watterson.


Okay but no please no. Calvin and Hobbes is a perfect gem consisting of thousands of perfect gems -- and it identified a lot of sicknesses in American culture decades before most other mainstream outlets were willing to come to grips with them -- but please do not let it come back.

Bill Watterson is a wonderful genius and a pure soul but also has Big Crank Energy. Man holed up like JD Salinger, demanding a full half page in whatever panel format he likes because he will never compromise his vision, you cannot license my work for anything or it will be sullied, I am quitting now rather than risk my legacy.

I think Bill Watterson doesn't want to return for the same reason I kinda don't want him to: after 25 years of social and cultural changes he's done his level best to ignore, the odds that he would improve on his legacy are virtually nil compared to the odds that he would detract from it with comics that struck the wrong tone, or even just didn't strike the right one.
 
sat1va
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I loved the Far Side, but Gary seems a bit rusty.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a new bookmark.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sat1va: I loved the Far Side, but Gary seems a bit rusty.


Dude, since Far Side ended, he's only drawn the annual Christmas card for his family. He's been enjoying his retirement. We only got these because he needed practice with his new tablet that he bought this past Christmas because he was tired of cleaning and unclogging pens that he only used once a year.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
George Herriman > Walt Kelly > Gary Larson >  Charles Schulz > Bill Watterson > Stephen Pastis.

Those are the ones who never had a "bad" period.

Webcomics have a grea...  PETE. FARKING. ABRAMS... t deal of people wh... PETE. FARKING. ABRAMS... o are equally as talented.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok, good, I guess. I'm not seeing any humor beyond some mild puns though. Every comic is hit and miss, including the Far Side, but it would've been nice if one of the new four were a hit. Maybe the next batch, if he's actually back to work.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: sat1va: I loved the Far Side, but Gary seems a bit rusty.

Dude, since Far Side ended, he's only drawn the annual Christmas card for his family. He's been enjoying his retirement. We only got these because he needed practice with his new tablet that he bought this past Christmas because he was tired of cleaning and unclogging pens that he only used once a year.


Wait. So he's doing what the astronaut guys did for their families?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's bringing the farside back from the dead?
If I'm going to be hopelessly optimistic about anything, I'll go with this. Even if it is just a few here and there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.

[Fark user image image 676x500]


What did dibert do?
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jedekai: George Herriman > Walt Kelly > Gary Larson >  Charles Schulz > Bill Watterson > Stephen Pastis.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>​>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>​>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>​>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>​>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>​>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Ben Garrison
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: derpes_simplex: new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.

[Fark user image image 676x500]

What did dibert do?


Scott Adams is a giant butthole person.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.

[Fark user image image 676x500]


This 💯
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pkjun: ChrisDe: Your move, Bill Watterson.

Okay but no please no. Calvin and Hobbes is a perfect gem consisting of thousands of perfect gems -- and it identified a lot of sicknesses in American culture decades before most other mainstream outlets were willing to come to grips with them -- but please do not let it come back.

Bill Watterson is a wonderful genius and a pure soul but also has Big Crank Energy. Man holed up like JD Salinger, demanding a full half page in whatever panel format he likes because he will never compromise his vision, you cannot license my work for anything or it will be sullied, I am quitting now rather than risk my legacy.

I think Bill Watterson doesn't want to return for the same reason I kinda don't want him to: after 25 years of social and cultural changes he's done his level best to ignore, the odds that he would improve on his legacy are virtually nil compared to the odds that he would detract from it with comics that struck the wrong tone, or even just didn't strike the right one.


This.

If Bill Watterson came back we'd likely be horrified at his archaic views and portrayal of stereotypes for cheap laughs and cancel culture would kick him off the Internet within days. And we don't need that in our lives. Leave him be.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: derpes_simplex: new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.

[Fark user image image 676x500]

What did dibert do?

Scott Adams is a giant butthole person.


That is a fair, kind and Christian description for such a douchecanoe, I'll grant you that. You sound nice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: derpes_simplex: new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.

[Fark user image image 676x500]

What did dibert do?

Scott Adams is a giant butthole person.


Did a specific comic solidify that?
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: derpes_simplex: new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.

[Fark user image image 676x500]

What did dibert do?

Scott Adams is a giant butthole person.

Did a specific comic solidify that?


His life did.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 minute ago  

new_york_monty: waxbeans: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: derpes_simplex: new_york_monty: What with the Cultural suicide of Dilbert and friends, this seems especially relevant to my interests.

[Fark user image image 676x500]

What did dibert do?

Scott Adams is a giant butthole person.

Did a specific comic solidify that?

His life did.


Kinda hard to avoid, that, really.
 
