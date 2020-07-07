 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Next up: American protester gets beaten with a bald eagle, French protester gets smacked with a baguette, and Italian protester gets whacked with a can of tomatoes   (cbc.ca) divider line
43
    More: Stupid, Protest, Attack, Police, Video, English-language films, Race, Video of the incident, hockey stick  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canned tomatoes? Well he probably deserved to get whacked.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ghastly: Canned tomatoes? Well he probably deserved to get whacked.


They probably weren't even from there.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I thought this was going to be an "attacked with a beaver" story. The reality was disappointing.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is scary to see someone disregard the rules like that. Doesn't she know she could get 2:00 in the box for high sticking?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: For some reason I thought this was going to be an "attacked with a beaver" story. The reality was disappointing.


Yeah, French should have been a tennis racquet, American a baseball bat, British a cricket bat, and the Italian example should have the "attacker" running up and then lying on the ground clutching his/her knee attempting to appeal to the non-existent ref.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jets should sign her immediately. They need an enforcer.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pasta the line, subby...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rigby-Reardon: It is scary to see someone disregard the rules like that. Doesn't she know she could get 2:00 in the box for high sticking?


Blood drawn, that's 4 mins.
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, subby, tomatoes came to Europe from the New World (and for decades, some folks sais no, because they were related to belladonna).
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen better faceoffs.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, an American would get beaten with a double cheese burger.
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess if they had poured water on him as he laid in the road, it would have been okay?

Assholes lying in the road in front of cars is not a protest.  It's against the law.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby misspelled "plate of bacon".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well she is surely sorry anyway
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Canned tomatoes? Well he probably deserved to get whacked.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Landry, who has filed a statement with police, said he's not calling the attack an act of racism, but he is not ruling out that it may have been racially motivated.
He said he hopes there will be some kind of restorative justice for those involved.

Kudos. Were I to be in the same position I can't say I'd be nearly as forgiving.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: For some reason I thought this was going to be an "attacked with a beaver" story. The reality was disappointing.


I hear pornhub has what you're looking for.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: So I guess if they had poured water on him as he laid in the road, it would have been okay?

Assholes lying in the road in front of cars is not a protest.  It's against the law.


I didn't know that meth heads with hockey sticks and an encyclopedia racial slurs were proper arbiters of law enforcement.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meh - 'muricans did this way back in 1976:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to feel sorry for this guy? I'm non-outraged.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Open up that can and make some marinara to dip the baguette into already.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: So I guess if they had poured water on him as he laid in the road, it would have been okay?

Assholes lying in the road in front of cars is not a protest.  It's against the law.


Agreed! Those protesters should have been summarily executed! LAW AND ORDER!
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hosers.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is terrible and I am embarrassed by racist Canadians. :(
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...so in the article's picture they blurred the face of the perpetrator but left the victims faces unblurred.

Is this some Canadian thing I'm not aware of, or are they just being overly cautious because the perp didn't sign a waiver?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: ...so in the article's picture they blurred the face of the perpetrator but left the victims faces unblurred.

Is this some Canadian thing I'm not aware of, or are they just being overly cautious because the perp didn't sign a waiver?


A little bit of both. The article mentions that they haven't been charged with a crime yet and nobody knows if they were minors.
 
mescalito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Canadian Halberd
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
hmm ya protesting inequality in Canada is kinda stupid of course there is less $ in minority hands 98% of minority came to the country in the last like 40 years.

new immigrant can get like 45k $ to setup a biz , regular Canadian get 0$
so for regular blue collar guy (aka got 0$ at start) it's a harder start then a new immigrant.

Also Winnipeg ... who in their right mind immigrates to Winnipeg, it's only a upgrade if you where living in a small rural community in the north.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait.... Indigenous rights also?
How come Canada always do it better than us??
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Weird, just today I was met with furious anger from Canadians about how anger just could not happen in Canada.  I was wondering why the angry posts had stopped.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Venetian Snares - Winnipeg Is A Dogshit Dildo
Youtube DSzbaRQQ6Cw
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: ...so in the article's picture they blurred the face of the perpetrator but left the victims faces unblurred.

Is this some Canadian thing I'm not aware of, or are they just being overly cautious because the perp didn't sign a waiver?


It's fairly standard not to name or post unaltered pics of people who have not been charged or may be under age, but it can vary by publication. The Winnipeg Free Press has unblurred photos and the video. If they are charged and they are adults the CBC will likely unblur the video.

The reasons vary, liability mainly. If they are minors they can't legally (in most circumstances the names of minors are protected even after conviction) identify them in any way.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Wait.... Indigenous rights also?
How come Canada always do it better than us??


I mean, unless America had a massive residential schools system I'm not aware of, I'd be careful throwing around the B word, haha: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadia​n​_Indian_residential_school_system
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: LurkerSupreme: ...so in the article's picture they blurred the face of the perpetrator but left the victims faces unblurred.

Is this some Canadian thing I'm not aware of, or are they just being overly cautious because the perp didn't sign a waiver?

A little bit of both. The article mentions that they haven't been charged with a crime yet and nobody knows if they were minors.


Makes sense. It just struck me as odd, because the video looked like a pretty clear cut case of assault, and when similar incidents are caught on video in the US the news doesn't usually go to similar lengths to protect the assailant's identity. At least from what I recall.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Ambivalence: For some reason I thought this was going to be an "attacked with a beaver" story. The reality was disappointing.

Yeah, French should have been a tennis racquet, American a baseball bat, British a cricket bat, and the Italian example should have the "attacker" running up and then lying on the ground clutching his/her knee attempting to appeal to the non-existent ref.


This works for white America also:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm ya protesting inequality in Canada is kinda stupid of course there is less $ in minority hands 98% of minority came to the country in the last like 40 years.

new immigrant can get like 45k $ to setup a biz , regular Canadian get 0$
so for regular blue collar guy (aka got 0$ at start) it's a harder start then a new immigrant.

Also Winnipeg ... who in their right mind immigrates to Winnipeg, it's only a upgrade if you where living in a small rural community in the north.


Don't let facts get in the way of your argument . You're on a roll.
/ I work with business startups. Have questions daily about grants and loans.
// bigoted typing detected. Often discredited Facebook meme in use.
/// sorry
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since when are tomatoes Italian?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh Subby, real Muricans would do it the Chicago way.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ugh white women
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm ya protesting inequality in Canada is kinda stupid of course there is less $ in minority hands 98% of minority came to the country in the last like 40 years.

new immigrant can get like 45k $ to setup a biz , regular Canadian get 0$
so for regular blue collar guy (aka got 0$ at start) it's a harder start then a new immigrant.

Also Winnipeg ... who in their right mind immigrates to Winnipeg, it's only a upgrade if you where living in a small rural community in the north.


Really? Tell that to the Native Americans, immigrant.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We need to remove all statues of hockey sticks.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I expected maple syrup.
 
nursetim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: For some reason I thought this was going to be an "attacked with a beaver" story. The reality was disappointing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.