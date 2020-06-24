 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Which is more racist? A: Confederate statues? B: White Nationalists? or C: Los Angeles freeways?   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, African American, Racism, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, Racial segregation, Ku Klux Klan, United States, Jim Crow laws  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
JFC, people are just never gonna stop with this stupid shiat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think the answer is just "freeways" everywhere. LA, Miami, Portland... when the interstates were built, minority neighborhoods suffered the most.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: JFC, people are just never gonna stop with this stupid shiat.


Pretty sure most of this is written by young white people.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
tl;dr black communities didn't command the power to stop highway projects going straight through their neighborhoods, and real estate developers happily used them as demarcation lines into "white side" and "black side".

This opinion piece made for some good background into LA history, but the author is trying to use it as an excuse to downplay the tearing down of monuments.
 
darkvstar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
really? you people need to get over yourselves. the world is turning into shiat and you gotta get your panties in a knot over something we did to ourselves two hundred years ago? I am all for creating a Waterworld village and getting the fark out of Dodge. who is with me?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some day parents will be saying, "you can't go out with her, she's from the wrong side of the hyper-loop."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obvious tag still stuck on the 405?

Urban planning in this country is heavily rooted in racism.

Interstate 70 in Maryland is one example where it didn't work. They wanted it to connect to I-95 but it would have go right through the neighborhoods of West Baltimore. Instead that plan was abandoned and now Interstate 70 ends in a parking lot.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inter​s​tate_70_in_Maryland

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


aaroads.comView Full Size


That's not to mention the fact the creation of the freeway system is what initially spurred the White Flight that occurred in the latter half of the 20th Century.

/Admittedly a road geek
//Will stop geeking out now
///can't think of anything funny or clever for my third slashie
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes freeway layout in many major cities tended to favor wealthier white people, no the correct solution isn't bulldozing them. How would they get replaced, Infrastructure Week?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I rolled my eyes so hard I tied knots in my optic nerves.

I've lived in LA County for 32 years.  Freeways have been here, what, twice that long?  Three times.

There's been more than sufficient time for people to diffuse across any barriers that the freeway rights of way may have erected.

In fact, in 32 years, I've seen ethnic and economic groups migrate northwards across both the 10 and 210 freeways in the San Gabriel Valley, and westward across both SR-110 and 101.

TFA can go troll in San Diego.
 
inelegy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
D - Newspapers, like the LA Times, because they've historically used black ink to masquerade the paper's unacceptable whiteness
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a reason the 2 and 710 never got finished.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Mikey1969: JFC, people are just never gonna stop with this stupid shiat.

Pretty sure most of this is written by young white people.


He looks about 40 and is aggressively anti-car. I take back my comment about gaslighting racism, he actually just really hates freeways.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.