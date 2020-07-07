 Skip to content
(AP News)   Sometimes life resembles art. In this case, the art would be an Eli Roth film   (apnews.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
26Lemont?  You big dummy

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do realize that International Organized Crime is caught in the pandemic also, eh?
They are going to have to up scale, adapt and spread out to make their payments as well.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not yet completely set up
You need lockers.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: not yet completely set up
You need lockers.


And a convenient pig farm.
 
smunns
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Blue Jam Monologue - 03 More Conceptual Art
Youtube e3224lhwbDA
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
snocone:

America's doing its part thanks to the GOP and their push to open up
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was hoping the movie was Knock Knock.

It's definitely how I wanna go, given a choice.

FREE PIZZA FREE PIZZA!!!!!
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dustin Hoffman seen going into hiding...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA
court in Amsterdam ordered the six suspects held for 90 days as investigations continue.
I for one feel much safer now.
 
