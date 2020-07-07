 Skip to content
(Inforum)   The first trumpet of the apocalypse has sounded...in Fargo, ND   (inforum.com)
    Benjamin David West, Monsignor Joseph Goering, parishioners Loren Bolgrean  
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A trumpet-wielding man attacked a head priest...

Was that priest giving or receiving?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Donald let him off the leash?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious trombone bike!
Youtube qSZUaCNX_ZA
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: A trumpet-wielding man attacked a head priest...

Was that priest giving or receiving?


Probably thought the priest was a felonious monk
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this guy will be back to kill them all as soon as God tells him to.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF happened to his forehead?

Was he trying to make a cross?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: ChrisDe: A trumpet-wielding man attacked a head priest...

Was that priest giving or receiving?

Probably thought the priest was a felonious monk


usatftw.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Foul: Thelonious Monk was a piano player, not a trumpet player.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My ancestors are having a laugh, Catholic Church in a county named after a genocidal maniac.

Hope he gets his help, the church burn with no harm to people and the county gets renamed.


Hi law enforcement!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So this guy's been in trouble disturbing other catholic churches in the area. He's 33 which puts him in tweens in early 2000's.

Fargo didn't escape the scandal, in fact one of the pedo priests was shuffled there and continued abusing.  The priest who said he "isn't remorseful for molesting boys." He feels bad about the mental abuse, but he wasn't sorry.

So maybe look into why this guy is crazy, he might have a valid reason.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: ChrisDe: A trumpet-wielding man attacked a head priest...

Was that priest giving or receiving?

Probably thought the priest was a felonious monk


Subtle...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scanman61: WTF happened to his forehead?

Was he trying to make a cross?


Mark of the Beast.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trocadero: derpes_simplex: ChrisDe: A trumpet-wielding man attacked a head priest...

Was that priest giving or receiving?

Probably thought the priest was a felonious monk

[usatftw.files.wordpress.com image 850x510]
Foul: Thelonious Monk was a piano player, not a trumpet player.


Ok, that's better than my comment, +1 and replay the down
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
dkulprit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If Trump leaves office this month I will cease being a spiritual agnostic and convert to Christianity, as this is his 42nd month in office. The Beast of Revelation was given 42 months to reign.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Trocadero: derpes_simplex: ChrisDe: A trumpet-wielding man attacked a head priest...

Was that priest giving or receiving?

Probably thought the priest was a felonious monk

[usatftw.files.wordpress.com image 850x510]
Foul: Thelonious Monk was a piano player, not a trumpet player.

Ok, that's better than my comment, +1 and replay the down


Ah but I was referring to the priest not the attacker with the trumpet.  Him I'd call Tizzy Gillespie
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to start talking about trumpet control?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fargo : Never a good place to lose your Footing
 
minivanracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jericho
Youtube 6-gXzu28agQ
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A degenerate addicted to sax and violins. He probably spent all his spare time on those terrible internet sites feeding his addiction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

