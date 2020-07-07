 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pulling a shotgun on Black joggers because you heard a loud noise is no way to go through life, Mr. Mayor   (twitter.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1364 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 9:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I did the right thing but may have broken the law in the course of it"

I don't think you know what "doing the right thing" actually means.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

abhorrent1: "I did the right thing but may have broken the law in the course of it"

I don't think you know what "doing the right thing" actually means.


But he certainly is above the law. Not, not above the law. Not sure why I omitted that. It's a mystery.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

abhorrent1: "I did the right thing but may have broken the law in the course of it"

I don't think you know what "doing the right thing" actually means.


Clearly it means pulling a gun on random people because you heard a loud bang somewhere.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

abhorrent1: "I did the right thing but may have broken the law in the course of it"

I don't think you know what "doing the right thing" actually means.


He considers "killing [racial slurs]" the right thing.  And when you get down to it, it is the only thing that the Right considers important, so he isn't even wrong.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Local mayor hears a sudden nearby sound!!!!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He did the right thing???
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: abhorrent1: "I did the right thing but may have broken the law in the course of it"

I don't think you know what "doing the right thing" actually means.

Clearly it means pulling a gun on random black people because you heard a loud bang somewhere.


fify.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm kinda confused... he is the Lt. Gov. and the mayor of this town?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Fetterman was one of the good guys? What happened? His brain broke?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dletter: I'm kinda confused... he is the Lt. Gov. and the mayor of this town?


He's the Lt.  Gov.
the video seems to be from an incident that happened when he was Mayor of Braddock. You can see it was winter, everyone is in heavy coats.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh white men
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Ugh white men


I want this shirt.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From 2013 apparently, before he became the Lt. Gov.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wtae​.​com/amp/article/braddock-mayor-detains​-jogger-after-hearing-possible-gunshot​s-1/7459686
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Responsible gun owner" "2nd Amendment defender". "Right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness", not if you're not white.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black joggers?
Yeah right!
Don't they get plenty of exercise running from the police?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That jogger speaks like he may be the most educated person in Pennsyltuckey.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: From 2013 apparently, before he became the Lt. Gov.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wtae.​com/amp/article/braddock-mayor-detains​-jogger-after-hearing-possible-gunshot​s-1/7459686


So wait, he heard what he thought were shots from a rifle, but couldn't tell if the guy he was chasing was armed? Where did he think the guy was hiding it?

When bags of holding are outlawed, only outlaws will have bags of holding.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sat the replies. I still don't understand the conservative logic of "racists are finer people than  liberals."
 
retrobruce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just so everyone knows... John Fetterman is a Democrat, not a Republican.

Own it.

You know damn well you'd be screaming it from the rooftops if he was a Republican, but since he's not, not a one of you mentioned his party.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: I sat the replies. I still don't understand the conservative logic of "racists are finer people than  liberals."


Your confusion is understandable.  You see, liberals are the most racist people in the U.S., it's why they have so much white guilt.  Let's take yourself.  You probably truly believe that African American's are incapable of locating the DMV to obtain an I.D., yet you blame your racism on conservatives because it's what you were programmed to do by outlets like Talking Points Memo (hell they don't even hide their agenda), Media Maters, CNN, etc.  If you weren't so feeble minded you would be able to think freely, process thoughts, and understand why you're such a flaming racist.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: DesertCoyote: I sat the replies. I still don't understand the conservative logic of "racists are finer people than  liberals."

Your confusion is understandable.  You see, liberals are the most racist people in the U.S., it's why they have so much white guilt.  Let's take yourself.  You probably truly believe that African American's are incapable of locating the DMV to obtain an I.D., yet you blame your racism on conservatives because it's what you were programmed to do by outlets like Talking Points Memo (hell they don't even hide their agenda), Media Maters, CNN, etc.  If you weren't so feeble minded you would be able to think freely, process thoughts, and understand why you're such a flaming racist.


Because Fox News is the Oracle news organization that doesn't lie at all.

Dumbass.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: DesertCoyote: I sat the replies. I still don't understand the conservative logic of "racists are finer people than  liberals."

Your confusion is understandable.  You see, liberals are the most racist people in the U.S., it's why they have so much white guilt.  Let's take yourself.  You probably truly believe that African American's are incapable of locating the DMV to obtain an I.D., yet you blame your racism on conservatives because it's what you were programmed to do by outlets like Talking Points Memo (hell they don't even hide their agenda), Media Maters, CNN, etc.  If you weren't so feeble minded you would be able to think freely, process thoughts, and understand why you're such a flaming racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Take two. Then six more just to be sure.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dletter: I'm kinda confused... he is the Lt. Gov. and the mayor of this town?


