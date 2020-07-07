 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   That will buff right out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2020 at 1:17 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There have been worse collisions...
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were arriving in New York from Florida.  They were originally bound for LaGuardia.  Why'd they divert to JFK?  That seems silly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"My B, My B"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't seem right that some birds could put a dent that big in an airplane's metal nose cone.

Someone ring up the Loose Change boys.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1fdj2e2egv3mhacyt2xo9f01-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

i got his
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't seem right that some birds could put a dent that big in an airplane's metal nose cone.

Someone ring up the Loose Change boys.


Well, it's The Daily Fail, so now we know neither airplanes nor birds exist.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goddamn, did they hit a roc?
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't seem right that some birds could put a dent that big in an airplane's metal nose cone.

Someone ring up the Loose Change boys.


It's not that strong. Someone else will probably explain it better than me. But it houses equipment. Maybe radar? Sorry can't remember but there's a reason the nose cones on planes are flimsy.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't seem right that some birds could put a dent that big in an airplane's metal nose cone.

Someone ring up the Loose Change boys.


It's not metal. It's plastic and paint, because it's a radome cover for the plane's Airborne Weather Radar.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't seem right that some birds could put a dent that big in an airplane's metal nose cone.

Someone ring up the Loose Change boys.


They're made to crumple like that. It prevents impact stress from force transference or something. (Not an engineer)
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

evilsofa: Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't seem right that some birds could put a dent that big in an airplane's metal nose cone.

Someone ring up the Loose Change boys.

It's not metal. It's plastic and paint, because it's a radome cover for the plane's Airborne Weather Radar.


ah, yeah, thats right. If it was metal it would mess with the radar.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope the bird is okay.
 
atedogonce
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.