The greenlit tweet is referencing something that happened years ago when psycho-McDumbass was a Mayor in response to the tweet it's replying to, which is an op-ed by the same psycho who has now ascended to Lt. Governor.This greenlight is a good reminder of why Twitter is such a completely shiat source for contextual information.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It seems he went with 'do something' instead.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was I in a coma? Is it winter time now? Because it was in the video posted 5 hours ago, and snowing too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could you describe the ruckus, mayor?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skozlaw: dletter: I'm kinda confused... he is the Lt. Gov. and the mayor of this town?

The greenlit tweet is referencing something that happened years ago when psycho-McDumbass was a Mayor in response to the tweet it's replying to, which is an op-ed by the same psycho who has now ascended to Lt. Governor.This greenlight is a good reminder of why Twitter is such a completely shiat source for contextual information.


And, while we're on the topic, the loon who pulled a shotgun is a democrat and the guy criticizing him on Twitter is a republican.

Welcome to PA politics. Philly, Pittsburgh, Erie, and the vast wastelands of Alabama in between.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I may have broken the law".
Obviously, he is above the law since he was never arrested.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The mayor seems to live in a not so great part of town.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Old news story from years ago, being drudged out because a Republican is running against him. All the people who would normally champion the mayor's 2nd Amendment rights to defend himself are screaming against him because....oh he's a Democrat!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

retrobruce: Just so everyone knows... John Fetterman is a Democrat, not a Republican.

Own it.

You know damn well you'd be screaming it from the rooftops if he was a Republican, but since he's not, not a one of you mentioned his party.


Yes, you were the first person to mention that Braddock is a democrat, 19 minutes after the article went live.

Surely this is a conspiracy to hide his political affiliation and is not at all related to the fact that this is a twitter link about an event that occurred seven years ago in a town of 3000 people that nobody ever heard of. Braddock is certainly a household name, so clearly the only possible explanation for you being the first person to mention he's a democrat is that you are on top of the liberal conspiracy to hide major political figures from criticism.

Good job. You are certainly the hero we need, but do not deserve. Godspeed you amazing example of logic and reason, we certainly need you in these dark times.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
THE BLACK JOGGERS WERE CAUGHT TRYING TO START A RACE WAR!!!21!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skozlaw: retrobruce: Just so everyone knows... John Fetterman is a Democrat, not a Republican.

Own it.

You know damn well you'd be screaming it from the rooftops if he was a Republican, but since he's not, not a one of you mentioned his party.

Yes, you were the first person to mention that Braddock Fetterman is a democrat, 19 minutes after the article went live.

Surely this is a conspiracy to hide his political affiliation and is not at all related to the fact that this is a twitter link about an event that occurred seven years ago in a town of 3000 people that nobody ever heard of. Braddock is certainly a household name, so clearly the only possible explanation for you being the first person to mention he's a democrat is that you are on top of the liberal conspiracy to hide major political figures from criticism.

Good job. You are certainly the hero we need, but do not deserve. Godspeed you amazing example of logic and reason, we certainly need you in these dark times.


Fetterman is the person, Braddock is the town where he was Mayor, and I really need to remember not to take threadshiatters so seriously.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "I did the right thing but may have broken the law in the course of it"

I don't think you know what "doing the right thing" actually means.


I don't know. Kicking this guy square in his dick would be illegal, but would probably be the right thing.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I haven't lived in PA in over a decade, but I'm beyond shocked to learn that John "15104" Fetterman is the Lieutenant Governor.  He's a smart guy, but sure didn't seem electable outside of the small, poor, almost-as-much-crime-as-Stockton town he was mayor of.  We truly live in the strangest timeline.  A contemporary article:

https://monthlyreview.org/2008/12/01/​b​raddock-pennsylvania-out-of-the-furnac​e-and-into-the-fire/
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "I did the right thing but may have broken the law in the course of it"

I don't think you know what "doing the right thing" actually means.


The guy is a shiatbird and did the wrong thing, but he didn't make a flawed statement.

We advance progressive causes all the time by intentionally breaking unjust/immoral/garbage laws on the books.  "Legal" and "moral" do not make a pair of perfectly overlapping circles on the ol' Venn diagram.
 
nyclon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pulling a shotgun on a black jogger is not civil disobedience.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They don't elect liberals in PA.  Just so you're aware.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Horseshoe mustache. Asshole. That is all.
 
CanisNoir [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've had a buddy pull a shotgun on me because he heard me drunkenly p*ssing on his lawn.

I think placing racial animus at the center of it without full context is a rush to judgment and does nothing more than make it more farking awkward out there.

Besides, I'm told that "Race" is a Social Construct so he'd have to ask the jogger if he identified as "Black" before knowing that anyway.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.